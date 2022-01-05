Jania Meshell’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, son, net worth

Jania Bania better known as Jania Meshell is an American model, YouTuber, social media celebrity, and entrepreneur. She is well-known for her regular modelling photos on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she has over 3 million followers. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle topics.

Meshell posing for a photo in a black dress. Photo: @janiameshell

Source: Instagram

Jania Meshell rose to prominence after she began dating NBA YoungBoy, a well-known American rapper with whom they have a baby together. Find out more details about her here.

Profile summary

Full name: Jania Meshell

Jania Meshell Other names: Jania Bania

Jania Bania Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11 January 2000

11 January 2000 Age: 22 years old (as of 2021)

22 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Current residence: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 37-29-44

37-29-44 Body measurements in centimetres: 93-73-111

93-73-111 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Profession: YouTuber, model, social media celebrity, and entrepreneur

YouTuber, model, social media celebrity, and entrepreneur Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @janiameshell

Jania Meshell's biography

Model Meshell posing for a photo on a balcony. Photo: @janiameshell

Source: Instagram

Jania Meshell was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She comes from a mixed ethnicity. Her grandfather was African-American, while her grandmother was white.

How old is Jania?

As of 2022, Jania Bania's age is 22 years old.

When is Jania Meshell's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 11 January 2000. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Since her childhood, Meshell has always had a keen interest in beauty, fashion and modelling. At 14 years old, she kicked off her modelling career by posting her modelling shoots on her Instagram page.

Soon after, she began modelling for notable brands, including Louis Vuitton. She also modelled for XXL Magazine Freshmen Class in 2018. Besides, she shared that she has an existing modelling contract with Fashion Nova, a modelling company.

Meshell has created a strong online presence since she joined social media platforms. In October 2018, she launched her YouTube channel, where she mostly features her personal vlogs, beauty products and cosmetics reviews, makeup tutorials, and funny videos.

The channel currently has 668 thousand subscribers. Besides her YouTube and Instagram, she is also active on Twitter and Snapchat.

She is also an entrepreneur who owns a brand dubbed Lash by Jania Meshell. She sells female beauty products and cosmetics such as lip glosses, eyelashes, and bonnets.

Who is Jania Meshell's boyfriend?

Meshell carrying a small pink handbag. Photo: @janiameshell

Source: Instagram

The social media personality has not revealed details about her current relationship. However, she was romantically linked with the NBA YoungBoy. The couple met and started dating in 2018. NBA YoungBoy is a famed American rapper whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.

What happened between YB and Jania?

NBA YoungBoy and Jania broke up in mid-2018. Neither of the two came out publicly to state the cause of their split.

After breaking up with NBA YoungBoy, she dated Dejounte Murray shortly in 2019. She also dated Devin Haney, a pro boxer.

Does Jania Meshell have a kid with NBA YoungBoy?

During her relationship with the NBA YoungBoy, they were blessed with a son named Kacey. Jania Meshell's son was born in 2019.

What is Jania Meshell's height?

He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kgs). Her body measurements are 37-29-44 inches (93-73-111 cm). She has dark brown eyes with black hair which she occasionally dyes in different colour shades.

What is Jania Bania's net worth?

According to Starsgab, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. This information is not verified.

Jania Meshell has amassed a vast online following thanks to her daily Instagram updates and YouTube vlogs. She is currently caring for her son, who appears frequently in her videos.

