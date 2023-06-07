To the shock of many, Nigerian singer Portable welcomed his 6th child with an actress recently

Netizens were heartbroken for the singer's wife Bewaji, and kept tagging her in posts concerning the baby on social media

After what seemed like an eternity, Bewaji shared a video on her Instagram story affirming that the tags do not concern her

Portable's wife, Bewaji seems to be sure of her place in the singer's life to the point that she's unbothered he has welcomed his 6th kid with a Yoruba actress.

Several hours after the news broke out, the mum of two took to her Instagram story channel with a video of her having fun and singing along to a song in the background.

Portable's wife finally reacts to news of his new baby Photo credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's wife, via her caption, confirmed that the tags she has been getting on social media from different people over the news do not concern her.

Bewaji also showed off Portable's sitting room, probably in a bid to show that she is the legitimate wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bewaji's post

bigfrosh08:

"Portable day inside her bottle."

omoobolanle:

"Wetin be all those many many frames abeg"

i_am_oyinsexy:

"I like your spirit sha but can never be me, I no fit share my man abeg. Heart attack fit kill me the same way he won’t share me with anyone ‍♀️‍♀️"

valana_vada:

"Love her vibe "

mss_veey:

"If him win his grammy where him wan keep am everywhere don choke naa."

deejay_bc:

"Na girl wey get understanding them Dey call mature girl."

gaskia_youngwayne:

"I too love this girl, There is a difference between wife and baby mama , this girl is well trained by a good mother, and she listens to advise, Una Dey tag her name she comot for her husband's house, make she turn street girl. Una go feed her? Una know since when dem don Dey suffer come? Lol most of Una wey dey cap, if Una see opportunity, Una go back Portable ✌️. Lol person see where she Dey enjoy , Una want make she comot there , lol."

Sweet video of Portable’s wife driving his G-wagon surfaces

Nigerian singer Portable has once again shown how much he loves his wife by letting her drive his new G-Wagon.

In a viral clip online, the singer's wife giggled and blushed as her man stood by the car, filming as she set the car into reverse.

The mum of two then moved the car forward, which got Portable praising her.

Source: Legit.ng