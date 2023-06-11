Singer Portable Zazu's second baby mama Keji has penned a sweet message to him in a bid for him to take her back

Keji, who made headlines for reportedly cheating on the Zazu crooner, expressed her love for him, adding that her life has been better since she met him

Portable's baby mama's statement has stirred reactions from netizens as it comes after the singer welcomed another baby with an actress

Barely days after Portable Zazu welcomed a new baby with another lover, his second baby mama, Keji, reached out to him in a sweet message she shared.

Keji, who reportedly cheated on Portable, revealed that she would rather spend one moment holding him than a lifetime knowing she could never do such.

Portable’s 2nd baby mama gushes about him days after he welcomed a new baby with actress. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

She also appreciated the singer for what he has been doing for their son, as she declared she is back to him.

"I love you and I will always do because my life has been better since the day I met you. I love you wholeheartedly mine. And thanks for all you do Okikiola, am back to you baby," she wrote.

See her post below:

Netizens react as Portable Zazu's second baby mama writes to him

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them blow:

mhizvee08:

"Welcome back home olalomi prodigal baby mama."

moon191048:

"U never get sense despite how they disgrace u on social media instead of u to face ur son and get something good for ur life u Dey upload someone cherish other woman than u oponu Omokekere."

temi.tope924:

My dear go back to him....if he's responsible nd he doesn't beat u, portable go reach all of una.

get_organizee:

"All this girls don’t know their worth? She’s so beautiful omg ."

chi_buzorrrr:

"Portable get sugar for waist e no get watin u wan tell me."

sisi_painter87:

"Portable na hotcake. Even your mcm no see love"

Portable welcomes new baby boy with actress

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable welcomed a bouncing baby boy with Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi, who is his latest baby mama.

Bolarinde shared the exciting news on her Instagram page while tagging the Zazu crooner in the post.

She also shared cute pics of their baby boy named Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan and a picture of her showing off her baby bump.

Source: Legit.ng