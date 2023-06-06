Singer Portable Zazu has finally broken his silence after welcoming his sixth child with his new baby mama

The singer, in reaction to exciting news, bragged about his capability as he said it was one man for all women

He also advised his fans and followers to make money before falling in love, a statement which didn't go down well with many

Controversial singer Portable Zazu has confirmed the report of him welcoming a new baby to his family with his baby mama and actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde.

In a new post he shared on his IG page after his new baby mama shared the exciting news, Zazu sent a message to his critics as he declared it was one man for all women.

He also described himself as the king with dominion over everything, as he advised his fans to focus on making money before love.

He wrote:

"One ☝️ Man For All Woman All Woman For One ☝️ Man KING ZAZUU ⭐️⭐️⭐️i am a sinner who’s probably gonna sin again lord Forgive me , make money before love."

Netizens react as Portable brags after welcoming baby with actress

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the singer's post as many dragged him. See the comments below:

its_muftiat:

"Till you marry the one wey go pass your power."

ajesings:

"King Solomon of our time."

gistlovergram1_mediahouse:

"Who dey teach portable damage control tooorisirisi, wahala no come too much bayi."

adewuyiii:

"Girls, na online una Dey always talk say portable no fine."

akinpelumi007:

"I live in the Zoo don drop quote. Nice one."

ashabi__shadollar:

"No be portable type this thing make we no lie ."

oluwafunmilayo2055:

"Godforbidur first wife fine pass all ur werey baby mamasorry bewaji oba iyana logbo."

Source: Legit.ng