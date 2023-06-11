Popular controversial singer Portable trends online after a clip of him addressing his critics went viral

Portable, in a clip, has addressed those who criticise him for having multiple baby mamas, noting that he is a responsible man and he takes care of his women and his kids

This is coming hours before Zazu's third baby mama, who was reported to have allegedly cheated on him, went online to note that she was back with the singer

Outspoken Nigerian street pop artist, Portable trends online as he finally breaks his silence and responds to his critics who have been dragging him for having multiple baby mamas, despite having a wife.

In the viral clip, the singer noted he loves women and can't help his love for women. Portable also quickly indicated that he is a responsible father who takes care of his children.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable trends online as he finally responds to those criticising him for having multiple baby mamas. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@ashabi_simple

In the trending video, Portable described himself as a lover man, a hustler who cares for his children.

Portable, however, made a statement in the clip that sparked reactions; he said:

"If you no get money your caring na disturbance. If you get money woman go dey pursue you."

Watch the controversial clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's post about having multiple babymamas

@richy_billy_02:

"Which cats ‍⬛ is portable now ?"

@olusegunolosco:

"If you no get money your caring na disturbance omo that wan na tip of life oo."

@davewellbeing:

"Everybody One Know You When You Get Money shine your eyes Love from England brother."

@hipopobeats:

"Reduce smoke u no hear….hear wetin him dey talk now…..……part was thru though."

@easylife_official:

"My wisdom general them go understand."

@fineboyokola:

"I fit no support Portable on anything but for that 2nd slide I support am fully baba you be real husband material no cap."

@adewuyiii:

"Try dey keep secret small."

@abimbolastan_:

"I hope every guy in the comment section realize the need to put yourself first, chase your dreams, and get the life you want, whilst praying hard. Leave chasing women."

@legend.zino_:

"2nd slide if you no get money your caring go be like disturbance !! Fact."

@pearl_perfect_floral:

"When portable turn to motivational speaker bayi."

