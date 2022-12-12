Singer Portable Zazu has remained in the news after he recently welcomed a new baby boy with his girlfriend

However, a recent action by his wife Ewatomi has stunned many netizens, which stirred reactions

Ewatomi took to the new mother’s Instagram page to congratulate her and also welcome her to the family

The wife of singer Portable Zazu Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi has left many talking after she commented on her husband’s baby mama Honey Berry's post about being a mother.

This is coming after Portable made headlines after he announced the birth of his new baby boy.

Portable's first wife congratulates his baby mama.

Portable’s wife welcomes baby mama to their family

Portable’s wife like followers of the singer’s baby mama took to the latter’s post to congratulate her. Ewatomi also took to her Instastory to share a picture of the new baby while welcoming the new baby mama to their family, who in return appreciated her.

See her post below:

Screenshot of Ewatomi's post.

See Portable's baby mama's post below:

Reactions as Portable’s wife congratulate baby mama

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ben_dity:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi big respect ✅❤️."

official_chase_jnr:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi this is so amazing I pray God will continue to bless your family…happy family ."

isholaronkemopheth:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi what a women u are, I must confess beautiful in heart n face❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iamsleekbae:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Very Matured Omobewaji for president❤️ Olori Portable gan gan ✍️✅."

bankole4765:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi just be looking, Cous as she run come she go still run go."

officialobm__stores:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi you are a genius , beautiful in and out, if she get sense ,make she go find her own husband ,na only you I respect out of ladies wey born for portable, this one just wan use pikin hold portable, eyin Oni suuru loloun wa."

Portable welcomes baby boy with girlfriend

Zazu crooner became a father once again as his girlfriend, @honey_berry25 welcomed a bouncing baby boy on December 10.

The proud father and controversial singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of his adorable mini-me which was accompanied by a message of gratitude to God.

In the caption, the singer revealed that the birth date of his son, Akorede Omolalomi Badmus is significant as it was the same day he welcomed fame.

