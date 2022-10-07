The first week of October, during the period Nigeria marked her 62nd Independence, came with some drama in the music industry

Several popular Nigerian music stars called each other out during the week, with some taking legal action against their colleagues

Many of these exchanges sparked reactions from netizens on social media, with the drama between Naira Marley and his label artiste Mohbad being the latest

The Nigerian 62nd Independence celebration came with different drama in the country's entertainment industry. Several music stars took to social media to call each other out, which spanned into the 1st week of October.

Some of the exchange was so intense that some music stars threatened legal action against their colleagues.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at celebrities who called each other out during the first week of October 2022.

1. Asa and Joeboy

Veteran singer Asa made headlines during the week after she called out her junior colleague, Joeboy, for using her composition in his song Contour.

Asa went on to take legal steps against Joeboy as she demanded 60% of the earnings from the song and an apology as she slammed N300 million lawsuit against the singer.

Not ready to let it slide, Joeboy clapped back at his senior colleague, adding that he might be acting cool, but he is not a soft person.

2.Harrysong and Soso Soberekon

The drama between the two music stars started after Harrysong, who was a guest on media personality Nedu's podcast, made a bold claim that popular music executive Soso Soberekon isn't his friend but his enemy who wants to kill him. He added that Soso actually sent people to kill him in Port Harcourt.

Reacting to the allegations via his lawyers, Soberekon sued Harrysong and also demanded N500million in compensation, a move which sparked reactions from many, including Harrysong, who continued to drag Soso.

3. Harrysong and Skiibii

Harrysong left many talking on social media after he claimed his former 5Star music colleague, Skiibii, is a cultist.

Harrysong, in his statement, said Skiibii was rude to him despite staying in his house.

Referring to Skiibii, he said:

"He was staying in a house I rented I clothe him and give him money, he insulted me and my wife because him don join cult."

However, as of the time of this article, Skiibii is yet to respond to the claim.

4. Naira Marley and Mohbad

Mohbad left many worried after he took to social media to share a disturbing video as he claimed Naira Marley's Marlian label mate attacked him.

According to the singer, it all started after he insisted on changing his manager with the label countering his request and refusing to permit it.

Reacting to the call out, Naira Marley revealed Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated, affecting his emotions and actions. He, however, added that he would resolve the matter within the label amicably.

5. Bella Shmurda and Naira Marley

Singer Bella Shmurda was the only popular celebrity that openly waded into the drama between Naira Marley and Mohbad. He stressed that a record label was supposed to be family to signees and not their enemies.

According to Bella Shmurda, Mohbad was doing fine on his own without Naira Marley and his record label.

"A label is supposed to be your family not your enemy... The world is watching that boy was doing very fine without u da*mn!!!"

Naira Marley speaks to Mohbad's dad

Naira Marley was seen in a viral video speaking to Mohbad's father and reporting some of his son's misdemeanors to him.

In the video leaked online, Naira Marley could be heard saying he has spoken to Mohbad several times about his addiction to hemp and some of the misdemeanors that his addiction might cause.

The label boss also said in the video that his signee sometimes forgets his phone passwords, account details, and even song lyrics.

