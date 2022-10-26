Music superstar, Davido, got his fans excited as he shared his plan for the month of November online

The singer will be celebrating his 30th birthday in the month, and he revealed that he is back to work on making it a big one

Davido mentioned other important things he would be doing in the month, which included the inauguration of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun state

Ace Nigerian singer, Davido, gave his fans and followers a breakdown of the important activities he would be taking part in next month, and they are excited about it.

The Stand Strong crooner declared that he is back to work and grinding ahead of his impressive lineup of events in the month of November.

Davido revealed that on the 18th of November, he would be headlining a show at the State Farm Arena in the United States.

He will also be clocking the big 30 on the 21st, while his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, will be inaugurated as the Osun state governor on November 27.

The singer further revealed that his Puma collab will finally hit the store as he will be dropping a new song in the month

Check out his calendar below:

Nigerians react to Davido's lineup of events

Social media users have reacted differently to the singer's lineup of events ahead of his big 30 birthday celebration.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amblackdiamond:

"More Blessings from above baami oriade 1 . Owo baba Imade."

Amblackdiamond:

"001 for life."

Konzy:

"We are waiting OBO we can't wait for you to unleash everything."

Davido vibes to Kizz Daniel's new song Odo in video

In other news about the singer, Legit.ng reported that Davido got social media buzzing when a video of him dancing to Kizz Daniel's latest hit, Odo Cough, emerged online.

In the video, Davido was making the signature move for the trending song alongside some of his crew members.

Fans reacted differently to the singer's dancing video, while some commended him, others slammed him for jumping on anything.

