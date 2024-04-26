Recent reports surfaced online alleging that Junior Pope’s mother believes that something more took her son’s life

During an interview with The president of Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, he narrates this after his visit from the deceased’s family house

He, however, noted that the elderly woman has been fed several rumours, and touched on the topic of whether JP was given a CPR

The president of Actor Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother is suspicious about her son’s death.

Recall the departed thespian died on April 10 alongside four other crew members while commuting via water for Adanam Luke’s forthcoming movie “The Other Side of Life”.

Emeka Rollas speaks about Junior Pope's mum. Credit: @jnrpope, @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas, during a recent interview, spoke on the disbelief Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother has as she believes her son wasn’t killed by drowning.

The AGN executive noted that this resulted from rumours peddled on special media.

“I was with his mother yesterday, and all the rumors online are making her feel that her son was killed. I had to let her know that I was also supposed to be in the boat.”

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately, he was brought out of the water after four hours.

“Anybody that said they didn’t perform CPR on Jnr Pope is a liar. He was brought out dead after spending over 4 hours under the water,” he said.

See the video below:

Netizens react to AGN’s interview clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_omonike:

"But this man also posted that he is alive."

adenikealasi:

"That's people for you,it happened to me that I didn't took my late husband to the hospital on time, God will punish everyone of them, May afterlife be kind to them."

sympli_firstlady:

"Yet he was brought out with a flat tummy."

justbeing_lovely:

"But you confirmed he was alive and taking treatment that we should pray for him. Hmmmm it’s okay."

Source: Legit.ng