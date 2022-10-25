Singer Davido threw his full support behind controversial aide, Isreal, who got married over the weekend

A new video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido paused his performance and whispered a directive to his aide

Shortly after, Chioma joined him on stage and the two thrilled the audience as they danced alongside the newlyweds

Music star David Adeleke aka Dvaido continues to receive accolades on social media for fully supporting his aide, Isreal DMW, who had his white wedding ceremony on October 20 in Benin.

The singer didn’t just show up alone as he made sure to come along with other 30BG members and his woman, Chioma.

Davido performs at Isreal's wedding, Chioma joins him.

A new video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido joined the newlyweds on stage and performed some of his hit songs.

Midway into his performance, the singer took a brief pause and whispered a directive to an aide who was behind him.

From indications, he asked the aide to fetch Chioma as she showed up on stage and joined the singer during his performance.

Chioma rained cash on Isreal and his wife and guests present at the ceremony watched the display in delight.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

CHUKWUEMELIE said:

"Nah Chioma dem Dey sing for,nah me dey blush ."

Sabina oyas said:

"Come belike na davido and Chioma Dey do wedding ."

Goodness said:

"Nobody saw when Her money finished davido gave her another boundless to keep spraying."

popo said:

"E no concern me wetin the both they dobuh you see chioma I too love her style ."

call_mi_abieyuwa said:

"Chioma is so mature,so calm..in life never run after a man let the man do d pursue,if Chioma was running after Davido by now Davido for nor value her."

Poco Lee rains money on Isreal at his wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Poco Lee was one of the celebrities who attended the star-studded wedding of Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW.

Poco Lee wasted no time as he joined the newly wedded couple on stage as appreciated them with wads of cash.

He placed bundles of money on Isreal's hands on the dance floor, and Nigerians couldn't stop talking about the fun moment.

