Singer Harrysong isn’t moved by the court letters from music executive Soso Soberekon following recent allegations he made

The singer had alleged that Soberekon is an enemy who made a move on his life when he was in Port Harcourt

Well, Harrysong, via an Instastory post, dismissed Soberekon’s move, and social media users have waded into the matter

Singer Harrysong has returned to social media with yet another response following court letters from music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Recall that Harrysong stirred drama after granting an interview where he alleged that the top music executive made a move on his life back in Port Harcourt.

Singer Harrysong claps back at music executive Soso Soberekon. Photo: @sososoberekon/@iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Soberekon didn’t bother exchanging words with the singer. He simply swung into action and got his lawyers to demand a retraction and damages in the sum of N500 million.

“You dey sue me for social media?” Harry song wrote in a response shared via his Instastory channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He went on to call the music executive names.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

officialdanbig said:

"I won’t be Surprise if he drops new projects after all this drama cuz that’s how 9ija Celebes run promo fall for them at your own risk."

donking19uk said:

"I see one pattern with all these struggling people....they love scandal and hope it promotes their career...this is nkechi blessing template.harrysong please find another means of saving your career....we know this script."

ayonimofe93 said:

"It was this same soso that was bad mouthing funke akindele when jjc announced their separation and she didn’t sue u now u are here sueing harrisong Oga soso u be mumu."

kleinmart2862 said:

"Did you send some people to kill him in Phc? Why and how will you quickly claim you are the Soso was referring to? You have plenty money to give lawyers bayi…"

sandy_nene said:

"He suing you for what you said.. you now added fuel to fire by attacking his okelekwu , wahala ."

Soso Soberekon reacts as Davido follows Chioma to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular music executive Soso Soberekon reacted to a post music star Davido shared via his Instastory.

The DMW boss shared a picture of him in church with the hand of a lady believed to be that of Chioma beside him.

Taking to his Instagram page, Soberekon hailed Chioma, saying he could see her handwork. He also added that a good woman will drag her man closer to God.

Source: Legit.ng