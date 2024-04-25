Nigerian Lady Celebrates As She Marries Handsome Oyinbo Man During Beautiful Traditional Wedding
- A lady is practically over the moon as she has wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip
- The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way
- The video is trending on TikTOk and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers
A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she married her Oyinbo lover during a traditional ceremony.
She and the Oyinbo man were adorned in their traditional attires on the day they became husband and wife.
The lady, @riwa2024, has taken to TikTok to share the good news of their wedding with her friends and followers.
The man, who looks tall and handsome, was all smiles as he took his wife the traditional way.
"I go like marry from this village": Video shows sweet way new wife was welcomed to husband's family
Friends and well-wishers took to the comment section of the clip to wish the new couple well.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady marries Oyinbo man
@nneka otonye said:
"I no fit laugh! Me too I go marry white. Congratulations."
@Deemama said:
"I swear husband dey. Na you dey find the one wey go last long for bed."
@Joy said:
"Congratulations to you! I tap from the blessing. My own husband will locate me."
@Mercy Chinyere asked:
"Abeg where una de see oyibo husband? Congratulations dear."
@I.M.I said:
"Most beautiful bride. Power couple."
@user2524179761448 said:
"Congratulations love. God will bless your marriage."
@Rejoicekiss said:
"Wow you both look alike! Especially in teeth, congratulations."
@mimiijama said:
"I nor fit hide am again, I Dey find a husband."
@MimmyFash commented:
"Concentrate on the will of God."
@BaelikeUnusual asked:
"Nne abeg this ur husband get elder brother?"
@Vicky said:
"Congratulations dear your new home blessed."
Lady marries a man from South Sudan
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady found love in faraway East Africa, and the relationship resulted in a marriage.
A heartwarming wedding video trending online showed the day the man and the lady tied the nuptials.
The man is from South Sudan while the lady is Igbo, Nigeria, making their wedding to draw attention.
