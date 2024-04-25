A lady is practically over the moon as she has wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip

The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way

The video is trending on TikTOk and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers

A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she married her Oyinbo lover during a traditional ceremony.

She and the Oyinbo man were adorned in their traditional attires on the day they became husband and wife.

The lady and her husband celebrate their union. Photo credit: TikTok/@riwa2024.

The lady, @riwa2024, has taken to TikTok to share the good news of their wedding with her friends and followers.

The man, who looks tall and handsome, was all smiles as he took his wife the traditional way.

Friends and well-wishers took to the comment section of the clip to wish the new couple well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady marries Oyinbo man

@nneka otonye said:

"I no fit laugh! Me too I go marry white. Congratulations."

@Deemama said:

"I swear husband dey. Na you dey find the one wey go last long for bed."

@Joy said:

"Congratulations to you! I tap from the blessing. My own husband will locate me."

@Mercy Chinyere asked:

"Abeg where una de see oyibo husband? Congratulations dear."

@I.M.I said:

"Most beautiful bride. Power couple."

@user2524179761448 said:

"Congratulations love. God will bless your marriage."

@Rejoicekiss said:

"Wow you both look alike! Especially in teeth, congratulations."

@mimiijama said:

"I nor fit hide am again, I Dey find a husband."

@MimmyFash commented:

"Concentrate on the will of God."

@BaelikeUnusual asked:

"Nne abeg this ur husband get elder brother?"

@Vicky said:

"Congratulations dear your new home blessed."

