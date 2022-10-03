Harrysong on a podcast revealed that a number of people in the entertainment industry aren't really friends

The singer then went on to disclose that popular music executive Soso Soberekon who many think is his friend is actually his enemy

The shocking part of the revelation was the moment the singer revealed that Soso made an attempt on his life

Popular music executive Soso Soberekon and singer Harrysong are the topic of discussion on social media.

Harry was a guest on media personality Nedu's podcast and they talked about genuine friendship in the industry.

Nigerians react as Harrysong drops shocking revelation Photo credit: @sososoberekon/@iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

The singer in a statement said that 90% of people who parade themselves as 'guys' are all fake.

He continued by saying that there are people who many think are his closest pals but in reality, they are his real enemies.

Harry then revealed that popular music executive, Soso Soberekon isn't his friend but his enemy who wants to kill him.

He also added that Soso actually sent people to kill him in Port Harcourt.

Nigerians react to Harrysong's revelation

robyekpo:

"Omo, e don set "

princemondayy_:

"Now I know why wizkid always stay on his lane."

khraftyblaq:

"This one will go viral NO CAP."

ezeblow:

"This ur podcast go soon carry u go where u no know "

samuyiiguokundia:

"Hhhmmmm lawsuit loading, Harrysong no suppose mention name like that "

nigerianphilosopher:

"There's always an enemy that sticks closer than a brother."

ksolo_hitz:

"Podcast wey wan cause more enemity amongst some people. E even call person name "

president_kelechi:

"You guys are creating more problems than there is!"

hi_amhenry:

"This program go put pesin for problem one day. Some things are to be kept in mind"

