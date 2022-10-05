Marlian label boss Naira Marley has responded to an allegation made against members of his record label by his signee Mohbad

Mohbad sparked reactions on social media after he shared a disturbing video, crying for help from the public as he claimed members of the label launched an attack on him

Reacting, Naira Marley, who said he was worried, claimed that Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions

Nigerian controversial singer and owner of Marlian label Naira Marley has taken to social media to respond to a claim made by one of his signees, Mohbad, about members of the label.

Mohbad took to his social media account to share a disturbing video as he claimed he was attacked and injured by members of the record label.

Naira Marley says he is worried about Mohbad. Credit: @nairamarley1 @mohbad

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley, in his response, revealed Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. The Marlian label boss, however, added that he would resolve the matter amicably.

In a tweet he has now deleted, Naira Marley wrote:

“Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. #ImNotPerfect However, all issues would be resolved amicably within the record label. I need my bro mohbad to come on live so u guys can see I don’t have any reasons to lie on him. Ck will make u think ur life is in danger guys. Mohbad come on live so we can see if u’re in danger because I’m really worried. Wetin be this one like this?”

See his tweet below:

A screenshot Naira Marley's deleted tweet.

Source: Twitter

In a live chat Naira Marley also shared his own side of the story.

See the video below:

Internet users ask questions

Below are some of the reactions from netizens:

zeekihodl:

"Person dey cry sey e dey hurt, you dey use hin situation gather streams for ur pocket."

holadamolar:

"Wetin una dey do the boy, you fit try am with portable?"

richiebie:

"Be like Mohbad dey see vision. He said you’ll come back to say he was high, you did. He already knows what you are."

charles_tijan:

"He’s lying so why the injuries on his body? Who inflicted them?"

Mohbad cries out, claims Naira Marley's 'gang' attacked him

Drama looms in the Marlian Music camp, and singer Mohbad is at the centre of it all.

In a series of disturbing Twitter posts, the entertainer cried out for help and claimed members of the record label launched an attack on him.

Mohbad claimed the trouble started simply because of his insistence to chance his manager, with the label countering his request and refusing to let up.

