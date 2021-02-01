Merle Haggard’s bio: Children, spouse, net worth, death

Merle Haggard was a highly influential American country music singer and songwriter. He is often regarded as one of the most significant figures in country music history. Merle is known for his distinctive voice and songwriting talent.

Merle Haggard was a country singer who won many awards. He released many albums throughout his singing career. Before he became famous, he was an ordinary young man with a troubled childhood. His ability to turn his life around for the better is admirable. His life story inspires people of all ages to transform their lives through behaviour modification.

Profile summary

Real name Merle Ronald Haggard Gender Male Date of birth 6 April, 1937 Died 6 April 2016 (aged 79) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Oildale, California, USA Place of death Palo Cedro, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 172 lbs ( 78 kg) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Mother Flossie Mae Harp Father James Francis Haggard Siblings 2 Wife Theresa Ann Lane Children 6 Profession Songwriter, singer, fiddler, guitarist Net worth $5 million

Merle Haggard's bio

The musician was given the name Merle Ronald Haggard at birth. He had a long and illustrious career in country music that spanned several decades. Despite having a rough start in life, he transformed his behaviour and became one of the country's top country songwriters, singers, fiddlers, and guitarists.

Where was Merle Haggard from?

Merle Haggard was born on 6 April 1937 in Oildale, California, United States of America. The family had relocated from Checotah, Oklahoma, to California following the torching down of their barn in 1934. The fire occurred during the Great Depression.

Who are Merle Haggard's parents

His father's name was James Francis Haggard, while his mother's was Flossie Mae Harp. Both his parents were of Scottish ancestry.

After moving to California, his father secured a job at the Santa Fe Railroad. He remodelled an old car into a house where the country music icon was born. Merle has two older siblings, Lilian and the late Lowell. In 1945, his father, James, died from a brain haemorrhage.

Following the demise of her husband, Flossie Mae became the family's breadwinner. She got employed as a bookkeeper to sustain her family. When Merle Haggard was 12 years old, he received an old guitar from his older brother, Lowell. He learned how to play the instrument by himself.

Merle's behaviour became uncontrollable since his mother was almost always away from home. He became rebellious and indisciplined, so his mother took him to a detention centre for children as punishment. Instead of changing his behaviour, Merle became even more rebellious.

Early troubled years

The musician had a troubled youth, with numerous run-ins with the law, including shoplifting, theft, and even escaping from detention centres. He eventually found his way to Modesto, California, where he started singing at a local bar.

His passion for music was encouraged by Lefty Frizzell, who refused to perform unless the young musician was given a chance to sing. He turned his life around despite facing financial challenges and multiple arrests, including a stint in San Quentin Prison.

He earned his high school diploma in prison, joined a prison band, and, upon release, pursued a successful career in country music.

Did Ronald Reagan pardon Merle Haggard?

In 1972, following Merle Haggard's rise to prominence as a country music icon, the governor of California at the time, Ronald Reagan, issued him a complete and unconditional pardon for his prior offences.

Chart-topping success

After his release from prison in the early 1960s, Merle Haggard embarked on a successful music career. He released a string of hit songs and albums, becoming a prominent figure in the country music scene.

His songs drew from his life experiences, making them relatable to his audience. His music often explored love, heartbreak, working-class struggles, and the American experience. Here is a compilation of several of his studio albums.

Year Album 2015 Timeless 2015 Django and Jimmie 2011 Working in Tennessee 2010 I Am What I Am 2007 The Bluegrass Sessions 2007 Last of the Breed 2006 Kickin' Out the Footlights...Again 2005 Chicago Wind 2004 Unforgettable 2004 I Wish I Was Santa Claus 2003 Like Never Before 2002 The Peer Sessions 2001 Roots, Volume 1 2001 Cabin in the Hills 2000 If I Could Only Fly 1999 Two Old Friends 1996 1996 1994 1994 1990 Blue Jungle 1989 5:01 Blues 1987 Chill Factor 1987 Seashores of Old Mexico 1986 Out Among the Stars 1986 A Friend in California 1985 Kern River 1984 It's All in the Game 1983 That's the Way Love Goes 1983 Heart to Heart 1983 Pancho & Lefty

Collaborations

Like many other music stars, Merle collaborated with other artists. In the 1960s, he did several duets with Bonnie Owens.

He also worked closely with Bob Wills, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Chester Smith, Gretchen Wilson, Blaine Larsen, Don Henley, and Willie Nelson.

Merle Haggard's greatest hits

There are numerous Merle Haggard's songs for fans to listen to and enjoy. The inspiration for each song varied depending on what the artist was experiencing at the time. Some of those that are considered to be his greatest hits and their year of release are:

Year Song 1966 I'm A Lonesome Fugitive 1967 Branded Man 1968 The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde 1969 Hungry Eyes 1969 Okie From Muskogee 1970 The Fightin' Side of Me 1971 Carolyn 1971 Daddy Frank (The Guitar Man) 1972 I Wonder if They Ever Think of Me 1972 Grandma Harp 1973 Everybody's Had The Blues 1974 xzsdr66Kentucky Gambler 1974 Things Aren't Funny Anymore 1975 Movin' On 1975 The Roots Of My Raising 1975 It's All In The Movies 1976 Cherokee Maiden 1980 I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink 1981 Big City 1981 My Favorite Memory 1982 Yesterday's Wine 1982 You Take Me For Granted 1983 That's The Way Love Goes 1983 Pancho And Lefty 1984 Someday When Things Are Good 1984 A Place to Fall Apart 1984 Let's Chase Each Other Around The Room 1984 Natural High 1987 Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Star

Awards and recognitions

Merle Haggard received numerous awards and honours during his career, including:

Academy of Country Music Award

Country Music Association Award

BMI Awards

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Grammy Awards

Kennedy Center Honors

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Acting stint

Although the musician was not a professional actor, he once featured in the episode, The Comeback, in the television show The Waltons. He portrayed the character of a local musician named Red Turner. Red was depressed and withdrawn following the demise of his son.

What was Merle Haggard's net worth?

At the time of his death, he had an estimated net worth of $5 million. Throughout his music career, Haggard experienced a massive transformation in his financial status. Most of his music albums performed well and earned him substantial amounts of money in sales and revenues.

Who was Merle Haggard's spouse?

The country music star got married five times in his life and got divorced four times. His first wife was Leona Hobbs. The marriage lasted from 1956 until 1964 when the couple was blessed with four children. Merle Haggard's children with Leona were Marty, Dana, Noel, and Kelli.

A short while after divorcing Leona, the singer married fellow singer Bonnie Owens. According to the musician, Bonnie was the person who helped him to make his big breakthrough in the music industry. The two wrote songs together. In one of his songs, Today I Started Loving You Again, he expressed his profound romantic feelings for Bonnie. They divorced in 1978.

In 1978, the country musician married his third wife, Leona Williams. He and Williams got divorced in 1984. One year later, he married his fourth wife, Debbie Parret, but the two annulled their marriage in 1991.

Afterwards, he married his fifth spouse, Theresa Ann Lane. The lovebirds exchanged their vows on 11 September 1993. They bore two children, Ben and Jenessa. They were together until the country music singer died.

One of Merle Haggard's sons, Marty, is a country musician like his father. So far, he has released six studio albums. In 2010, he honoured his father by releasing the album A Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad. The following year, he released A Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad, Volume Two.

Who was Merle Haggard's favourite wife?

Bonnie was very special to Merle. In addition to singing with him, she assisted him in raising the four children he had with his first wife.

The relationship between the two remained cordial and friendly even after getting divorced. Bonnie was the maid of honour at Merle Haggard's third wedding. The two musicians were good friends until the demise of Bonnie in 2006.

When did Merle Haggard die?

He passed away on the morning of 6 April 2016. Before his death, he struggled with poor health. In 1995, he underwent an angioplasty procedure to clear his clogged arteries.

In early November 2008, an announcement that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer was made. A few days earlier, he had undergone a surgical procedure to remove part of the infected lung.

The country musician continued his normal life and even made several music tours. In December 2015, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated in California. Sadly, he was hospitalised again in March 2016.

What caused Merle Haggard's death?

Merle Haggard's passing was attributed to complications arising from pneumonia, which was part of a series of health challenges he had been facing.

How old was Merle Haggard when he died?

The music icon passed away on the morning of 6 April 2016, his 79th birthday, at his home in Palo Cedro, California. His exact time of demise was 9:20 AM. His body was interred at his ranch on 9 April 2016 in a private ceremony.

How tall was Merle Haggard?

The American singer was 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Is Merle Haggard the greatest country singer of all time?

Merle Haggard is certainly considered one of the most significant and influential figures in the history of country music. He had a long and successful career, contributed numerous classic songs to the genre, and left a lasting legacy.

Quick interesting facts about Merle Haggard

He died on his birthday, 6 April.

He was deeply affected by the loss of his father.

He played for the prison's country music band.

In 1981, he published an autobiography, Sing Me Back Home.

In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked him at number 138 on its list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

He was talented at guitar playing.

Merle Haggard was a country music icon. Initially, he was a young rebel arrested and jailed for small offences. However, his ugly past did not deter him from becoming a great singer who was recognised and honoured globally. He released hundreds of songs before his demise.

