There is a scholarship opportunity for those who wish to apply for asylum in the UK but who still want to go to school

The scholarship opportunity exists at the Goldsmith University of London, and it offers a full tuition waiver

Both undergraduate and graduate candidates can apply for the scholarship, which also offers N14.4 million as a stipend

A university in the UK is set to offer scholarship opportunities to graduate and undergraduate students.

The scholarship, which can be taken in London, UK, offers full tuition waivers to two undergraduate students and two graduate students.

The scholarship comes with a stipend.

Source: Getty Images

The funding opportunity exists at the Goldsmith University of London, and it is open only to asylum seekers.

Those selected candidates would be given a full tuition waiver to study at the Goldsmith University of London.

Scholarships for asylum seekers in the UK

To be considered for the scholarship, one must have refugee status in the UK or have applied for asylum.

The school further states that applicants must:

"Have refugee status in the UK, or have an active application for asylum in the UK (you will be required to provide documentation to demonstrate your status). Supporting documents should be uploaded to your MyGoldsmiths account. Be holding an offer of study on an undergraduate or taught postgraduate degree at Goldsmiths. You must be eligible to study in the UK. If you are on Immigration Bail, this must not have a condition prohibiting you from studying."

Tagged International Response Scholarship, the application form is available on the school's website. The application deadline is May 24, 2024.

The school wrote:

"Successful applicants will receive £8,825 allowance, a full tuition fee waiver for each year of study and an accommodation fee for a single study bedroom in Goldsmiths halls of residence (up to £200 per week)."

HND graduate gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student got a fully funded masters scholarship to study in the USA despite having only a Higher National Diploma, HND.

Omokhoya Sunday possesses an HND in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, which he bagged from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

Information obtained by Legit.ng shows that Sunday will be studying at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, United States.

