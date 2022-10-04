Popular singer, Harrysong, during a recent interview, spoke about the increasing rate of cultism in the entertainment industry

The singer noted that he did a lot of good things for his colleague, Skiibii, only for him to be rude to him and his wife because he had joined a cult group

Harrysong's statement about cultism and the bragging of its members has sparked mixed reactions in the online community

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Do you have an idea of cultism in the Nigerian entertainment industry? Well, an insider, Harrysong, has revealed that it actually exists.

Harrysong made the declaration during a recent interview where he admitted that many entertainment practitioners have moved from being humble to being proud.

Harrysong called out Skiibii in his interview. Credit: @iamharrysong @skiibii

Source: Instagram

He cited the example of his former 5Star music colleague, Skiibii, who became rude to him despite staying in his house because he joined a cult group.

The singer admitted that he heard about cultism when he was in secondary school, but people in his industry are bragging about it now.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Referring to Skiibii, he said:

"He was staying in a house I rented I clothe him and give him money, he insulted me and my wife because him don join cult."

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Harrysong's revelation

Social media users have reacted differently to Harrysong's revelation about Skiibii being a cult member.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bottom_boy_sirvivor_:

"Wahala Don dey this Country since the day we gain independent."

Khell_magic:

"Na why I no dey like to ask for help from people."

King_pills:

"Harry also insulted Emoney when his about to leave 5 Star!"

Cslarkofficial:

"So he shouldn’t speak out cos he is a celebrity?? E better as he speak out jooor if anything happen to his life at least we go know the people to point finger."

Rihan.eze:

"I go still join the industry nothing you go tell me."

Nnadozie934:

"Skibii respect who was there for you when e hard ,cultist is not everything."

"Soberekon sent people to kill me:" Harrysong drops shocking revelation

Harrysong earlier revealed that a number of people in the entertainment industry aren't really friends.

On a podcast, the singer went on to disclose that popular music executive Soso Soberekon who many think is his friend is actually his enemy.

The shocking part of the revelation was the moment the singer revealed that Soso made an attempt on his life.

Source: Legit.ng