Marlian label boss Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad have taken to social media to call each other out

Mohbad claims that the label launched an attack on him, and dismissed the allegations on grounds of intoxication

Another colleague Bella Shmurda has waded into the issue and called out Naira Marley and his team

Nigerian controversial singer and owner of Marlian label Naira Marley responded to a claim made by one of his signees, Mohbad, about members of the label.

Mohbad had earlier taken to his social media account to share a disturbing video as he claimed he was attacked and injured by members of the record label.

Bella Shmurda says a record label shouldn't be an enemy Photo credit: @bellashmurda/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda wades into the matter

Bella on his Twitter page made it clear that a record label should be family to signees and not their enemies.

The singer also reveald that Mohbad was doing fine on his own without Naira Marley and his record label.

"A label is supposed to be your family not your enemy... The world is watching that boy was doing very fine without u da*mn!!!"

View the tweet below:

Mixed reactions to Bella Shmurda's tweet

@BadboiMilan:

"Clear them️ DAGBANA REPUBLIK."

@xBaronn:

"If Naira thinks Mohbad is always on dru*gs, then he should terminate his contract and free the boy since he also wants out."

@Chief_Morgan511:

"Bella Mohbad is your very Good friend call him to advise please "

@9LARCK:

"I’m seeing people saying Naira will come for Bella under the comment, come for who? Y’all joke too much on this app."

@donceelogy:

"Wild, Dude Spitting fact."

@remilekun_john:

"Omo, "Afro make mama proud" genre guys dey para today o."

@Jamesodion001:

@iammohbad_

"abeg free yourself from this label, what's a label without massive support and growth??... We love you man, it's bad for we fans see you sober everytime with this same label... Man it's high time you wise up! You're better with or without a label!!!!!"

Naira Marley links Mohbad’s attack claim to singer’s intoxication history

Marlian label boss Naira Marley responded to an allegation made against members of his record label by his signee Mohbad.

Mohbad sparked reactions on social media after he shared a disturbing video, crying for help from the public as he claimed members of the label launched an attack on him.

Naira Marley, in his response, revealed Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. The Marlian label boss, however, added that he would resolve the matter amicably.

Source: Legit.ng