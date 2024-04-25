UTME 2024 Reschedule: 4 Reasons JAMB May Not Allow you to Write UTME Exam Again If You Miss It
- There are categories of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who will not be rescheduled after missing their examination
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said UTME candidates who were late to the CBT centre won't be rescheduled
- Many UTME candidates have reached out to JAMB after missing their exam for one reason or another but not all be rescheduled
FCT, Abuja - While JAMB has promised to reschedule candidates who missed their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination due to some genuine reasons, not all candidates will benefit from that promise.
UTME candidates who missed the ongoing 2024 UTME due to the following reasons will not be allowed to retake the examination.
Here are the reasons JAMB may not allow candidates who missed the UTME exam to be rescheduled.
Late arrival at CBT centre
UTME candidates who arrived late to the CBT centre and were unable to write their examination won't be rescheduled.
JAMB does not tolerate lateness from candidates during UTME and will not give them another opportunity to rewrite the exam.
Miscommunication
JAMB will also not reschedule UTME candidates who missed the examination due to miscommunication.
This can be about the date, time and venue of the examination.
Candidates are advised to double-check all details to avoid falling into this category as the examination body does not consider it grounds for a reschedule.
Incomplete Registration
This is another reason that can’t get a candidate another opportunity.
If you fail to complete your registration within the speculated time, JAMB will not allocate you to any CBT centre and will also not reschedule for another opportunity to write the exam.
Negligence
Oversleeping, poor time management and simply not taking the UTME seriously will not make JAMB reschedule candidates.
These above reasons are not considered genuine reasons to qualify candidates for examination rescheduling.
Reasons JAMB can reschedule UTME candidates
Legit.ng earlier reported that UTME candidates who missed their examination might be rescheduled.
JAMB will only reschedule UTME candidates who have genuine reasons for missing their examination.
Four genuine reasons might make JAMB reschedule UTME candidates who missed their examination
