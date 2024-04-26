The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled new details clarifying the motivations behind the protest staged against APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

Ganduje has found himself embroiled in turbulent political experiences in recent weeks, facing multiple attempts to remove him from office

The party has now presented fresh information about the orchestrators of the large crowd in Abuja demanding the chairman's removal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has come forward with fresh claims about the truth behind the recent protest in Abuja yesterday, April 25.

The protesters, appearing to be APC members, demanded the removal of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the party's National Chairman.

Kano has always suffered the predecessor versus successor problem in the past.

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, Special Assistant to the National Chairman on Civil Society and Support Groups sighted by Legit.ng, the party claimed that Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was behind the protest.

Ogenyi alleged that the revelation was backed by protesters who were promised N50,000 each but received only N10,000, pointing to the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano state Governor, Sanusi Bature, as the mastermind.

According to the APC, Bature had assured the governor that he had the tactics to unseat his principal's biggest local rival.

Feeling cheated, the sponsored protesters revealed the secrets of the plan and its mastermind.

Ogenyi noted that some of the protesters were from the KwanKwasiyya group, a sect of followers loyal to former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, with some even forgetting they wore the group's distinctive attire.

Ogenyi said:

"We are privy to credible information that Governor Yusuf working with some persons from the North Central State and has doled out huge sum of money to some persons to sustain campaign against the Ganduje's led working committee in his desperate but fruitless mission to remove Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC.

The party calls on anti-graft agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to investigate government spending

