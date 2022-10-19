Singer Fireboy DML recently had a sit-down chat with the BBC and he had a lot to share about his journey to the top

The YBNL singer touched on growing up in Abeokuta and how he was the kid that enjoyed being alone a lot

According to Fireboy, even though people jam Peru happily, it was a song that came about when he was in a mentally-challenging phase

Much-loved singer, Fireboy DML, had a lot to share about his inspiring musical journey during a recent chat with the BBC.

The YBNL artiste talked about his childhood in Abeokuta, Ogun state, and how he wasn’t the regular kid who would frolic around.

Fireboy recounted staying in his room a lot and spending time identifying his gifts and developing them.

The singer mentioned how he would often stay up late to catch the likes of Elton John and Celine Dion on the radio, adding that they influenced the brand of afrobeat music he makes.

On his massively successful hit single, Peru, Fireboy maintained that everything he recounted in the track happened.

According to him, he arrived in San Francisco and a team member suggested touching down at the studio just to say hi before they returned the next day for a proper session.

Fireboy, however, heard a beat from ace producer, Shizzi, and he decided to get into the recording booth.

According to him, he wasn’t entirely in a good place mentally at the time as he hadn’t released any song since 2020 and fans were already expecting something new.

Watch the singer speak below:

