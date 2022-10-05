Marlian Music artiste Mohbad has taken to social media with a cry for help while accusing fellow label mates

The singer shared some disturbing videos on his Twitter page and claimed he was attacked by members of Marlian music

Mohbad also disclosed that he is currently in the hospital receiving treatment and had to undergo a series of tests to determine the state of his wellbeing

Drama continues to loom in the Marlian Music camp, and singer Mohbad is at the centre of it all.

In a series of disturbing Twitter posts, the entertainer cried out for help and claimed members of the record label launched an attack on him.

Mohbad cries out, claims Naira Marley's 'gang' attacked him. Photo: @mohbad/@nairamarley

Mohbad claimed the trouble started simply because of his insistence to chance his manager, with the label countering his request and refusing to let up.

“Just because I want to change my manager which is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House,” he wrote.

See his Twitter post below:

His post was accompanied by some disturbing videos showing injuries sustained following the alleged attack.

In a different tweet, the singer disclosed that the alleged assault landed him in the hospital and he has had to undergo a series of tests to determine the state of his wellbeing.

According to him, he attended a meeting with the label clear-headed and wasn't under the influence of alcohol as being peddled.

"Everything he said on the live video is a blatant lie. This isn’t the first time. The last video was made out to look like I was high or overreacting. My life is being severely threatened," Mohbad wrote in a post.

According to the singer, he has been diagnosed as an emergency hypertensive patient at the hospital, yet he's still getting threats from Naira Marley's team.

Mohbad accuses Naira Marley of coming after his life

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad raised a lot of concerns from fans after breaking down on social media.

The music star went on Instagram live to claim that his label boss, Naira Marley, and all Marlian Music members are after his life.

In the disturbing video, Mohbad pleaded with fans that he didn’t want to die as he continued to point fingers at Naira Marley.

