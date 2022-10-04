Popular music executive Soso Soberekon has responded to an allegation singer Harrysong made against him

Harrysong, in a statement, had claimed Soso Soberekon hired assassins against him as he spoke on the issue of fake friendships in the music industry

Reacting to the allegations via his lawyers, Soso said it was all false as he demanded N500million in compensation from Harrysong for tarnishing his name

It appears the drama between Nigeria singer Harrysong and music executive Soso Soberekon wouldn’t be ending anytime soon.

This comes as Soberekon responded to the allegation Harrysong made against him during an interview where he spoke on the issue of fake friendship in the music industry while claiming the music executive hired assassins against him.

Soso Soberekon reacts to Harrysong's allegation against him. Credit: @sososoberekon @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Responding to the allegations via his lawyers, Soberekon sued Harrysong and also demanded N500million in compensation

He also demanded that Harrysongs retract his statement and tendered an apology to him in two national dailies and several online news outlets.

Sharing the letter via his Instagram page, Soberekon wrote:

“As a matter of fact, I always mind my business, stay on my lane and put smile on people’s faces.It is very disappointing that Harrysong will make such a false, reckless and defamatory statement. Please to my supporters, remain calm, this will be addressed and will be handled properly and legally. Thanks.”

Fans react as Soso Soberekon takes legal actions against Harrysong

nnunubright:

"Harry song worth 500m ."

officialeldero1:

"You go fear legal firm nau,where Harry wan see 500milli lmao oga you wan buy house for babana island ."

uchechimelody:

"How many years person go work get that kind money..haa God abeg o"

shesprettyhaute.xo:

"So before you find a way to call him directly and hash this out, you call on-demand lawyers and display his residence to the world‍ its giving “what he said is true.” ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

