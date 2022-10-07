The ongoing boss versus apprentice saga between Naira Marley and Mohbad intensifies as the Marlian boss reports his record label signee to his father

This is coming days after Mohbad had accused Naira Marley and his cronies of assaulting him because he said he wanted to change his management

In the new video that surfaced online, the Marlian boss accused Mohbad of always forgetting important things, like his phone password, account details and even sometimes his lyrics

Afro street music sensation, rapper and boss of the Marlian record label, Naira Marley, was recently seen in a viral video speaking to Mohbad's father and reporting some of his son's misdemeanours to him.

In the video leaked online, Naira Marley could be heard saying he has spoken to Mohbad several times about his addiction to hemp and some of the misdemeanours that his addiction might influence.

Naira Marley accuses his label signee Mohbad of addiction and says it is the reason for his dementia. Photo credit:@wahalanetwork/@nairamarley/@mohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad usually forgets the lyrics to his songs, says Naira Marley

The label boss also said in the video that his signee sometimes forgets his phone passwords, account details and even song lyrics.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He gave an instance that there was one-time Mohbad was performing on stage, and he forgot his lyrics completely.

Watch the leaked video of Naira Marley reporting Mohbad to his father below:

Read how netizens reacted to some of Naira Marley's accusations against Mohbad:

@iam_simplee:

"Filming random conversation keh wen person talk say if he die make dem hold naira,so make naira no guard at all wit any evidence werey blogger."

@adepamilerin_bbnc:

"Some things are going on that both party doesn’t want it to reach social media."

@olanike_gold:

This is an old video. Made wen the first sh*t happened, but make una no too para cos u don’t know the real story. Only if u know though.

@ayo_kayboy:

"Ignorance is when you think dr*g is the only cause of dementia. This media sef makes people scared of coming out open about certain mental illness."

@lola_omololaeni:

"Naira abeg no cook up stories for us."

@jnr_akintunde:

"Na lie, Naira na oloribu he Dey lie."

@sparrow__lynch_:

"Na lie Mohbad no they even smoke again he don’t even take dr*gs again all this way naira they talk na lie big lie."

@gifted_spec

"This naira just Dey cook up lies to cover his mess oloribu mytchew no wonder zlatan commot for him cancus."

"I'm dying inside": Mohbad cries out, claims Naira Marley's 'gang' attacked, injured him in disturbing video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the drama looming in the Marlian Music camp, and singer Mohbad is at the centre of it all.

In a series of disturbing Twitter posts, the entertainer cried out for help and claimed members of the record label launched an attack on him.

Mohbad claimed the trouble started simply because of his insistence to change his manager, with the label countering his request and refusing to let up.

Source: Legit.ng