Veteran singer, Asa, is not taking things easy with her younger colleague, Joeboy, as they embark on a legal battle

The respected female singer called out Joeboy over the composition of his song Contour and slammed him with N300 million lawsuit

Asa also ordered him to take down the song, and Joeboy replied to all the threats hilariously

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Singer, Asa, is at loggerheads with her junior colleague, Joeboy, and she is dealing with him legally.

The several hits maker filed a lawsuit against Joeboy for using her composition in his song Contour, and she demanded 60% of the earnings from the song.

Joeboy reacted after Asa' filed a lawsuit against him. Credit: @joeboyofficial @asaofficial

Source: Instagram

She also demanded a public apology and for the song to be taken down from all streaming platforms in the next 24 hours.

A disgruntled Joeboy reacted to the lawsuit by daring Asa and her lawyers. He also noted that he might be acting cool, but he is not a soft person.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He took to his Instagram story channel to declare that:

"Because I dey always do love and light, you think to say I be soft meat."

In another post, he wrote:

"You said 24 hours, it's been 48 hours, do something."

Check out the lawsuit and Joeboy's response below:

Nigerians react to their tussle

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Asa and Joeboy's legal battle.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amarachristy1:

"You better call her and settle privately. This one na intial gra gra, don't block your international appearances by yourself."

Orewabeautyshop:

"Why social media? Respond through your lawyer and be respectful. Disrespectful attitude."

Gen.abacha:

"He thought he’s dealing with local meat alaye go reason with person wey serve you court papers."

Tiana_john:

"Call and settle that case outside court lol. This one pass you small."

Naomidavid_:

"Them send you something privately instead of you to call her and work something out, you brought it to social media. Ok oooo."

Mreniola:

"I don’t think this is the best way to address the matter right or wrong, internal issues should be cleared intentionally. Gen Z."

Dammy Krane calls out Davido over unpaid debt after writing song

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane, became a trending topic after he called out top singer, Davido.

Taking to Twitter, Dammy called out the DMW boss over an unpaid debt for co-writing a song.

Dammy’s call out raised mixed reactions online, with fans either accusing him of being broke or bashing Davido.

Source: Legit.ng