Gombe State University courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Gombe State University courses cover diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. Popular programmes include medicine, law, pharmacy, arts, education, and science, each with specific UTME cut-off marks and admission requirements. Applicants must meet these criteria and complete the post-UTME screening to secure admission.

The Gombe State University logo (L). One of the university's graduating candidates (R) Photo: @gsugombe (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Gombe State University courses include certificates, diplomas, and part-time and full-time undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes across all major faculties.

The UTME cut-off marks for Gombe State University courses range between 150 points for courses such as biotechnology, architecture, and education and 200 points for law, nursing, medicine, and surgery.

for Gombe State University courses range between for courses such as biotechnology, architecture, and education and for law, nursing, medicine, and surgery. Admission to the school requires selecting GSU as the first choice, meeting the UTME cut-off, and completing the screening and documentation steps.

A complete list of Gombe State University courses

Gombe State University (GSU) is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and is an approved degree-awarding state university by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Between 2016 and 2017, the university was approved to offer diploma, certificate, and part-time degree programmes through the Directorate of Human Resources Development (DHRD).

The university is NUC- and JAMB-accredited and added diploma and part-time degrees through the Directorate of Human Resources Development in 2016–2017. Photo: @gsugombe

Source: Facebook

Undergraduate courses offered at Gombe State University

Gombe State University offers undergraduate courses across eight faculties: medicine, agriculture, art, social science, education, law, pharmacy, and environmental sciences. Have a look at the school's undergraduate courses by faculty.

College of Medicine

The College of Medicine at Gombe State University offers programmes that equip students with the knowledge and skills in medical and health-related fields. The courses offered under the faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences include;

Course UTME cut-off points MBBS (Medicine and Surgery) 200 B.Sc. Anatomy 180 B.Sc. Physiology 180 B.Sc. Public Health 190 B.Sc. Nursing Science 200 B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics 180 B.Sc. Pharmacology 180

Faculty of Agriculture

GSU's Faculty of Agriculture was established in 2025 to strategically advance agricultural education and innovation in the state. In addition to offering academic programmes in agricultural sciences, the school has developed a thriving Agricultural Innovation Hub. Its courses are as follows:

Course UTME cut-off points B.Sc. Agriculture 150 B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture 150 B.Sc. Forestry Resource and Wildlife Management 150 B.Sc. Animal Science 150 B.Sc. Soil Science 150 B.Sc. Agricultural Economics 150 B.Sc. Agricultural Extension 150 B.Sc. Crop Science 150 B.Sc. Horticulture and Landscape Management 150

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Gombe State University's art courses cover disciplines such as accounting and finance, business, languages and linguistics, political science and public administration, among others. Below is a list of courses available at the faculty.

Course UTME cut-off points B.A. Accounting 150 B.A. Banking and Finance 150 B.A. Business Administration 150 B.A. Christian Religious Studies 150 B.A. Economics 150 B.A. English Language 150 B.A. History 150 B.A. International Relations 150 B.A. Islamic Studies 150 B.A. Library and Information Science 150 B.A. Peace and Conflict Resolution 150 B.A. Political Science 150 B.A. Public Administration 150 B.A. Sociology 150

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education at GSU was created in 2005. It houses four departments that equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel as educators in arts and sciences, such as linguistics and Biology education. Its programmes include:

Course UTME cut-off points B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Geography 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Christian Religious Education 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) English Language 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Islamic Studies 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Political Science 150 B.Sc. (Ed.) Educational Administration and Planning 150

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Studies offers academic programmes in four departments focused on the built environment. Courses available in the faculty include:

Course UTME cut-off points B.Sc. Architecture 150 B.Sc. Building Technology 150 B.Sc. Estate Management 150 B.Sc. Quantity Surveying 150

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers programmes designed to prepare students for careers in legal practice and related fields in two departments: Sharia Law and Public Law. Entry into the course (LLB Law) requires qualified candidates to have a minimum cut-off score of 200 points.

Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Gombe State University, held its 6th Induction and Oath-Taking Ceremony for the graduating class of 2025 on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Photo: @gsugombe

Source: Facebook

For interested candidates, requirements for a pharmacy course (B.Pharm.) at GSU will include a minimum score of about 200. The faculty also offers a Doctor of Pharmacy program (D.Pharm.).

Faculty of Science

Established at the university's inception in 2005, the Faculty of Sciences' programmes are designed to promote research and innovation across scientific fields. The courses are as follows:

Course UTME cut-off points B.Sc. Biochemistry 150 B.Sc. Biology 150 B.Sc. Biotechnology 150 B.Sc. Botany 150 B.Sc. Chemistry 180 B.Sc. Computer Science 150 B.Sc. Environmental Chemistry and Toxicity 150 B.Sc. Geography 150 B.Sc. Geology 150 B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry 150 B.Sc. Mathematics 150 B.Sc. Microbiology 150 B.Sc. Physics 150 B.Sc. Science Laboratory 180 B.Sc. Statistics 150 B.Sc. Zoology 150

Centre for Open and Distance Learning

Diploma courses at Gombe State University's Centre for Open and Distance Learning are intensive two-year academic programmes designed to produce intermediate to middle-level technical and administrative candidates.

Diploma in Accounting

Diploma in Banking and Finance

Diploma in Business Administration

Diploma in Public Administration

Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology

Diploma in Library Science

Diploma in Computer Science

Diploma in Health Information Management

Diploma in Education Planning and Administration

Diploma in Crime Management and Security Studies

Diploma in Social Work Administration

Gombe State University's Faculty of Science. Photo: @thegeographytimes

Source: Facebook

The Directorate of Human Resources Development (DHRD) offers the following undergraduate part-time degree programmes:

B.A. (Ed) Hons. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. (Ed) Hons. Islamic Religious Studies

B.A. (Ed) Hons. English

B.A. (Ed) Hons. History

B.Sc. (Ed) Hons. Economics

B.Sc. (Ed) Hons. Political Science

BSc. (Hons) Sociology

Postgraduate courses offered at Gombe State University

Gombe State University offers a variety of postgraduate programmes across five faculties, ranging from Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) to Master’s degrees (MSc, MEng, MBA, MEd, etc.) and Doctoral degrees (PhD, DPA, DrPH).

GOMBE State University (GSU), on Saturday, July 5, held its matriculation and orientation ceremony for newly admitted students for the 2024/2025 academic session. Photo: @gsugombe

Source: Facebook

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

M.Sc. Accounting

PGDip, M.Sc. Health Economics

M.Sc. Development Economics

PGDip Christian Religious and Theological Studies

PGDip Islamic Studies

M.Sc. Islamic Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Pastoral Care and Counselling

M.Sc. Religious Peace and Ecumenical Studies

M.Sc. Crime Management and Security Studies

Faculty of Science

PGDip Microbiology

PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Mathematics

PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Statistics

M.Sc. Management Information Systems

M.Sc. Analytical and Environmental Chemistry

Faculty of Basic and Allied Medical Sciences

PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Human Physiology

PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Human Anatomy

M.Sc., PhD Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

M.Sc., PhD Human Reproduction

Gombe State University staff pictured during the institution's 20th inaugural lecture. Photo: @gsugombe

Source: Facebook

Gombe State University's admission requirements

As per the 2020 JAMB minimum cut-off score list for Nigerian institutions, Gombe State University's cut-off mark is 160 points. Other admission prerequisites vary by program and academic level. For entry into undergraduate programmes, you will need to meet the following requirements;

Have the university as your first choice institution on the JAMB portal.

A minimum of 150 points in the UTME in general.

Have a minimum of 180 points in the UTME for computer science, physiology, anatomy, pharmacology, and human nutrition and dietetics.

A minimum of 190 points in the UTME for public health.

Have a minimum of 200 points in the UTME for law, medicine, nursing and pharmacy programmes.

Have an NCE, UMB, advanced-level GCE, or diploma in the same course being applied for for Direct Entry candidates.

As a prospective diploma candidate, you will need to have four relevant Credits in the Senior Secondary School Certificate, preferably with English Language and Mathematics.

Gombe State University's application process

Prospective candidates must complete the post-UTME screening process to be considered for admission into the school. Here is how to complete the screening application.

A screenshot of the Gombe State University application portal for diploma candidates. Photo: @dhrd-gsu-edu.com/admission

Source: Original

Visit the University's online screening portal to register for the online screening exercise. Enter your JAMB registration number and click 'Get Details'. Enter the application type and personal details, the course you seek to apply to and your subject scores. Pay the screening charge of ₦2,000. Fill the application form to create the UTME/DE screening account. Click 'Register', and the details captured shall be displayed. Click 'Generate Data Form' and a two-page PDF file: one with the registration details and the second with the post-UTME test exam card. Print the file and attach photocopies of other credentials required, and bring them along with the originals to the department you applied to for physical screening.

Candidates seeking entry into part-time and diploma programmes should complete the admission process by following the steps below:

A screenshot of the Gombe State University application portal for diploma candidates. Photo: @dhrd-gsu-edu.com

Source: Original

Visit the GSU candidates registration portal. Click to select whether you are applying for a part-time degree (Level 100), part-time Direct Entry (Level 200) or a diploma. Enter your full name, e-mail address, JAMB registration number, and click 'Pay Application Fees'. You will be required to pay either ₦2,000 for 100 Level and 200 Level part-time degrees or ₦4,000 for diploma level 100 programmes. After payment is confirmed, click 'Proceed to Form' and fill out the online application form. Before clicking 'Post Application', check to confirm that all data entered is correct. Click 'Generate form', print the PDF file generated and attach photocopies of all relevant credentials Submit them to the Directorate of Human Resources Development's office of the university on or before the advertised deadline.

What is the cut-off mark for Gombe State University 2025?

The general cut-off mark for Gombe State University (GSU) for the 2025/2026 academic year is 150 points. However, this requirement varies depending on the competitiveness and requirements of each course.

Does Gombe State University offer medicine?

GSU offers a five-year medicine and surgery program through its College of Medical Sciences. The program graduated its first set of medical doctors in January 2020.

Does Gombe State University offer pharmacy?

Gombe State University offers pharmacy programmes, including the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) and the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D). The courses are offered through the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Does Gombe State University offer nursing?

Gombe State University is one of the 400 nursing training institutions in Nigeria approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria as of 2025.

Gombe State University courses range from diploma to postgraduate levels across various fields, including medicine, agriculture, science, arts, and education. Each course has a defined UTME cut-off mark and a set of admission requirements that include having four to five credits in the SSCE, preferably in the English Language and Mathematics.

Legit.ng recently published Borno State University courses and admission requirements. Borno State University provides a range of undergraduate programmes across its various faculties, including computer science, accounting, public administration, and biochemistry.

Admission through UTME requires at least five O’Level credit passes in relevant subjects and a JAMB score that meets or exceeds the university’s cut-off mark of 140. Learn more about BSU courses in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng