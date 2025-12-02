Gombe State University courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Gombe State University courses cover diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. Popular programmes include medicine, law, pharmacy, arts, education, and science, each with specific UTME cut-off marks and admission requirements. Applicants must meet these criteria and complete the post-UTME screening to secure admission.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- A complete list of Gombe State University courses
- Undergraduate courses offered at Gombe State University
- Centre for Open and Distance Learning
- Postgraduate courses offered at Gombe State University
- Faculty of Science
- Gombe State University's admission requirements
- Gombe State University's application process
- What is the cut-off mark for Gombe State University 2025?
- Does Gombe State University offer medicine?
- Does Gombe State University offer pharmacy?
- Does Gombe State University offer nursing?
Key takeaways
- Gombe State University courses include certificates, diplomas, and part-time and full-time undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes across all major faculties.
- The UTME cut-off marks for Gombe State University courses range between 150 points for courses such as biotechnology, architecture, and education and 200 points for law, nursing, medicine, and surgery.
- Admission to the school requires selecting GSU as the first choice, meeting the UTME cut-off, and completing the screening and documentation steps.
A complete list of Gombe State University courses
Gombe State University (GSU) is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and is an approved degree-awarding state university by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Between 2016 and 2017, the university was approved to offer diploma, certificate, and part-time degree programmes through the Directorate of Human Resources Development (DHRD).
Undergraduate courses offered at Gombe State University
Gombe State University offers undergraduate courses across eight faculties: medicine, agriculture, art, social science, education, law, pharmacy, and environmental sciences. Have a look at the school's undergraduate courses by faculty.
College of Medicine
The College of Medicine at Gombe State University offers programmes that equip students with the knowledge and skills in medical and health-related fields. The courses offered under the faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences include;
Course
UTME cut-off points
MBBS (Medicine and Surgery)
200
B.Sc. Anatomy
180
B.Sc. Physiology
180
B.Sc. Public Health
190
B.Sc. Nursing Science
200
B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics
180
B.Sc. Pharmacology
180
Faculty of Agriculture
GSU's Faculty of Agriculture was established in 2025 to strategically advance agricultural education and innovation in the state. In addition to offering academic programmes in agricultural sciences, the school has developed a thriving Agricultural Innovation Hub. Its courses are as follows:
Course
UTME cut-off points
B.Sc. Agriculture
150
B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture
150
B.Sc. Forestry Resource and Wildlife Management
150
B.Sc. Animal Science
150
B.Sc. Soil Science
150
B.Sc. Agricultural Economics
150
B.Sc. Agricultural Extension
150
B.Sc. Crop Science
150
B.Sc. Horticulture and Landscape Management
150
Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
Gombe State University's art courses cover disciplines such as accounting and finance, business, languages and linguistics, political science and public administration, among others. Below is a list of courses available at the faculty.
Course
UTME cut-off points
B.A. Accounting
150
B.A. Banking and Finance
150
B.A. Business Administration
150
B.A. Christian Religious Studies
150
B.A. Economics
150
B.A. English Language
150
B.A. History
150
B.A. International Relations
150
B.A. Islamic Studies
150
B.A. Library and Information Science
150
B.A. Peace and Conflict Resolution
150
B.A. Political Science
150
B.A. Public Administration
150
B.A. Sociology
150
Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education at GSU was created in 2005. It houses four departments that equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel as educators in arts and sciences, such as linguistics and Biology education. Its programmes include:
Course
UTME cut-off points
B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Geography
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Christian Religious Education
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) English Language
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Islamic Studies
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Political Science
150
B.Sc. (Ed.) Educational Administration and Planning
150
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Environmental Studies offers academic programmes in four departments focused on the built environment. Courses available in the faculty include:
Course
UTME cut-off points
B.Sc. Architecture
150
B.Sc. Building Technology
150
B.Sc. Estate Management
150
B.Sc. Quantity Surveying
150
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers programmes designed to prepare students for careers in legal practice and related fields in two departments: Sharia Law and Public Law. Entry into the course (LLB Law) requires qualified candidates to have a minimum cut-off score of 200 points.
Faculty of Pharmacy
For interested candidates, requirements for a pharmacy course (B.Pharm.) at GSU will include a minimum score of about 200. The faculty also offers a Doctor of Pharmacy program (D.Pharm.).
Faculty of Science
Established at the university's inception in 2005, the Faculty of Sciences' programmes are designed to promote research and innovation across scientific fields. The courses are as follows:
Course
UTME cut-off points
B.Sc. Biochemistry
150
B.Sc. Biology
150
B.Sc. Biotechnology
150
B.Sc. Botany
150
B.Sc. Chemistry
180
B.Sc. Computer Science
150
B.Sc. Environmental Chemistry and Toxicity
150
B.Sc. Geography
150
B.Sc. Geology
150
B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
150
B.Sc. Mathematics
150
B.Sc. Microbiology
150
B.Sc. Physics
150
B.Sc. Science Laboratory
180
B.Sc. Statistics
150
B.Sc. Zoology
150
Centre for Open and Distance Learning
Diploma courses at Gombe State University's Centre for Open and Distance Learning are intensive two-year academic programmes designed to produce intermediate to middle-level technical and administrative candidates.
- Diploma in Accounting
- Diploma in Banking and Finance
- Diploma in Business Administration
- Diploma in Public Administration
- Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology
- Diploma in Library Science
- Diploma in Computer Science
- Diploma in Health Information Management
- Diploma in Education Planning and Administration
- Diploma in Crime Management and Security Studies
- Diploma in Social Work Administration
The Directorate of Human Resources Development (DHRD) offers the following undergraduate part-time degree programmes:
- B.A. (Ed) Hons. Christian Religious Studies
- B.A. (Ed) Hons. Islamic Religious Studies
- B.A. (Ed) Hons. English
- B.A. (Ed) Hons. History
- B.Sc. (Ed) Hons. Economics
- B.Sc. (Ed) Hons. Political Science
- BSc. (Hons) Sociology
Postgraduate courses offered at Gombe State University
Gombe State University offers a variety of postgraduate programmes across five faculties, ranging from Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) to Master’s degrees (MSc, MEng, MBA, MEd, etc.) and Doctoral degrees (PhD, DPA, DrPH).
Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
- M.Sc. Accounting
- PGDip, M.Sc. Health Economics
- M.Sc. Development Economics
- PGDip Christian Religious and Theological Studies
- PGDip Islamic Studies
- M.Sc. Islamic Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. Pastoral Care and Counselling
- M.Sc. Religious Peace and Ecumenical Studies
- M.Sc. Crime Management and Security Studies
Faculty of Science
- PGDip Microbiology
- PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Mathematics
- PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Statistics
- M.Sc. Management Information Systems
- M.Sc. Analytical and Environmental Chemistry
Faculty of Basic and Allied Medical Sciences
- PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Human Physiology
- PGDip, M.Sc., PhD. Human Anatomy
- M.Sc., PhD Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
- M.Sc., PhD Human Reproduction
Gombe State University's admission requirements
As per the 2020 JAMB minimum cut-off score list for Nigerian institutions, Gombe State University's cut-off mark is 160 points. Other admission prerequisites vary by program and academic level. For entry into undergraduate programmes, you will need to meet the following requirements;
- Have the university as your first choice institution on the JAMB portal.
- A minimum of 150 points in the UTME in general.
- Have a minimum of 180 points in the UTME for computer science, physiology, anatomy, pharmacology, and human nutrition and dietetics.
- A minimum of 190 points in the UTME for public health.
- Have a minimum of 200 points in the UTME for law, medicine, nursing and pharmacy programmes.
- Have an NCE, UMB, advanced-level GCE, or diploma in the same course being applied for for Direct Entry candidates.
As a prospective diploma candidate, you will need to have four relevant Credits in the Senior Secondary School Certificate, preferably with English Language and Mathematics.
Gombe State University's application process
Prospective candidates must complete the post-UTME screening process to be considered for admission into the school. Here is how to complete the screening application.
- Visit the University's online screening portal to register for the online screening exercise.
- Enter your JAMB registration number and click 'Get Details'.
- Enter the application type and personal details, the course you seek to apply to and your subject scores.
- Pay the screening charge of ₦2,000.
- Fill the application form to create the UTME/DE screening account.
- Click 'Register', and the details captured shall be displayed.
- Click 'Generate Data Form' and a two-page PDF file: one with the registration details and the second with the post-UTME test exam card.
- Print the file and attach photocopies of other credentials required, and bring them along with the originals to the department you applied to for physical screening.
Candidates seeking entry into part-time and diploma programmes should complete the admission process by following the steps below:
- Visit the GSU candidates registration portal.
- Click to select whether you are applying for a part-time degree (Level 100), part-time Direct Entry (Level 200) or a diploma.
- Enter your full name, e-mail address, JAMB registration number, and click 'Pay Application Fees'.
- You will be required to pay either ₦2,000 for 100 Level and 200 Level part-time degrees or ₦4,000 for diploma level 100 programmes.
- After payment is confirmed, click 'Proceed to Form' and fill out the online application form.
- Before clicking 'Post Application', check to confirm that all data entered is correct.
- Click 'Generate form', print the PDF file generated and attach photocopies of all relevant credentials
- Submit them to the Directorate of Human Resources Development's office of the university on or before the advertised deadline.
What is the cut-off mark for Gombe State University 2025?
The general cut-off mark for Gombe State University (GSU) for the 2025/2026 academic year is 150 points. However, this requirement varies depending on the competitiveness and requirements of each course.
Does Gombe State University offer medicine?
GSU offers a five-year medicine and surgery program through its College of Medical Sciences. The program graduated its first set of medical doctors in January 2020.
Does Gombe State University offer pharmacy?
Gombe State University offers pharmacy programmes, including the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) and the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D). The courses are offered through the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Does Gombe State University offer nursing?
Gombe State University is one of the 400 nursing training institutions in Nigeria approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria as of 2025.
Gombe State University courses range from diploma to postgraduate levels across various fields, including medicine, agriculture, science, arts, and education. Each course has a defined UTME cut-off mark and a set of admission requirements that include having four to five credits in the SSCE, preferably in the English Language and Mathematics.
