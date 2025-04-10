Achievers University courses, admission requirements and application procedure
Achievers University courses provide students with a broad selection of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The institution offers degrees in disciplines like engineering, health sciences, and law. To get admitted to the university, applicants should meet specific academic criteria, including JAMB scores and direct entry qualifications.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Achievers University courses
- Undergraduate programmes
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Faculty of Pharmacy
- Faculty of Nursing Sciences (FoNS)
- Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science
- Faculty of Allied Health Sciences (FoHS)
- College of Social and Management Science (CoSMAS)
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- College of Engineering and Technology (CoET)
- College of Law (CoL)
- Postgraduate programmes
- Achievers University admission requirements
- How can I get admission to Achievers University?
- What is the cut-off mark for Achievers University?
- What is Achievers University’s acceptance rate?
Key takeaways
- Achievers University offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various disciplines.
- Undergraduate programmes cover faculties like Clinical Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy, and Social Sciences, among others.
- Postgraduate study programmes offer PGD, MSc, MPhil, and PhD options across fields like Medical Laboratory Science, Criminology, and Computer Science.
- Direct Entry candidates must hold relevant diplomas, HNDs, or degrees to qualify for advanced entry into undergraduate programmes.
- Admission procedures involve online applications or obtaining forms from Achievers University.
- The JAMB cut-off mark for 2024/2025 is 140.
Achievers University courses
Achievers University offers diverse courses designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for career success. The institution provides undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines, ensuring quality education and professional training.
Undergraduate programmes
Achievers University provides undergraduate programmes in multiple faculties, focusing on academic excellence and career development. Below is a comprehensive list of all undergraduate programmes offered at Achievers University.
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- MBBS. Medicine & Surgery
- College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CoNAS)
- Microbiology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Biochemistry
- Computer Science
- Geology
- Plant Science & Biotechnology
- Remote Sensing and Geoscience Information System
Faculty of Pharmacy
Pharm. D. Doctor of Pharmacy
Faculty of Nursing Sciences (FoNS)
- B. N Sc. Nursing Science
- Faculty of Education
- B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling
- B.LIS. Library and Information Science
- (Ed.) Chemistry
- (Ed.) Biology
Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science
- B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science
Faculty of Allied Health Sciences (FoHS)
- DPT. Doctor of Physiotherapy
- Public Health
- Health Information Management
College of Social and Management Science (CoSMAS)
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Economics
- Political Science
- International Relations (including a three-month French language programme abroad)
- Public Administration
- Sociology
- Criminology & Security Studies
- Mass Communication
- Procurement Management
- Banking and Finance
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy
- Human Physiology
College of Engineering and Technology (CoET)
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Biomedical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Civil & Environmental Engineering
College of Law (CoL)
- LL.B. – Bachelor of Laws
Postgraduate programmes
Achievers University offers advanced degrees for professionals seeking expertise in their fields. The postgraduate programmes cover various disciplines, including engineering, science, and management.
Computer Engineering
- M. Eng. (Master of Engineering) in Computer Engineering
- Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) /Ph.D in Computer Engineering
- Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) in Computer Engineering
Electrical And Electronics Engineering
- M. Eng. (Master of Engineering) in Power Systems and Machines, Communication System Engineering and Control and Instrumentation
- Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) /Ph.D in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Mechatronics Engineering
- M. Eng. (Master of Engineering) in Mechatronics Engineering
- Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) /Ph.D in Mechatronics Engineering
- Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) in Mechatronics Engineering
Other programmes offered are highlighted below:
- Accounting
- PGD Accounting
- M.Sc Accounting
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Criminology and Security Studies
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Biochemistry
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Computer Science
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Industrial Chemistry
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Medical Laboratory Science
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Nursing Science
- PGD/Ph.D in Business Administration
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in International Relations
- PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Political Science
Achievers University admission requirements
The Nigerian University has set admission requirements for both undergraduate and postgraduate candidates. These requirements ensure that students meet the necessary academic qualifications for their chosen programmes.
Undergraduate general admission requirements
Undergraduate admission is open to both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.
UTME candidates
- Candidates must have taken the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and met the minimum score approved by JAMB.
- Applicants must obtain a minimum of five credit passes in WAEC (SSCE), NECO (SSCE), or NABTEB in not more than two sittings. These must include English Language, Mathematics, and three relevant subjects.
Direct Entry applicants (200 Level)
Candidates must meet the general requirements stated above. Additionally, they should meet the below criteria.
- They must have two passes at A Level, IJMB, or JUPEB.
- ND, NCE, or ATS results in relevant disciplines qualify for admission.
- Direct Entry candidates must purchase the JAMB Direct Entry form for the 2024/2025 session.
- B.NSc. Nursing Science: Must have two A Level passes in Biology/Zoology and either Chemistry or Physics, or a Registered Nursing Certificate, or a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences (minimum Second Class Lower).
- B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science: Must have two A Level passes in Biology/Zoology and either Chemistry or Physics, a Medical Laboratory Technician Diploma, or a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences.
- B.Eng. programmes: Must have two A Level passes in Mathematics and Physics or an Upper Credit in ND Engineering.
- LL.B. Law: Must have two Principal or Advanced Level passes in HSC, GCE, IJMB, or JUPEB, or an acceptable bachelor’s degree. A credit in Literature in English at O Level is required.
Direct Entry applicants (300 Level)
For Direct Entry Candidates (300 Level), HND holders in relevant fields qualify. Below are the specific requirements criteria for various programmes.
- HND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Statistics, or Mathematics is acceptable for B.Sc. Computer Science.
- HND in Computer Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering is acceptable for B.Eng. programmes in Electrical, Computer, Mechatronics, and Biomedical Engineering.
- ACA, ACIB, ACIS, ACIN, and ACIT holders are eligible for Accounting and Business Administration.
Postgraduate admission requirements
Candidates must have a minimum of a Third-Class Division degree from Achievers University, Owo, or any other recognised university in the proposed programme of study or related fields. Holders of professional diplomas such as HND or its equivalent are eligible to apply.
General Master of Science requirements
Here is an overview of the general Master of Science requirements.
- Candidates must have a minimum of a Second-Class Lower Division from Achievers University or any recognised university. Candidates with a Third Class or HND (minimum Lower Credit) must have a PGD with a CGPA of at least 3.50.
- Doctor of Philosophy requirements: Candidates must have scored at least 60% (B grade) in their Master’s degree in relevant disciplines. Those with MPhil certificates from recognised universities are also eligible.
How can I get admission to Achievers University?
Achievers University provides multiple pathways for prospective students to secure admission. The institution accepts students through JAMB UTME, Direct Entry, and postgraduate application processes, ensuring a smooth and accessible admission experience. Here is how to apply for the various programmes offered.
Undergraduate admission procedure
Candidates who did not choose Achievers University in JAMB UTME and Direct Entry forms can apply by visiting the university website or obtaining forms at Achievers University, Owo. Here is a stepwise approach to making your online application.
- Visit the Achievers University website and click on create account.
- Next, provide your name, E-Mail address, and password.
- Once done, complete the application by following the on-screen instructions.
Postgraduate admission procedure
Candidates can apply by downloading the application form, sending completed forms via email to pgadmissions@achievers.edu.ng, or obtaining forms at the School of Postgraduate Studies.
What is the cut-off mark for Achievers University?
The JAMB cut-off mark for private universities in 2024/2025 is 140, but some programmes may have higher requirements.
What is Achievers University’s acceptance rate?
According to EduRank, Achievers University has an acceptance rate of 39%.
Achievers University courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from health sciences to engineering and law. The learning institution offers admission through Direct Entry, JAMB UTME, or postgraduate programmes.
