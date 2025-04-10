Achievers University courses, admission requirements and application procedure

Achievers University courses provide students with a broad selection of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The institution offers degrees in disciplines like engineering, health sciences, and law. To get admitted to the university, applicants should meet specific academic criteria, including JAMB scores and direct entry qualifications.

Achievers University courses

Achievers University offers diverse courses designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for career success. The institution provides undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines, ensuring quality education and professional training.

Undergraduate programmes

Achievers University provides undergraduate programmes in multiple faculties, focusing on academic excellence and career development. Below is a comprehensive list of all undergraduate programmes offered at Achievers University.

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

MBBS. Medicine & Surgery

College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CoNAS)

Microbiology

Industrial Chemistry

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Plant Science & Biotechnology

Remote Sensing and Geoscience Information System

Faculty of Pharmacy

Pharm. D. Doctor of Pharmacy

Faculty of Nursing Sciences (FoNS)

B. N Sc. Nursing Science

Faculty of Education

B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

B.LIS. Library and Information Science

(Ed.) Chemistry

(Ed.) Biology

Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science

B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences (FoHS)

DPT. Doctor of Physiotherapy

Public Health

Health Information Management

College of Social and Management Science (CoSMAS)

Accounting

Business Administration

Economics

Political Science

International Relations (including a three-month French language programme abroad)

Public Administration

Sociology

Criminology & Security Studies

Mass Communication

Procurement Management

Banking and Finance

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

College of Engineering and Technology (CoET)

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Computer Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil & Environmental Engineering

College of Law (CoL)

LL.B. – Bachelor of Laws

Postgraduate programmes

Achievers University offers advanced degrees for professionals seeking expertise in their fields. The postgraduate programmes cover various disciplines, including engineering, science, and management.

Computer Engineering

M. Eng. (Master of Engineering) in Computer Engineering

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) /Ph.D in Computer Engineering

Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) in Computer Engineering

Electrical And Electronics Engineering

M. Eng. (Master of Engineering) in Power Systems and Machines, Communication System Engineering and Control and Instrumentation

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) /Ph.D in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

M. Eng. (Master of Engineering) in Mechatronics Engineering

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) /Ph.D in Mechatronics Engineering

Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) in Mechatronics Engineering

Other programmes offered are highlighted below:

Accounting

PGD Accounting

M.Sc Accounting

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Criminology and Security Studies

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Biochemistry

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Computer Science

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Industrial Chemistry

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Medical Laboratory Science

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Nursing Science

PGD/Ph.D in Business Administration

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in International Relations

PGD/M.Sc/Ph.D in Political Science

Achievers University admission requirements

The Nigerian University has set admission requirements for both undergraduate and postgraduate candidates. These requirements ensure that students meet the necessary academic qualifications for their chosen programmes.

Undergraduate general admission requirements

Undergraduate admission is open to both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

Candidates must have taken the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and met the minimum score approved by JAMB.

Applicants must obtain a minimum of five credit passes in WAEC (SSCE), NECO (SSCE), or NABTEB in not more than two sittings. These must include English Language, Mathematics, and three relevant subjects.

Direct Entry applicants (200 Level)

Candidates must meet the general requirements stated above. Additionally, they should meet the below criteria.

They must have two passes at A Level, IJMB, or JUPEB.

ND, NCE, or ATS results in relevant disciplines qualify for admission.

Direct Entry candidates must purchase the JAMB Direct Entry form for the 2024/2025 session.

B.NSc. Nursing Science: Must have two A Level passes in Biology/Zoology and either Chemistry or Physics, or a Registered Nursing Certificate, or a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences (minimum Second Class Lower).

Must have two A Level passes in Biology/Zoology and either Chemistry or Physics, or a Registered Nursing Certificate, or a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences (minimum Second Class Lower). B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science: Must have two A Level passes in Biology/Zoology and either Chemistry or Physics, a Medical Laboratory Technician Diploma, or a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences.

Must have two A Level passes in Biology/Zoology and either Chemistry or Physics, a Medical Laboratory Technician Diploma, or a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences. B.Eng. programmes: Must have two A Level passes in Mathematics and Physics or an Upper Credit in ND Engineering.

Must have two A Level passes in Mathematics and Physics or an Upper Credit in ND Engineering. LL.B. Law: Must have two Principal or Advanced Level passes in HSC, GCE, IJMB, or JUPEB, or an acceptable bachelor’s degree. A credit in Literature in English at O Level is required.

Direct Entry applicants (300 Level)

For Direct Entry Candidates (300 Level), HND holders in relevant fields qualify. Below are the specific requirements criteria for various programmes.

HND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Statistics, or Mathematics is acceptable for B.Sc. Computer Science.

HND in Computer Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering is acceptable for B.Eng. programmes in Electrical, Computer, Mechatronics, and Biomedical Engineering.

ACA, ACIB, ACIS, ACIN, and ACIT holders are eligible for Accounting and Business Administration.

Postgraduate admission requirements

Candidates must have a minimum of a Third-Class Division degree from Achievers University, Owo, or any other recognised university in the proposed programme of study or related fields. Holders of professional diplomas such as HND or its equivalent are eligible to apply.

General Master of Science requirements

Here is an overview of the general Master of Science requirements.

Candidates must have a minimum of a Second-Class Lower Division from Achievers University or any recognised university. Candidates with a Third Class or HND (minimum Lower Credit) must have a PGD with a CGPA of at least 3.50 .

from Achievers University or any recognised university. Candidates with a Third Class or HND (minimum Lower Credit) must have a PGD with a . Doctor of Philosophy requirements: Candidates must have scored at least 60% (B grade) in their Master’s degree in relevant disciplines. Those with MPhil certificates from recognised universities are also eligible.

How can I get admission to Achievers University?

Achievers University provides multiple pathways for prospective students to secure admission. The institution accepts students through JAMB UTME, Direct Entry, and postgraduate application processes, ensuring a smooth and accessible admission experience. Here is how to apply for the various programmes offered.

Undergraduate admission procedure

Candidates who did not choose Achievers University in JAMB UTME and Direct Entry forms can apply by visiting the university website or obtaining forms at Achievers University, Owo. Here is a stepwise approach to making your online application.

Visit the Achievers University website and click on create account. Next, provide your name, E-Mail address, and password. Once done, complete the application by following the on-screen instructions.

Postgraduate admission procedure

Candidates can apply by downloading the application form, sending completed forms via email to pgadmissions@achievers.edu.ng, or obtaining forms at the School of Postgraduate Studies.

What is the cut-off mark for Achievers University?

The JAMB cut-off mark for private universities in 2024/2025 is 140, but some programmes may have higher requirements.

What is Achievers University’s acceptance rate?

According to EduRank, Achievers University has an acceptance rate of 39%.

Achievers University courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from health sciences to engineering and law. The learning institution offers admission through Direct Entry, JAMB UTME, or postgraduate programmes.

