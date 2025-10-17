Babcock University courses and admission requirements

Babcock University courses include pre-degree, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes across eleven colleges, such as Medicine and Surgery, Law, and Computer Science. Admission requires at least five credits in relevant subjects, a minimum UTME score of 170, and selection of Babcock University as the first choice in JAMB.

Babcock University is a private faith-based university located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria. Photo: @babcocknigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Babcock University offers JUPEB and undergraduate courses as well as Master's , PGD , and PhD programmes.

and courses as well as , , and programmes. Its programmes are offered in eleven colleges of arts and science .

. Prospective candidates need to have a minimum cut-off score of 170 points .

. To gain entry to the university, candidates need to visit its admission portal, create an account and apply.

Full list of Babcock University courses

Babcock University is a faith-based private university in Nigeria. Since 1999, the Ogun State institution has developed a strong curriculum and academic programs based on Seventh-Day Adventist philosophies of education.

In addition to graduate and postgraduate courses, the university also offers certificate and career advancement courses through its Babcock Business School and the Babcock Entrepreneurship Development Centre (BEDC).

Admission to the Babcock University is open for UTME and Direct Entry candidates. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Foundation programmes

Babcock University's foundation program is offered in collaboration with the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB). The one-year course enables candidates to gain admission into any 200-level academic program at a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)- listed university.

Undergraduate courses at Babcock University

With the admission process open for the 2025/2026 academic year, here is everything you need to know as an aspiring Babcock University student. Here is a list of the university's academic programs by college or school.

Benjamin S. Carson (Snr) College of Health and Medical Sciences

The school's College of Health and Medical Sciences runs on a full-time basis, with programs like MBBS taking at least six years. To gain entry, UTME candidates are required to have a minimum of five credits in core sciences, such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English language.

Medical students are required to pass the Babcock University Medical School Admission Test (BUMSAT). Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Other requirements include having a transcript and credit in English language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry at one sitting in the Ordinary Level examination.

MBBS Medicine

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

School of Computing and Engineering Sciences

Qualified candidates interested in learning competitive tech skills are welcome to apply to Babcock University. You are required to have at least five credits at SSCE or its equivalent in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

B.Sc. Information Technology

BSc Information and Communication Technology

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Software Engineering

In addition to having the appropriate credits, UTME candidates are required to have attained a specific score. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

School of Education and Humanities

The Babcock University School of Education and Humanities offers 10 courses in five departments. To gain entry, you will need five Senior Secondary School Level credits or 3 A-Level GCE passes in specified subject combinations.

B.A. Music

B. A. History & International Studies

B.A. English Studies

B.A. French And International Relations

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. (Ed) English Language Education

B.Sc. (Ed) Business Education

B.Ed. Educational Planning & Administration

B.Sc. (Ed) Guidance And Counselling

B.Sc. (Ed) Economics Education

School of Science and Technology

The Babcock University School of Science and Technology offers in courses in the departments of Agriculture and Industrial Technology, Basic Sciences, and Microbiology. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Courses in the School of Science and Technology include 3-year, 4-year, and 5-year programmes. Admission requirements include possessing 5 credits at the WACE/NECO or their equivalent, in specific department-specific subject combinations that include English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or Agricultural Science.

B.Sc. Agricultural Economics And Extension

B.Sc. Agronomy And Landscape Design

B.Sc. Animal Science

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

School of Nursing Sciences

The Babcock University School of Nursing has four departments: Mental Health and Psychiatry, Adult Health, Maternal & Child Health, and Community Health, which offers one course, B.NSc. Nursing Science.

Health course students receive instruction by structured course system and clinical practice at Babcock University. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

School of Law and Security

This faculty aims to equip candidates with various legal principles in the Nigerian public life, civil, criminal, constitutional, and economic matters. It aims to offer highly ethical Christian professional training in all branches of the legal profession and the security environment within which they operate.

LL.B. in Private and Commercial Law

LL.B. in Jurisprudence and Public Law

LL.B. in International Law and Security Studies

School of Public and Allied Health

The School of Public and Allied Health (SPAH) in Babcock University was established in 2011 to facilitate the training of special healthcare personnel. It has two departments in Public Health and Medical Laboratory Sciences.

B.M.L.S. Medical Laboratory Science Degree

B.Sc. Public Health

Veronica Adeleke School of Social Sciences was created out of the Old Babcock Business School and renamed the College of Management and Social Sciences. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Veronica Adeleke School of Social Sciences

The Veronica Adeleke School of Social Sciences offers four undergraduate courses by the following departments: Economics, Mass Communication, Political Science, and Social Work.

B.Sc. Economics

B.A. Social Work And Human Services

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Mass Communication

School of Management Science

The university's Business Administration course has options in General Business, Human Resources, and Marketing Management. Have a look at the rest of the academic programmes in the college.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.A. Information Resources Management

B.A. Marketing

B.Sc. Finance

Undergraduate candidates at the Babcock University’s 23rd Undergraduate and the 14th Postgraduate Convocation Ceremony. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Postgraduate programmes at Babcock University

Caleb University offers nearly 40 postgraduate programmes through all its colleges and schools. The college provides the following Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), Master's (M.A., M.Phil., M.Sc., and Doctoral (PhD) programs. These options are designed to advance research, innovation, and professional development.

Babcock University's admission requirements

Admission into Babcock University undergraduate programmes is only through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and JAMB Direct Entry. While there are department-specific requirements, here are the general requirements for entry into Babcock University's courses;

Newly admitted students of Babcock University take their oath to uphold the Babcock University's core values during their matriculation ceremony. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Candidates must select Babcock University as their first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Candidates must be at least 16 years old.

Candidates must have a minimum of 5 credits in the GCE/SSCE/NECO examinations or their equivalent in at least two sittings.

Prospective MBBS candidates must have a minimum of 5 credits in the GCE/SSCE/NECO examinations or their equivalent.

Candidates must attain a UTME aggregate score not lower than 170.

Inter-university transfer candidates must have their JAMB admission letter, transcript, and attestation letter.

Babcock University's admission process

Babcock University allows candidates to apply to various pathways, including Direct Entry, part-time Direct Entry, JUPEB A level, Post UTME, fresh foreign, and local transfer. Appllication for Babcock University screening for sdmission only occurs after completion and submission of your UTME/JAMB form. Here is how to complete your admission process;

A screenshot of the Babcock University sign in page for admission. Photo: @admissions.babcock.edu.ng/applicants/login

Source: Original

On your browser, go to the Babcock University admission portal. Click on the application type that applies to you to see the criteria for eligibility. Fill out the application form for screening by first creating an account. Click on the "Sign Up" button. Enter your email address, application type and create a password. Verify your email through the link sent to your inbox. Log in with your new account and fill out your personal information, including your date of birth, contact details, guardian details and upload a recent photo for your profile. Enter details of your previous education, including schools attended, dates of attendance, exam grades and qualifications obtained. Attach any required documents, such as letters of recommendation, transcripts, any relevant academic documents, and identification. Select your preferred screening centre from the provided list. Review all the information entered and click the 'Submit Application' button to finalise your application. You will receive a confirmation email once your application is successfully submitted.

Does Babcock University offer medicine and surgery?

The Adventist institution offers the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) program through its Benjamin S. Carson (Snr) School of Medicine.

What are the new courses at Babcock University?

In the 2022/2023 academic year, Babcock University received approval from the National University Commission to offer 7 new courses with full accreditation. These courses formed two new schools: the School of Environmental Studies and the School of Engineering.

Postgraduate candidates pictured at the Babcock University’s 23rd Undergraduate and the 14th Postgraduate Convocation Ceremony. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

B.Sc. Architecture

B.Sc. Estate Management

B.Eng. Electrical & Electronics

B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Computer Engineering

PGD& M.Sc. Social Work

What is the aggregate score for Babcock University?

The minimum Babcock University cut-off mark required for UTME is 170 for undergraduate admission. Howeever, this can vary depending on the academic session and specific program.

Can I go to Babcock without a JAMB?

The university does not admit any candidates to undergraduate programs without a JAMB/UTME or Direct Entry (DE) qualification. You can gain admission at other private universities such as Igbinedion University, Bowen University, and Ajayi Crowther University that accept admission without JAMB.

Does Babcock do Direct Entry?

Direct Entry is an admission pathway for undergraduate programs at Babcock. As a DE candidate, you can apply through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board's Direct Entry (JAMB DE) portal.

How many months are in a semester at Babcock?

To complete a semester at Babcock University, you required to attend three months of instruction. This includes a dedicated period for exams.

Does Babcock accept transfer students?

Candidates can apply for Inter-University Transfer Admissions to Babcock by presenting their JAMB admission letter, official transcript, and attestation letter from their previous universities. These documents must be sent directly from the previous university to Babcock University Registrar by email to effect the transfer.

Babcock University's courses include foundation, undergraduate and post graduate programs in sciences and arts. The university is a treasure for any prospectuve candidates in search for institutions founded on Christian beliefs.

Legit.ng has recently published an article outlining all Caleb University's courses. For prospective students, the private institution is the ultimate choice for advanced studies in Law, Economics, Mass Communication, Computer Science, and Architecture, among others.

The school not only caters for undergraduate students, but also pre-degree and post graduate candidates. Read on for a comprehensive guide as you plan out your studies.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng