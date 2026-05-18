A Nigerian lawyer has shared a TikTok video explaining why her marriage did not last, despite the preparations she made

In the now-viral video posted on her official TikTok account, she spoke about her five-month marriage

Social media users who saw her post did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lawyer has shared a TikTok video explaining why her marriage did not last, despite the preparations she made beforehand.

The footage quickly went viral as viewers reacted to the personal account she gave about the short union.

Lady reacts as her marriage crashes after five months. Photo credit: @themedianchile/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Newlywed lady speaks as marriage crashes

The lady, who identified herself on TikTok as @themedianchile, spoke openly about a marriage that ended after roughly five months.

She hinted that the breakdown stemmed from personal struggles she had not yet resolved before entering the relationship.

In particular, she pointed to difficulties with self-understanding and self-respect as factors that contributed to the split.

According to her, she had initially believed that the wedding marked the start of a lasting future together.

Instead, she found that the experience became a period of deep personal development rather than the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

She recalled how the situation forced her to confront aspects of herself that she had previously overlooked.

Speaking further, she explained that the separation, though painful, pushed her towards growth in ways that a more comfortable situation would not have allowed.

She stated that while the marriage ended, she gained a clearer sense of discernment and stronger personal boundaries.

Lady speaks about her broken marriage. Photo credit: @themedianchile/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The lady also noted that the experience helped her develop greater emotional depth and a renewed commitment to prioritising herself.

The lawyer reflected that the ending was not necessarily a form of punishment, but rather a redirection that altered the course of her life.

She suggested that some painful separations could serve as disguised opportunities for character development.

Looking back, she concluded that the most difficult chapter she endured became the one that shaped her the most.

In her words:

"I in fact returned this one in five months. "let us go get married" became a phase of "let's get the real character development". I really thought the wedding dress was the beginning of my forever. I didn’t know it would become the beginning of finding myself instead. Sometimes life breaks the picture you prayed for just to introduce you to the woman you were meant to become.

"And as painful as divorce was, it forced me to grow in ways comfort never could. I lost a marriage. But I gained discernment, boundaries, self-respect, emotional depth, and a version of me that no longer abandons herself to keep love. Not every ending is punishment. Some endings are redirection. Some heartbreaks are character development in disguise. And looking back now the hardest chapter of my life also became the chapter that built me the most. This is only a small piece of the story."

Reactions as divorced lady shares experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Jacklyn said:

"I remember viewing your wedding pictures that faithful day and was like something is off about this lady. You were more excited during the wedding prep/pre wedding pictures but, the real dey was off."

@rose said:

"Omor my own was only traditional marriage to a man I never met it ended within a month I sharp return bride price it gets better."

@the_nail_muse2 said:

"Like we can we just have kids without getting married, if I talk now, my family go begin preach, na when I be teenager I dey fantasize marriage o, I no dey even reason at all now."

@beverlybaron21 added:

"I always tell people, at times when things keep getting worse, it’s not the devil. Most times it’s God trying to make life unbearable for you in that particular situation so you’d leave!!!! I celebrate you dear stranger."

See the post below:

Lady leaves marriage of five months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a man who borrowed money to throw a lavish wedding ceremony based on his wife’s request.

Five months into the marriage, the wife said she wouldn’t continue with the marriage because she felt she didn’t belong there.

Source: Legit.ng