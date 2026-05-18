Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar has confirmed Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon sighting, declaring May 18 as the month's start

The significance of Dhul-Hijjah is linked to the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid Al Adha 2026 celebrations across the world

The Muslim community was urged to embrace prayers and unity during the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has officially confirmed the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon, marking Monday, May 18, as the 1st of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 in the Islamic calendar.

As reported on Monday, May 18, 2026, by Leadership, the Sultan's announcement followed the sighting of the crescent moon.

Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar confirms the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon and declares Monday, May 18, as the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 in Nigeria. Photo credit: Sa'adu Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that the declaration by Abubakar, who is the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), was conveyed in a statement issued by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and çhairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sokoto Sultanate Council.

According to the statement, the successful sighting of the moon marks the commencement of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, regarded as one of the holiest periods in Islam.

Sultan declares Eid date nationwide

The Sultanate Council noted that the sacred month is significant for Muslims worldwide as it coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the celebration of the 2026 Eid Al Adha (Eid al-Kabir).

The statement read:

“With this declaration, Muslims in Nigeria and beyond will begin preparations for the sacred rites and celebrations associated with Zulhijja, including the Eid Al Adha festival, which is expected to fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (10th Dhul Hijja), subject to confirmation."

A tweet by the National Moonsighting Committee of Nigeria regarding the commencement of the new month of Dhul Hijjah can be viewed below:

Eid Al Adha 2026 message

The Council urged the Muslim Ummah to use the spiritual season for prayers, reflection and renewed devotion, while also praying for peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria.

Furthermore, it advised members of the public to rely only on official communications from the Sultanate Council and recognised Islamic authorities for updates regarding the observance of the season.

NSCIA calls on the Muslim Ummah to embrace prayers, reflection, and renewed devotion during Eid Al Adha 2026 while praying for peace and unity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Sa'adu Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Saudi announces date for Eid Al Adha 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that Monday, May 18, 2026, will mark the start of Dhul-Hijjah.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the court said that pilgrims performing Hajj will stand at Arafat on Tuesday, May 26, corresponding to Dhul-Hijjah 9, while Eid Al Adha 2026 will begin the following day on Wednesday, May 27.

Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in Islam, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before God provided a ram to sacrifice instead, according to Islamic tradition.

Source: Legit.ng