Top Nigerian education agency JAMB has activated the UTME change of institution process for 2026 candidates

Interested UTME candidates must visit approved computer-based test (CBT) centres for the institution course change

The UTME, conducted annually and taken by thousands of young Nigerians, is a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday, May 15, 2026, announced that the process for changing institutions for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been activated.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB advised candidates seeking to change their institution or course of choice to visit any approved computer-based test (CBT) centre to complete the process.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announces activation of the UTME change of institution process for 2026 candidates. Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB’s statement, shared via Benjamin's official X account, can be viewed below:

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

All applicants are required to have obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted annually by the West African Examinations Council, or its equivalent, the National Examination Council (NECO).

2026 JAMB: Universities accept 150 cut-off

Meanwhile, JAMB on Monday, May 11, officially announced 150 as the minimum admissible UTME score for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2026/2027 academic session.

This means candidates who scored 150 and above in the 2026 UTME can be accepted for admission into several federal, state, and private universities across Nigeria.

However, universities are allowed to peg their cut-off marks above 150. Some also vary their cut-off marks across courses. Thus, some universities require a minimum of 200 or more as their minimum admissible UTME score.

JAMB sets 150 cut-off mark for university admissions. Photo credit: @Vicko_Blaq

Source: Twitter

JAMB summons 43 institutions

In the same vein, JAMB raised concerns over alleged delays by several tertiary institutions in verifying results for direct entry (DE) applicants, with more than 2,600 cases still pending.

Data released showed that 43 institutions were affected, with a total of 2,638 outstanding verification requests recorded as of mid-March.

The board has since summoned the institutions for a meeting scheduled for May 17 to address the issue.

Among the institutions listed, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa recorded the highest number with 222 pending cases, followed closely by Kaduna Polytechnic with 220. Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic also had 131 unresolved verifications.

Read more on JAMB:

JAMB original result slip printing online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced that the printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will commence on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The original JAMB result slip is an important document containing candidates’ passport photograph, full registration details, and subject-by-subject scores. It is mainly required for post-UTME screening, physical verification, and admission clearance processes in universities and polytechnics to confirm candidates’ identities and results.

Source: Legit.ng