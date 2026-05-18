El-Rufai’s family alleged that DSS operatives took the former Kaduna governor into custody despite existing court orders directing that he remain with the ICPC

Hasiat el-Rufai said the family had lived under constant fear, surveillance, and repeated threats throughout the former governor’s 91-day detention

Bello El-Rufai criticised the bail conditions imposed on his father, arguing that the requirements were deliberately difficult to meet

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly taken former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, into custody despite existing court directives.

Family members and associates gathered outside the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday evening to protest what they termed a flagrant breach of judicial orders.

El-Rufai’s family alleged that DSS operatives took the former Kaduna governor into custody despite existing court orders. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard, the former governor had appeared earlier that day before Justice Joyce AbdulMalik at the Federal High Court. While the court granted him bail, the family claims a dispute erupted between security agencies regarding where he should be held during the transition.

The family maintains that two separate orders from a Kaduna court mandated his remand with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Family protests alleged breach of court orders

Hasiat El-Rufai, the former governor’s wife, told reporters that the family is currently living in a state of constant anxiety. She described a pattern of surveillance and intimidation that has persisted throughout her husband’s 91-day detention.

She claimed that during a break in court proceedings, officials attempted to move el-Rufai to a DSS facility against his will.

According to Hasiat, her husband stood his ground during the transfer. She recounted his words to the officials:

“I am not going to step down because there are two court orders that the Kaduna court gave that I should be remanded in ICPC. Why are you bringing me here? He said, I am not a furniture to be moved.”

Family members and supporters gathered outside the DSS headquarters in Abuja. Photo: NasirElrufai, VG

Source: Facebook

Legal tussle over detention custody details

The situation grew more complex following the afternoon court session. Although the prosecution requested an adjournment, the family alleged that El-Rufai was diverted to the DSS rather than being returned to the ICPC.

Hasiat noted that this transition occurred despite the judge previously suggesting the two agencies coordinate on his placement.

Beyond the jurisdictional dispute, the family raised health concerns. They alleged that the former governor was denied access to his private doctors. This restriction reportedly occurred despite a recommendation from the ICPC’s own medical staff for further testing.

The family argued that these actions constitute a violation of an earlier ruling by Justice Aikawa of the Kaduna State High Court.

Political motives alleged in bail conditions

Hon. Bello el-Rufai, the former governor’s son and a member of the House of Representatives, characterized the entire legal process as a political vendetta.

He specifically criticized the bail requirements as being intentionally prohibitive. He questioned the logic of requiring a level 17 civil servant with multi-million naira property in Abuja to serve as a surety, noting that such conditions are nearly impossible to satisfy.

Supporting this view, Senator Lawal Adamu of Kaduna Central pointed out that El-Rufai had voluntarily returned from Cairo to face these inquiries. He described the current treatment as psychological harassment.

Similarly, Dr. Uche Dialla of the el-Rufai Support Group Association argued that shuttling the former governor between different agencies without his personal belongings amounts to a form of psychological torture under international conventions.

Late reports from security sources eventually indicated that El-Rufai was returned to the ICPC later that evening following a meeting between legal teams.

Read more on Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai:

2027 election: Source shares El-Rufai's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Tinubu's second-term agenda.

One prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu, and now relating with El-Rufai divulged that what the ex-Kaduna governor is interested in is sending Tinubu and his people back to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng