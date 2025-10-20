Baze University undergraduate courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Baze University undergraduate courses include programmes such as law, civil engineering, computer science, public health, architecture, and newly approved courses such as nursing. For ease of application, the Abuja-based institution requires prospective UTME candidates to meet prescribed cut-off marks and complete the post-UTME screening exercise for consideration.

Baze University is a private accredited university located in Abuja in Nigeria. Photo: @BazeUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Baze University offers 47 accredited undergraduate courses across faculties, such as law, engineering, medicine, social sciences, applied sciences, and environmental sciences.

across faculties, such as law, engineering, medicine, social sciences, applied sciences, and environmental sciences. In 2023, the Baze University School of Medicine received pre-clinical accreditation to offer MBBS in Medicine and Surgery .

received pre-clinical accreditation to offer . Applications for admission into the university require candidates to use the Baze University admission portal .

. To gain admission, you will need five relevant O-level credits, post-UTME screening results, and a current-year JAMB UTME result.

Full list of Baze University undergraduate courses

Its nearly fifty undergraduate courses are offered in the faculties of Allied Health Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, the School of Medicine, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Engineering.

School of Medicine

Baze University School of Medicine received pre-clinical accreditation from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) in December 2023. Photo: @BazeUniversity

Source: Facebook

The Baze University School of Medicine is housed in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences alongside two other faculties with approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The School of Medicine is set to offer MBBS (Medicine and Surgery), following the receipt of pre-clinical accreditation. Further hands-on training will be offered at the 200-bed state-of-the-art Baze University Teaching Hospital (BUTH).

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

In addition to nursing courses, the university has expanded its reach into the medical field by offering programs in health-related knowledge and technologies.

The NUC approved the full-time mode of instruction for the nursing programme. This commenced at the university’s main campus during the 2024/2025 academic session.

The main campus of the Baze University includes teaching facilities, practical clinical facilities and the state-of-the-art Baze University Teaching Hospital (BUTH). Photo: @BazeUniversity

Source: Facebook

B.Rad. Radiography and Radiation Science

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biological Sciences

B.Sc. Biotechnology

B.Sc. Financial Mathematics

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Human Physiology

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Petroleum Chemistry

B.Sc. Physics with Computing

B.Sc. Public Health

B.NSc. Nursing

BMLS Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Computing and Applied Science

This faculty provides both theoretical and hands-on practical training to meet the needs of the modern technological industry. For Direct Entry into 200 Level and UTME entry into 100 Level, candidates will need to meet 5 credit passes in specified JAMB subject combinations that include Mathematics, English, and Physics.

Faculty members attended a lecture by the Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences dean, Professor Peter Ogedebe Software Development. Photo: @BazeUniversity

Source: Facebook

B.Sc. Communication Technology

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Computing for Business

B.Sc. Cybersecurity

B.Sc. Information Systems Management

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Software Engineering

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering at Baze University had its first approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to enrol students in the 2015/2016 academic session. Have a look at the fully accredited courses you could apply to.

B.Eng. Chemical Engineering

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Computer Engineering

B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics

B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering

B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

B.Eng. Telecommunication Engineering

Dignitaries, including His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Gandeju receive a tour of the University's engineering department and its facilities. Photo: @BazeUniversity

Source: Facebook

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Are you interested in career paths as a land surveyor, urban and regional planner, architect, builder, estate manager, or quantity surveyor? Grab the golden opportunity to take these courses for both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

B.Sc. Architecture

B.Sc. Building

B.Sc. Estate Management

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying

B.Sc. Surveying and Geo-informatics

B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Baze University was founded in 2011. Since then, it has equipped qualified candidates with legal principles, including ethics, constitutional law, and social justice, among others, through its Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) program.

400-level Law students at Baze University undertake a practical simulation of a real-life armed robbery case as part of their Clinical and Moot Court Practice course. Photo: @BazeUniversity

Source: Facebook

Faculty of Management and Social Science

The faculty of Management and Social Sciences courses cover areas such as international relations and diplomacy, marketing, accountancy and finance, and business management. Have a look at programs that will prepare you for corporate responsibility for the future of work.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Business Management

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Insurance and Actuarial Science

B.Sc. International Relations and Diplomacy

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology and Anthropology

Explore Baze University's admission requirements

The university has invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Baze University, Abuja, for the 2025/2026 academic session. Have a look at the application eligibility and requirements for entry into the undergraduate programs.

Baze University offers conducive learning facilities with modern and well-equipped classrooms, labs, libraries, and recreational areas. Photo: @BazeUniversity

Source: Facebook

Candidates must have 5 credit passes at the SSCE/GCE O-Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent obtained at not more than two sittings.

Candidate's subject combinations must include English Language, Mathematics, and other subjects relevant to their preferred course of study.

Candidates must have sat for the current year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Candidates must have selected Baze University as their 1st choice Institution, or change it to Baze University at any JAMB Office or any JAMB-certified Cybercafé.

Attend and complete the Baze University Post UTME screening exercise.

How to apply for admission at Baze University

The school's admission process begins by exploring the school's admission portal and, later, university screening. To ensure a successful admission process, follow the steps below;

A screenshot of the Baze University sign in page for admission. Photo: @portal.bazeuniversity.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

Explore undergraduate courses at Baze University on the institution's course finder. Click on your preferred course to view and confirm the entry requirements on the course page, and click on 'Start Your Application'. You will be redirected to the Baze University admission portal, where you can start your application by creating an applicant account. Enter your personal details, including your official name, contact information, preferred language of instruction, and disability status. Complete the application form provided and sign a declaration confirming the accuracy of your information. You will receive an email notification from the Undergraduate Admissions office once your application has been sent to the department for assessment.

Who owns Baze University, Abuja?

Baze University in Abuja was founded and is owned by Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. He is also the institution's Chancellor.

Does Baze University offer psychology?

Baze University offers a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. The four-year program is offered in one of the departments within the university's Faculty of Management and Social Sciences.

Does Baze University offer MBBS?

Future Nigerian doctors will soon get world-class medical studies and training at the Baze University. As of December 2023, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) granted the university approval for its pre-clinical studies. Other health-related courses include nursing, medical laboratory and public health, among others.

Does Baze University require JAMB?

For admission into Baze University, you will need to register and sit for the JAMB UTME and meet the set cut-off mark. The university also requires a mandatory post-UTME screening exercise for successful admission.

How many semesters are in Baze?

The Abuja-based university's academic year consists of two main semesters and a summer session for undergraduate students. Within a single academic calendar, students must register for between 16 and 24 credit units per semester.

Baze University undergraduate courses are highly competitive, with achievable requirements for post-secondary students. Application to any of its forty-seven courses begins with a quick look at the school's course finder, followed by completing an admission form.

Legit.ng has recently published an article listing all Miva Open University courses. Miva Open University is a private institution that has become the ultimate choice for busy professionals and online students.

The guide provides details of competitive programs, which include Business Management, Nursing Science, Mass Communication and Media Studies. Read on for fee estimates and expenses for new and returning undergraduate students, as well as admission requirements and application procedures.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng