Every year, Nigeria’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) produces a handful of standout candidates from nearly two million hopefuls

Their scores not only set national records but also inspire millions of students preparing for higher education

From 2013 to 2026, these top scorers have become symbols of excellence, with some going on to achieve global recognition in their chosen fields

Each year, a handful of candidates rise above nearly two million others in Nigeria’s most competitive examination, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Here is the official record of the highest scorers since the computer-based test began in 2013, as published by JAMB.

UTME top scorers inspire excellence as they lead Nigeria’s most competitive exam each year. Photo credit: DanielaOwoeye/Okeke Chinedu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, Ekiti

Score: 372 / 400

The latest name to top Nigeria’s UTME, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin scored 372 in the 2026 exam. She chose the University of Lagos to study Medicine and Surgery. She was closely followed by Enwere Kingsley Ikenna (370) and Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel (369).

2025 – Okeke Chinedu Christian, Anambra

Score: 374 / 400 (All-time record

On May 14, 2025, JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede announced Okeke Chinedu Christian’s score of 374 — the highest ever recorded since the CBT era began in 2013. He described it as “the best highest in the last one and half decades.”

2024 – Triple Tie (Ondo, Oyo, Edo)

Score: 367 / 400 each

Three candidates — Olowu Joseph Oluwasijibomi (Ondo), Alayande David (Oyo), and Orukpe Joel Ehijele (Edo) — shared top honours in 2024 with identical scores of 367. Only 0.46 per cent of the 1.8 million candidates scored 300 and above that year.

2023 – Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, Anambra

Score: 360 / 400

A student of Deeper Life High School in Mowe, Ogun State, Umeh scored 360 to lead the 2023 UTME. Her achievement attracted national celebration, with Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo awarding her a full scholarship.

2022 – Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi, Ekiti

Score: 362 / 400

Adebayo topped the 2022 UTME with a score of 362, securing her place among Nigeria’s brightest young talents.

2021 – Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem

Score: 358 / 400

Monwuba scored 358 to lead the 2021 UTME. He later pursued electrical, electronics and communications engineering at the University of South Florida in the United States.

2020 – Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes, Anambra

Score: 365 / 400

Agnes scored 365, a record that stood until 2025. She studied Mechanical Engineering at Duke University under the Karsh International Scholarship.

2019 – Ezeunala Ekene Franklin

Score: 347 / 400

At just 15 years old, Ezeunala scored 347 in the 2019 UTME, making him one of the youngest top scorers in history.

2018 – Galadima Israel Zakari, Borno

Score: 364 / 400

Galadima posted one of the strongest scores of his era with 364, confirmed in JAMB’s official records.

2017 – Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide

Score: 353 / 400

Precious emerged as the highest scorer in 2017 with 353, a result later confirmed in JAMB’s historical records.

2016 – Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugue (Edo) & Anonye Victory Emenike

Score: 359 / 400 each

Two candidates tied for the top spot in 2016. Adesuwa studied Medicine at UNIBEN, while Anonye pursued Medicine and Surgery at the University of Jos.

2015 – Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine

Score: 332 / 400

A student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, Geraldine went on to study law at the London School of Economics and is now a practising lawyer in the UK.

2014 – Onomejoh Princewill

Score: 299 / 400

Onomejoh scored 299 and later graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Benin.

2013 – Olise Israel Chukwunalu

Score: 299 / 400

The pioneer of the CBT era’s top scorers, Olise gained admission to the University of Ibadan to study Medicine and Surgery and is now a qualified medical doctor.

From Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin in 2026 to Olise Israel Chukwunalu in 2013, these names represent excellence in Nigeria’s most competitive exam. Their achievements continue to inspire millions of students preparing for the UTME each year.

Nigerian students showcase brilliance as they set new benchmarks in academic performance. Photo credit: JAMB HQ/x

Source: Twitter

JAMB officially announces highest scorer in UTME 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the name of its 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) highest scorer, as well as her score, state of origin, her university of choice and the course she wants to study.

Source: Legit.ng