The top 15 universities in Nigeria for masters programmes ranked by quality and variety
A Master’s degree is a pivotal step for professionals looking to specialise or pivot in their careers. Top universities in Nigeria for Master’s studies include the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, the University of Ilorin, and Covenant University.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- 15 top universities in Nigeria for Master’s
- University of Ibadan (UI)
- University of Lagos (UNILAG)
- Covenant University (CU)
- Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
- Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
- University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
- University of Benin (UNIBEN)
- Bayero University Kano (BUK)
- Lagos State University (LASU)
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
- University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
- Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
- University of Calabar (UNICAL)
- Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)
- What are the minimum requirements for a Master’s?
- How many years does Master’s take in Nigeria?
- What is the easiest Master’s degree to get?
- Which university is best for Master’s in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- Schools like the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, stand out for combining prestige with a wide range of postgraduate options.
- Institutions such as the University of Ilorin, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the University of Calabar offer Master’s degrees at fair prices.
- Federal University of Technology, Akure is especially strong in technology and applied sciences, while the University of Port Harcourt stands out in energy and public health.
15 top universities in Nigeria for Master’s
The following universities are widely regarded among the top choices for Master’s studies in Nigeria based on factors such as reputation, postgraduate offerings, research output, and student experience.
Rank
University
1
University of Ibadan
2
University of Lagos
3
Covenant University
4
Obafemi Awolowo University
5
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
6
Ahmadu Bello University
7
University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
8
University of Benin
9
Bayero University, Kano
10
Lagos State University
11
Nnamdi Azikiwe University
12
University of Port Harcourt
13
Federal University of Technology, Akure
14
University of Calabar
15
Federal University of Technology, Minna
University of Ibadan (UI)
As Nigeria's premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI) is renowned for rigorous research. It was established in 1948 and is located in Ibadan, Oyo State. UI offers an immense variety of Master’s programmes across sixteen faculties. Fees vary by faculty and programme, but they generally remain lower than those charged by private universities.
University of Lagos (UNILAG)
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) was established in 1962 in Akoka, Lagos State. It is often cited as the top choice for professional Master’s degrees through the School of Postgraduate Studies.
UNILAG offers courses in science, engineering, arts, and business, as well as executive programs for busy professionals, both full-time and part-time. Its proximity to Nigeria's economic hub makes it the perfect place to build a strong network and find broad job opportunities while you learn.
Covenant University (CU)
The Covenant University is one of the new universities in Nigeria. It was founded in 2002 in Ota, Ogun State. As a private institution, it offers one of the most stable academic calendars in the country.
At CU, a full-time Master’s program typically concludes in 18 to 24 months. The fees are higher than at federal universities, but the modern facilities and structured learning environment appeal to many students.
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a federal university in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. It was founded in 1961 and is renowned for its academic excellence in ICT, humanities, and law. The university's postgraduate school is highly competitive, focusing on producing scholars and industry experts.
With over 100 different Master’s programmes to choose from, you can find a specialised path in almost any field, from the arts to the sciences. Obafemi Awolowo University is widely respected for its tough academic standards and its long history of producing some of the country's best researchers.
University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was founded in 1960 and is located in Nsukka, Enugu State. It is a top-tier choice for a Master’s with over 200 programmes. Whether you are interested in medicine, business, or the arts, the school provides a deep academic environment with a strong focus on research.
UNN fees are affordable compared to other major schools, making it a great value for students who want quality without overspending. With new online options available, it is also becoming a much more flexible choice for professionals who need to work while they study.
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) boasts one of the largest postgraduate schools in Sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 1962, it offers a wide range of courses, including law, engineering, medicine, and administration, giving you plenty of options. ABU Zaria charges fees that are generally affordable, and it also offers flexible distance-learning options for professionals who need to work while they study.
University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was established in 1975 in Ilorin, Kwara State. The university is famous for its "strike-free" and organisational reputation over the years. The stability makes it a preferred destination for those seeking to complete their postgraduate studies without interruption caused by industrial action.
The institution offers key programs including Computer Science, Mass Communication, Nursing Science, and Peace and Development Studies. Although the fees are not the lowest, UNILORIN is still affordable and much cheaper than what you would pay at a private school.
University of Benin (UNIBEN)
The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is one of the top-ranked universities in Nigeria. It offers a wide range of Master’s programmes with a strong research reputation. It was founded in 1970 in Benin City, Edo State.
The most popular UNIBEN courses include Petroleum Engineering, Nursing Science, and Agricultural Economics. Since it is a public institution, tuition is relatively affordable compared with other universities offering high-value education.
Bayero University Kano (BUK)
Established in 1975 in Kano State, Bayero University Kano (BUK) is a centre for excellence in Dryland Agriculture and African Languages. It serves as a major postgraduate hub in Northern Nigeria.
BUK offers a huge variety of courses, from engineering and law to public health, making it an ideal fit for both researchers and professionals. The fees are moderately affordable, not the cheapest in the country, but still much better than what you would pay at a private institution.
Lagos State University (LASU)
Lagos State University (LASU) is a public university established by the government in 1983. Its main campus is located in Ojo, Lagos State, with sub-campuses in Ikeja and Epe.
The institution has rebranded its postgraduate school to focus on professional excellence, offering flexible Master’s options for working-class residents in Lagos. LASU offers a strong mix of full-time and part-time options across key areas, including Management Sciences, Science, Education, and Computer Science.
LASU is perfect for professionals who want to work while they learn. While it is a state university, the fees are moderate, meaning it costs more than some federal schools, but it is still much cheaper than private ones.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) was established in 1991 in Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria. It is a top-tier choice for a Master’s degree because it offers students great flexibility. You can choose to study full-time, part-time, or even online. The UNIZIK schedule is perfect if you are trying to balance a job with your education.
The institution also offers a collaborative environment within its College of Postgraduate Studies. The UNIZIK school fees are quite reasonable for a federal school, sitting in the middle ground, much cheaper than private options. It is an excellent place to grow professionally while earning a qualification that people truly recognise and value.
University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) was first established as a University College in 1975, attaining full university status in 1977. It is a good choice for a Master’s degree, especially if you are looking to break into the energy or health sectors.
Since it is located in the heart of the Niger Delta, the university has a significant advantage in research on oil and gas and environmental studies. UNIPORT is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a degree that feels relevant to the modern job market.
Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is arguably the best technology-focused universities in the country. The school focuses entirely on technology; the training you get is very practical and geared towards real-world research. FUTA is the perfect choice if you want a specialised, professional environment where you can eventually transition into a PhD.
University of Calabar (UNICAL)
The University of Calabar (UNICAL) began as a campus of the University of Nigeria in 1973, becoming an independent university in 1975. It is a fantastic choice for students seeking a Master’s degree in fields such as Agriculture, Law, and Sciences.
It offers flexibility with the Open and Distance Learning Centre, making postgraduate study more accessible for working professionals. Because it is a federal university, UNICAL stays quite affordable for most people looking to level up their careers.
Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)
The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) is a top choice for students who want a Master’s degree that truly focus on technology and science. It is well known for being practical and research-heavy, especially in high-demand areas such as engineering and computing.
As a federal school, FUTMINNA offers a more affordable path to a high-quality postgraduate qualification. The university provides a huge variety of specialisations, making it easy for you to find a course that fits your career goals.
What are the minimum requirements for a Master’s?
Most universities require a minimum of a Second Class Lower degree from a recognised institution. Candidates with a Third Class may be required to complete a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) before being eligible for a Master’s programme.
How many years does Master’s take in Nigeria?
On average, a full-time Master’s programme takes 18 to 24 months. However, part-time options or professional degrees may extend to 36 months, depending on the university's academic stability.
What is the easiest Master’s degree to get?
Professional Master’s degrees, which are coursework-based rather than research-heavy, are easier. Examples include the Master of Public Administration and the Master of Business Administration. However, "easy" is subjective, and success depends on your interest in the subject.
Which university is best for Master’s in Nigeria?
While the University of Ibadan and UNILAG are traditionally the top-ranked, the best university for you depends on your specific course, budget, and location.
Navigating the various universities in Nigeria for Master’s programmes requires diligent research into the specificities of each department. Whether you prioritise prestige, affordability, flexibility, or research opportunities, a Master’s degree remains a powerful tool for career growth and self-development.
Legit.ng published an article about UK scholarships. Studying in the UK can be expensive, but there are several ways to help cover the costs. Students can get sponsorship with programs such as the Commonwealth Shared, Chevening, and Reach Oxford scholarships.
Nigerian students can get scholarships in the UK for both Master’s and undergraduate studies. These awards are typically funded by either the UK government or individual universities. Read more about little-known UK scholarships here.
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Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.