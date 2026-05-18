*773#, the main Jaiz Bank USSD code, offers customers an easy and convenient banking solution without the need for intern et access. Other Jaiz Bank codes, *565# and *389#, give access to an alternative banking services menu, including paying bills and applying for loans.

Jaiz Bank is a leading financial institution in Nigeria that operates based on Islamic finance principles. Photo: @JaizBankPlc (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Jaiz Bank USSD code, *773#, works on all major mobile networks in Nigeria , including MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile.

, including MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile. The USSD code's functions include bill payment, account opening and management, fund transfers, and account security .

. Dial *773*Amount# to buy airtime for your account, and *773*Amount*Phone Number# to buy airtime for another number.

for your account, and *773*Amount*Phone Number# to buy airtime for another number. Jaiz Bank customers can use *565*0# to check their BVN number.

A look at Jaiz Bank USSD codes

The introduction of Jaiz Bank USSD codes pushed for inclusion, allowing customers to access banking services anywhere in the country. Below is a complete table of Jaiz Bank USSD codes and what each one does.

USSD code Function *773# Main banking menu *773*0# Check account balance *773*Amount*Account Number# Transfer to the Jaiz Bank account *773*1*Amount*Account Number# Transfer to another bank *773*Amount# Buy airtime for yourself *773*Amount*Phone Number# Buy airtime for another number *565*0# Check BVN *389*301*BillerID*Amount# Pay bills *389*301*6# Apply for a loan *773*911# Deactivate a phone number *773*911*PhoneNumber# Report fraud and block the account *389*301# Alternative banking access

How to open a Jaiz Bank account online

Jaiz Bank customers can benefit from its convenient methods for opening an account without having to go to the bank in person. These include opening an account using a USSD code or the JaizMobile Plus App.

With the Jaiz Bank USSD codes, customers can open accounts, transfer money, and check account balances. Photo: @JaizBankPlc

Source: Facebook

Opening a Jaiz Bank account via USSD

You can use *773# to open a basic Jaiz Bank account. Follow the steps below to open an account.

Dial *773# on your mobile phone. Select the account opening option. Enter your Bank Verification Number (BVN). The phone number linked to your BVN must be the one you are calling from. Confirm your personal details as prompted, and create a 4-digit USSD PIN. You will receive an SMS with your new account details.

Opening a Jaiz Bank account using the Jaiz Bank app

To open a bank account in Nigeria, you generally need a valid BVN (registered with a phone number you currently use). Here is how you can use the Jaiz Bank app to start your financial journey.

Download JaizMobile Plus from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Open the app. Select 'Sign Up' and choose to register using your Jaiz account number, active Jaiz debit card, or linked mobile number. Fill in the required personal details. Create a user ID and password. An activation code will be sent to your registered mobile number. Send this code via SMS to 20220 to complete the setup. Log in and change the default PIN to a personal 4-digit PIN.

Screenshots of the Jaiz Bank mobile app, Jaiz Mobile Plus and its services. Photo: @play.google.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

How to check your Jaiz Bank account balance

Follow the steps below to check your Jaiz Bank account balance and bank statement.

Dial *773*0# or dial *773#. Select the balance inquiry option from the menu. Enter your USSD PIN when prompted. Your current balance will be displayed on screen. You will also receive an SMS with your balance details.

How to use the Jaiz Bank USSD code for transfers

The Jaiz Bank USSD code for transfers can be found under the *773# menu. To access bank transfer services, dial *773*Amount*Account Number# for transfers within the bank and *773*1*Amount*Account Number# to make transfers to other Nigerian banks.

Jaiz Bank's USSD service makes transferring funds swift and easy. Photo: @JaizBankNG

Source: Twitter

How to transfer to another Jaiz Bank account

Transfers within Jaiz Bank attract no charge. The maximum daily transfer using the USSD code is ₦100,000, with a cap of ₦20,000 per transaction. Here is how to complete the transactions using USSD codes.

Dial *773*Amount*Account Number# from your registered phone number. For example, *773*5000*0123456789#. Enter your 4-digit USSD PIN to confirm. Follow the prompts provided to make the transfer. You will receive an SMS confirming the debit from your account.

How to transfer from Jaiz Bank to another bank

Transfers to other banks cost ₦10 for amounts below ₦5,000 and ₦25 for amounts between ₦5,000 and ₦50,000. Daily limits of ₦100,000 also apply to external transfers from Jaiz Bank. Here is how to use the Jaiz Bank transfer code to send money to other banks.

Dial *773*1*Amount*Account Number#. Select the recipient's bank from the on-screen menu. Enter your USSD PIN to authorise the transaction. Follow the prompts provided. An SMS confirmation will arrive once the transfer is complete.

How to use the Jaiz Bank USSD code to buy airtime

Dial *773# to access Jaiz Bank services without needing data or an internet connection. Photo: @JaizBankPlc

Source: Facebook

Recharge your airtime or buy airtime using your mobile phone by simply dialling *773*Amount#. To purchase airtime for someone else, follow the steps below.

Dial *773*Amount*Phone Number#. For example, *773*1000*080312345678# for ₦1,000. Follow the prompts and complete the purchase with your PIN.

This works on all networks, MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile, and the amount is debited directly from your Jaiz Bank account.

Is there a daily limit on Jaiz Bank USSD transfers?

The maximum daily transfer of funds for Jaiz Bank customers using the USSD code is ₦100,000. However, each transfer has a cap of ₦20,000.

How do I reset my Jaiz Bank USSD PIN?

To reset your Jaiz Bank PIN, dial *773#. Select 'Reset PIN' or the 'Forgot PIN' option from the main menu and follow the on-screen prompts to reset your PIN.

What is the Jaiz Bank SWIFT code?

The Jaiz Bank SWIFT code is JAIZNGLAXXX. This code is used for receiving international wire transfers into a Jaiz Bank account. When receiving money from abroad, provide this SWIFT code along with your full account number to the sender.

For complaints, inquiries, or support, contact Jaiz Bank through the following channels:

Phone : 07007730000

: 07007730000 Alternative phone : +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555

: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555 Email : customercare@jaizbankplc.com

: customercare@jaizbankplc.com Head office address : 73 Ralph Shodeinde Street, Kano House, Central Business Area, Abuja

: 73 Ralph Shodeinde Street, Kano House, Central Business Area, Abuja Website : jaizbankplc.com

: jaizbankplc.com Working hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

The Jaiz Bank USSD codes make it possible to carry out a wide range of banking transactions, from transfers and airtime purchases to balance checks and account opening, without visiting a branch or using the internet. The main Jaiz Bank USSD code works on all major Nigerian mobile networks.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article about blocking your Jaiz Bank account after suspicious activity. To quickly block your Jaiz Bank account after suspicious activity, you can use the Jaiz Bank USSD emergency code, contact customer care, or visit a branch.

Fast action prevents unauthorised transfers and protects your financial information. Read on for a detailed article on what steps to take to secure a compromised Jaiz Bank account by blocking it and how to recover it.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng