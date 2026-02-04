The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship explained, from eligibility to application for Nigerians
The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship in Saudi Arabia for international students, including Nigerians. It supports undergraduate and postgraduate study for applicants with strong academic records who meet the age, medical, and document requirements. Applications are submitted online through the official university scholarship portal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for Nigerian students
- King Abdulaziz University courses
- What is the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship deadline?
- Is the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for MBBS open to Nigerian students?
Key takeaways
- The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship offers Nigerian students fully funded opportunities to pursue undergraduate, master’s, and PhD studies in Saudi Arabia.
- King Abdulaziz University Scholarship eligibility generally requires applicants to be non-Saudi nationals residing outside Saudi Arabia at the time of application.
- The scholarship funds programs across various fields, including science, technology, engineering, medicine, humanities, and social sciences.
- All applications are processed online through the official King Abdulaziz University scholarship portal.
The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for Nigerian students
King Abdulaziz University's 2026 admissions offer a fully funded scholarship for Nigerian students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Saudi Arabia. The scholarship currently supports over 1,386 students, including 735 bachelor’s, 236 master’s, 187 PhD, 228 Arabic Language diploma students, and 33 graduates.
King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for Nigerians requirements
To qualify for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship, Nigerian applicants must meet specific academic and admission requirements. Below are the general eligibility criteria.
- Applicants must be non‑Saudi nationals studying outside the Kingdom.
- Hold a recognised qualification with a strong academic record (typically “Very Good” or equivalent).
- Meet the age limits for each degree (usually under 30 for master’s, under 35 for PhD).
- Demonstrate good conduct and medical fitness.
- Provide two academic recommendation letters from previous instructors.
- Must not have been dismissed from any Saudi university.
- Applicants to English-taught programs who were not educated in English must submit a valid test score, such as TOEFL 61/173/500 or IELTS 5.
How to apply for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship
Prospective students can easily apply online for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship via the official university portal. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply:
- Visit KAU’s scholarship admission page to access the international scholarship section for your study level (undergraduate, master’s, or PhD).
- Register for an online account using a valid email and complete your profile on the KAU scholarship page.
- You will be redirected to the Study in Saudi Arabia portal to complete your application.
- Choose your program and degree level, specifying the field of study you wish to pursue.
- Upload all required documents, including academic transcripts, degree certificates, CV, passport copy, statement of purpose, and recommendation letters.
- Fill out and submit the online application form, ensuring all details are accurate and that documents are uploaded correctly.
- Wait for the review process; shortlisted candidates may be contacted for verification or additional steps.
- Regularly log in to the portal to track your application status and receive updates or notifications.
King Abdulaziz University Scholarship benefits
The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship is designed for non-Saudi students living outside Saudi Arabia and provides comprehensive support to help students focus on their studies and academic growth. Key benefits include:
- Monthly stipend to cover living expenses.
- Arrival allowance for new scholarship students.
- Healthcare services throughout the scholarship period.
- Accommodation, subject to availability, along with academic, social, cultural, and training support.
- Access to the central library and other academic resources.
- Subsidised meals on campus.
- Thesis printing allowance for Master’s and PhD students.
- Graduation allowance to help with shipping books and materials.
- Annual round-trip airfare to the student’s home country.
King Abdulaziz University courses
The official King Abdulaziz University scholarship page doesn’t list specific undergraduate courses. However, scholarships are available across all faculties for international students, including Nigerians.
King Abdulaziz undergraduate programs
Below is a complete list of faculties offering undergraduate programs:
- Faculty of Medicine
- Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences
- Faculty of Dentistry
- Faculty of Pharmacy
- Faculty of Nursing
- Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation Sciences
- Faculty of Economics and Administration
- Faculty of Sciences
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Architecture and Planning
- Faculty of Earth Sciences
- Faculty of Marine Sciences
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Faculty of Computing and Information Technology
- Faculty of Maritime Studies
- Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Communication and Media
- Applied College (various applied science programs)
- English Language Institute (foundational and preparatory year programs)
- Arabic Language Institute for Non‑Native Speakers
- Rabigh Branch Faculties: Medicine, Applied Medical Sciences, Computing & IT, Sciences & Arts, Business
Postgraduate (Master’s) programs
Applicants should select a master’s or PhD program from the official King Abdulaziz University offerings for international students. Below are the Postgraduate (Master’s) courses available across the various faculties:
Arts & Humanities
This faculty focuses on literature, social sciences, language, and human behaviour. Students can pursue degrees in:
- Sharia and Islamic Studies
- English Literature & English Linguistics
- History
- Sociology
- Information Management (Research Project)
- Geography
- Arabic Language and Literature
- Psychology
Economics & Administration
The Economics & Administration faculty prepares students for careers in business, finance, and public service. Available courses include:
- Economics
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
- Accounting
- Islamic Economics and Policy Analysis
Human Sciences & Design
This faculty emphasises creative and applied human sciences, including design and family studies. Options offered are:
- Interior Design & Spatial Design
- Fashion and Textile
- Family Sciences
- Food and Nutrition/Nutrition Sciences
- Childhood Studies
Education
The Education faculty focuses on teaching, curriculum development, and educational leadership. Students may choose from:
- Instructional Technology
- Educational Administration
- Leadership in Education/Master of Education
- Curriculum & Teaching Methods
- Special Education
- Guidance & Educational Counselling
- Foundation of Education/Islamic Education
Law
The Law faculty trains students in both public and private legal practices. Master’s programs include:
- Master of Law — Private Law
- Master of Law — Public Law
Communication & Media
This faculty prepares students for careers in media, communication, and English language teaching. Fields of study include:
- Communication and Media
- M.A. TESOL/English for speakers of other languages
Engineering
Engineering at KAU spans a wide range of disciplines in design, technology, and applied sciences. Students can enroll in:
- Power Electrical Machines Engineering
- Electrical & Electronics/Communications
- Computer Engineering
- Biomedical Engineering
- Civil Engineering (Thesis)
- Mechanical Engineering
- Industrial Engineering (Thesis)
- Chemical Engineering
- Nuclear Engineering
- Aviation and Space Engineering
- Mining Engineering
Computing & IT
This faculty focuses on software, hardware, and information technology systems. Courses offered include:
- Computer Science
- Information Technology
- Computer Information Systems
Architecture & Planning
The Architecture & Planning faculty trains students in the design and planning of urban and regional spaces. Available programs are:
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Architecture
Sciences
The Sciences faculty offers programs in natural, physical, and environmental sciences. Students may study:
- Chemistry
- Biology Sciences
- Mathematics/Biomathematics
- Physics
- Statistics
- Astronomical Space and Sciences
- Biochemistry
- Earth Sciences (Mineralogy, Geology, Hydrology, Petroleum, Geophysics, Remote Sensing)
- Marine Sciences (Biology, Geology, Physics, Chemistry)
- Environmental & Agriculture Sciences (Meteorology, Environmental Sciences, Agriculture, Water Resources)
Specialised/Rabigh branch programs
The Rabigh branch offers specialised programs in sciences, engineering, and computing. Options available are:
- Arts & Sciences: Mathematics, Biology Sciences
- Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering
- Computing & IT: Computer Information Systems
What is the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship deadline?
For the 2026 intake, applications for undergraduate programs typically run from 1 May to 29 October 2025, while postgraduate (Master’s and PhD) applications run from 1 May to 31 October 2025. Applicants should always check the official portal for the confirmed deadlines and any updates. Additional updates are also published on King Abdulaziz University's website.
Is the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for MBBS open to Nigerian students?
Although King Abdulaziz University has a Faculty of Medicine, the standard fully funded international scholarship does not clearly include MBBS programs. Applicants should check the official Study in Saudi Arabia portal and KAU admissions pages for eligibility.
The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship offers Nigerian students full financial support to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Saudi Arabia. Through this program, scholars gain access to world-class education, resources, and opportunities that foster academic excellence and career growth.
