The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship in Saudi Arabia for international students, including Nigerians. It supports undergraduate and postgraduate study for applicants with strong academic records who meet the age, medical, and document requirements. Applications are submitted online through the official university scholarship portal.

The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship offers Nigerian students fully funded opportunities to pursue undergraduate, master’s, and PhD studies in Saudi Arabia.

King Abdulaziz University Scholarship eligibility generally requires applicants to be non-Saudi nationals residing outside Saudi Arabia at the time of application.

residing outside Saudi Arabia at the time of application. The scholarship funds programs across various fields, including science, technology, engineering, medicine, humanities, and social sciences .

. All applications are processed online through the official King Abdulaziz University scholarship portal.

The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for Nigerian students

King Abdulaziz University's 2026 admissions offer a fully funded scholarship for Nigerian students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Saudi Arabia. The scholarship currently supports over 1,386 students, including 735 bachelor’s, 236 master’s, 187 PhD, 228 Arabic Language diploma students, and 33 graduates.

King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for Nigerians requirements

To qualify for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship, Nigerian applicants must meet specific academic and admission requirements. Below are the general eligibility criteria.

Applicants must be non‑Saudi nationals studying outside the Kingdom.

Hold a recognised qualification with a strong academic record (typically “Very Good” or equivalent).

Meet the age limits for each degree (usually under 30 for master’s, under 35 for PhD).

Demonstrate good conduct and medical fitness.

Provide two academic recommendation letters from previous instructors.

Must not have been dismissed from any Saudi university.

Applicants to English-taught programs who were not educated in English must submit a valid test score, such as TOEFL 61/173/500 or IELTS 5.

How to apply for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship

Prospective students can easily apply online for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship via the official university portal. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply:

Visit KAU’s scholarship admission page to access the international scholarship section for your study level (undergraduate, master’s, or PhD). Register for an online account using a valid email and complete your profile on the KAU scholarship page. You will be redirected to the Study in Saudi Arabia portal to complete your application. Choose your program and degree level, specifying the field of study you wish to pursue. Upload all required documents, including academic transcripts, degree certificates, CV, passport copy, statement of purpose, and recommendation letters. Fill out and submit the online application form, ensuring all details are accurate and that documents are uploaded correctly. Wait for the review process; shortlisted candidates may be contacted for verification or additional steps. Regularly log in to the portal to track your application status and receive updates or notifications.

King Abdulaziz University Scholarship benefits

The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship is designed for non-Saudi students living outside Saudi Arabia and provides comprehensive support to help students focus on their studies and academic growth. Key benefits include:

Monthly stipend to cover living expenses.

Arrival allowance for new scholarship students.

Healthcare services throughout the scholarship period.

Accommodation, subject to availability, along with academic, social, cultural, and training support.

Access to the central library and other academic resources.

Subsidised meals on campus.

Thesis printing allowance for Master’s and PhD students.

Graduation allowance to help with shipping books and materials.

Annual round-trip airfare to the student’s home country.

King Abdulaziz University courses

The official King Abdulaziz University scholarship page doesn’t list specific undergraduate courses. However, scholarships are available across all faculties for international students, including Nigerians.

King Abdulaziz undergraduate programs

Below is a complete list of faculties offering undergraduate programs:

Faculty of Medicine

Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences

Faculty of Dentistry

Faculty of Pharmacy

Faculty of Nursing

Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation Sciences

Faculty of Economics and Administration

Faculty of Sciences

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Architecture and Planning

Faculty of Earth Sciences

Faculty of Marine Sciences

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Computing and Information Technology

Faculty of Maritime Studies

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Communication and Media

Applied College (various applied science programs)

English Language Institute (foundational and preparatory year programs)

Arabic Language Institute for Non‑Native Speakers

Rabigh Branch Faculties: Medicine, Applied Medical Sciences, Computing & IT, Sciences & Arts, Business

Postgraduate (Master’s) programs

Applicants should select a master’s or PhD program from the official King Abdulaziz University offerings for international students. Below are the Postgraduate (Master’s) courses available across the various faculties:

Arts & Humanities

This faculty focuses on literature, social sciences, language, and human behaviour. Students can pursue degrees in:

Sharia and Islamic Studies

English Literature & English Linguistics

History

Sociology

Information Management (Research Project)

Geography

Arabic Language and Literature

Psychology

Economics & Administration

The Economics & Administration faculty prepares students for careers in business, finance, and public service. Available courses include:

Economics

Business Administration

Public Administration

Accounting

Islamic Economics and Policy Analysis

Human Sciences & Design

This faculty emphasises creative and applied human sciences, including design and family studies. Options offered are:

Interior Design & Spatial Design

Fashion and Textile

Family Sciences

Food and Nutrition/Nutrition Sciences

Childhood Studies

Education

The Education faculty focuses on teaching, curriculum development, and educational leadership. Students may choose from:

Instructional Technology

Educational Administration

Leadership in Education/Master of Education

Curriculum & Teaching Methods

Special Education

Guidance & Educational Counselling

Foundation of Education/Islamic Education

Law

The Law faculty trains students in both public and private legal practices. Master’s programs include:

Master of Law — Private Law

Master of Law — Public Law

Communication & Media

This faculty prepares students for careers in media, communication, and English language teaching. Fields of study include:

Communication and Media

M.A. TESOL/English for speakers of other languages

Engineering

Engineering at KAU spans a wide range of disciplines in design, technology, and applied sciences. Students can enroll in:

Power Electrical Machines Engineering

Electrical & Electronics/Communications

Computer Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Civil Engineering (Thesis)

Mechanical Engineering

Industrial Engineering (Thesis)

Chemical Engineering

Nuclear Engineering

Aviation and Space Engineering

Mining Engineering

Computing & IT

This faculty focuses on software, hardware, and information technology systems. Courses offered include:

Computer Science

Information Technology

Computer Information Systems

Architecture & Planning

The Architecture & Planning faculty trains students in the design and planning of urban and regional spaces. Available programs are:

Urban and Regional Planning

Architecture

Sciences

The Sciences faculty offers programs in natural, physical, and environmental sciences. Students may study:

Chemistry

Biology Sciences

Mathematics/Biomathematics

Physics

Statistics

Astronomical Space and Sciences

Biochemistry

Earth Sciences (Mineralogy, Geology, Hydrology, Petroleum, Geophysics, Remote Sensing)

Marine Sciences (Biology, Geology, Physics, Chemistry)

Environmental & Agriculture Sciences (Meteorology, Environmental Sciences, Agriculture, Water Resources)

Specialised/Rabigh branch programs

The Rabigh branch offers specialised programs in sciences, engineering, and computing. Options available are:

Arts & Sciences: Mathematics, Biology Sciences

Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering

Computing & IT: Computer Information Systems

What is the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship deadline?

For the 2026 intake, applications for undergraduate programs typically run from 1 May to 29 October 2025, while postgraduate (Master’s and PhD) applications run from 1 May to 31 October 2025. Applicants should always check the official portal for the confirmed deadlines and any updates. Additional updates are also published on King Abdulaziz University's website.

Is the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship for MBBS open to Nigerian students?

Although King Abdulaziz University has a Faculty of Medicine, the standard fully funded international scholarship does not clearly include MBBS programs. Applicants should check the official Study in Saudi Arabia portal and KAU admissions pages for eligibility.

The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship offers Nigerian students full financial support to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Saudi Arabia. Through this program, scholars gain access to world-class education, resources, and opportunities that foster academic excellence and career growth.

