How Love Island voting works, and what the votes actually mean

Love Island voting allows viewers to influence the villa by voting via the official show app, usually limited to one vote per person per voting window. Votes determine favourite islanders or couples, compatibility rankings, and who is at risk of being dumped, with final elimination decisions often left to the islanders.

Pictured: (L-R) Leonardo Dionicio, Marco Donatelli, Victor Gonzalez, Carsten Bergersen, Keenan Anunay, Harrison Luna, Hannah Wright, Carmen Kocourek - Photo by: Lila Seeley

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Key takeaways

Love Island voting happens exclusively through the official Love Island app which is available on Apple and Android devices.

voting happens exclusively through the which is available on Apple and Android devices. Users must register with a phone number to ensure one vote per person per voting event.

to ensure one vote per person per voting event. Voting windows are short, often announced at the end of an episode , and sometimes only open for 30 minutes.

, and sometimes only open for 30 minutes. Voting puts viewers in control, allowing them to influence which islanders stay in the villa, go on dates, and ultimately, who wins the cash prize.

Understanding how Love Island voting works

Love Island voting is the primary way viewers influence the show's outcome, from deciding who goes on dates to crowning the final winners. The process is highly controlled and usually happens in real time or with a short delay to match the filming schedule. Below is how Love Island voting actually works.

Liv Walker, Rob Rausch, Kordell Beckham, Remi Bader, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez and Kaylor Martin at 92NY on 16 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

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Voting method : Voting is done exclusively through the official Love Island voting App which is available on Apple and Android devices or occasionally through an official website for certain regions.

: Voting is done exclusively through the official voting App which is available on Apple and Android devices or occasionally through an official website for certain regions. Registration : To ensure integrity, viewers must register with a valid mobile number and be at least 18 years old.

: To ensure integrity, viewers must register with a valid mobile number and be at least 18 years old. The vote: When a vote opens, viewers can open the app and tap on the “Vote” tab where it asks who your favorite Love Island USA couple is.

When a vote opens, viewers can open the app and tap on the “Vote” tab where it asks who your favorite couple is. Voting restrictions: Users of the App are limited to one vote per registered device or mobile number.

Users of the App are limited to one vote per registered device or mobile number. Voting window: Voting periods are usually very brief, often opening right after an episode ends and staying live for about 30 minutes, giving ITV enough time to count the votes and reveal the results in the following episode.

What the votes actually mean

In Love Island, votes are used to shape the story and decide who stays or leaves the villa. Most of the time, viewers are not just picking their favourites for fun, the votes directly affect the islanders’ futures in the game.

Vickala Gray, Keenan Anunay, Marco Donatelli, Destiny Davis, Anna Kurdys, and Carsten Bergersen in Love Island Season 5. Photo: Sara Mally

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Favourite Islander/couple vote

This is the most common one. It simply means you are voting for who you want to stay in the villa. The islanders with the lowest number of votes usually become vulnerable, meaning they risk being dumped from the show.

Most compatible couple vote

This vote is used to test relationships. If a couple is voted least compatible, it can lead to a dumping where the islanders themselves must choose who goes home. There are also matchmaking or date votes, where viewers decide which bombshell should go on a date with a specific islander, helping create drama and new connections.

Final vote

Finally, in the final vote, viewers choose the winning couple of the season. The Love Island couple with the most votes wins the show and takes home the grand prize, such as $100,000 or £50,000, depending on the version of the series.

Sarah Hyland, Taylor Smith, Carsten Bergersen, Kassandra Castillo, Leonardo Dionicio, Hannah Wright, Marco Donatelli, Carmen Kocourek, Kenzo Nudoin Love Island Season 5. Photo: Sara Mally

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Votes do not always result in an immediate exit. Often, public voting results are used to create a bottom three or bottom two list. The show then frequently shifts the final power to the safe Islanders, who must decide which of the vulnerable contestants to save and which to eliminate.

What are the rules of Love Island?

To stay in the villa and compete for the cash prize, Islanders must follow a combination of gameplay mechanics and strict lifestyle regulations set by producers. They include:

Gameplay and format rules

The primary objective is to remain in a couple to avoid being dumped from the villa. Here are some of the gameplay rules you contestants should know.

Kenny Rodriguez, Connor Newsum, JaNa Craig, Daia McGhee, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod

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All contestants must be at least 18 years of age.

Contestants must couple up immediately upon arrival and recouple periodically. Any islander left single after a recoupling is at risk of being eliminated.

Every few days, a ceremony occurs where either the men or women choose who they want to be in a couple with. This order is often determined by producers for maximum drama.

Viewers uses the Love Island app to vote for their favourite contestants or couples. These votes determine who is at risk of being eliminated and who wins the final cash prize.

app to vote for their favourite contestants or couples. These votes determine who is at risk of being eliminated and who wins the final cash prize. Midway through, the group is split into two villas and introduced to a new batch of singles known as bombshells, to test their loyalty. At the end, they must choose to stick with their original partner or twist with someone new.

Villa lifestyle rules

Contestants must follow strict lifestyle regulations that are often hidden from viewers:

Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Clarke Carraway, Taylor Williams, Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe on Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons

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Islanders are generally limited to one or two drinks (wine or beer) per night to prevent extreme intoxication.

Personal phones are confiscated. Contestants use show-provided phones with no internet access.

To avoid unauthorised advertising, contestants cannot wear Clothes or makeup with visible logos. Producers often cover them with black tape.

Islanders usually receive one day off per week from filming to relax,, during which they cannot talk about the show.

Contestants must make their own breakfast and ensure their beds are made every morning.

Any physical fighting or aggressive behavior results in immediate removal from the show.

Contestants are only allowed to bring two suitcases for the duration of the stay.

No clocks are allowed, so contestants do not know the exact time or day.

Books, magazines, and music are also prohibited to force contestants to talk to one another.

Smoking and vaping are not allowed on camera and are restricted to a designated smoking area.

What is Love Island USA about?

Love Island USA is a reality dating competition where a group of single Islanders live in a luxury villa in Fiji, isolated from the outside world and under constant surveillance. The goal is to find love and compete for a cash prize.

What happens on Love Island?

On the reality show Love Island, contestants couple up, take part in challenges and dates, and try to avoid elimination while new Islanders arrive to test relationships.

Olandria Carthen, Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales on Love Island USA - Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons

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How can you vote online for Love Island?

Voting is done exclusively through the official Love Island USA app, which is free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Can you vote for Love Island USA without using the app?

You cannot vote for Love Island USA without using the show's official app.

How does Love Island filming work?

Love Island is filmed 24/7 in a secure villa with cameras. Episodes are edited with a one- to two-day delay to create a near real-time viewing experience. Contestants are closely managed by producers through loudspeakers, eat meals separately by gender, have limited phone access, and are rarely away from the cameras. Filming usually happens six days a week, while Saturdays are often rest days.

How does Love Island work in real time?

As reported by NBC, Love Island is filmed almost in real time. While not truly live, the show is filmed roughly 24 to 48 hours before it airs.

How does the Love Island format work?

Contestants must stay in couples to remain in the competition, while public votes, recouplings, and new arrivals decide who stays or leaves.

Love Island USA -Season 7 contestants. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod

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How does Love Island voting work if it’s pre-recorded?

For pre-recorded seasons like Love Island Australia, producers film multiple alternate endings where every finalist couple wins, then they broadcast the one that matches the public's choice during the finale.

Do you get paid while on Love Island?

According to The Sun and Heart Radio, contestants receive a weekly stipend (around £375 for the UK series or $500 for the US) to help cover their bills and expenses while away. For the 2026 All Stars season, returning islanders earn a significantly higher rate of £3,500 per week.

What is Love Island's cash prize?

The Love Island USA winners receives a $100,000 prize, which they can choose to split or keep.

How does Love Island end?

The season ends with a public vote choosing the winning couple, who then receive the cash prize during the finale.

Love Island voting is done through the show's official app, and it directly shapes the show. Viewers decide who stays, who gets dumped, and ultimately which couple wins the cash prize. Votes can be for couples, individuals, or even who takes part in challenges, and the meaning of each vote changes depending on the stage of the season.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. The Love Island Season 2 aired later, from 24 August to 30 September 2020, on CBS. Since then, some stars have taken varied paths, with winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey married with two children.

Runners-up Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are also married and successful influencers. Others like Kady McDermott returned for the 2023 series, and many work as influencers, entrepreneurs, or in fitness.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng