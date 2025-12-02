Borno State Scholarship eligibility and how to apply

To be eligible for the Borno State Scholarship, applicants must be bona fide indigenes of Borno State, fully registered students of a recognised Nigerian institution, and be in their first year of study. However, eligibility criteria may vary depending on the specific scholarship program. Applications must be submitted online through the official Borno State Scholarship Board portal.

Borno State Scholarship Board entrance gate(L). Borno State Scholarship Board logo (R). Photo: @Borno State Scholarship Board on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Eligibility for the Borno State Scholarship requires applicants to be indigenes of Borno State.

Applicants must also be in their first year of study and fully registered students of a recognised institution.

first year of study and fully registered students of a recognised institution. Essential documents include an admission letter , birth certificate and registration receipt.

, and All applications are submitted online through the official Borno State Scholarship Board portal.

Borno State Scholarship eligibility

Borno State offers various scholarship opportunities for its indigenes through the Borno State Scholarship Board. These scholarships cover a range of educational levels and situations, from local university studies to international programs. While specific requirements differ per program, core eligibility for most Borno State scholarships typically includes:

Borno State Scholarship eligibility vary depending on the specific scholarship program. Photo: @Borno State Scholarship Board on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Applicants must be bona fide indigene of Borno State.

Must be in their first year of study, including 100 Level or DE 200 Level (Universities), ND I or HND I (Polytechnics), and NCE I (Colleges of Education).

Applicants must be fully registered students of a recognised public or private university or other tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Applicants must upload the following documents: a recent passport photograph with a red background, a copy of their school admission letter, registration receipt, birth certificate, statement of results showing their CGPA, and JAMB admission letter (if required by their institution).

Persons with disabilities can also apply for the scholarship award, regardless of their current level of study.

For the National Undergraduate Scholarship, students must be in their second year of study or higher, have at least five O-level credit passes, including English and Mathematics, in a single sitting and hold a minimum CGPA of 3.5 or above.

For female indigenes, a score of 250 or higher on the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is required.

Types of Borno state scholarships

The Borno State Scholarship Board offers several types of scholarships to support students at different levels. These include:

The Borno State Scholarship Board offers several types of scholarships. Photo: @Borno State Scholarship Board on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Undergraduate Scholarships: For first-year students at universities, polytechnics, or colleges (e.g. 100-level, ND I, HND I, NCE I).

For first-year students at universities, polytechnics, or colleges (e.g. 100-level, ND I, HND I, NCE I). Postgraduate Scholarships: For indigenes admitted to Master’s (and in some cases research-focused) postgraduate programmes in fields like Education, Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities and Management Sciences.

For indigenes admitted to Master’s (and in some cases research-focused) postgraduate programmes in fields like Education, Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities and Management Sciences. Pilot-Training Scholarships: For eligible Borno State youth interested in aviation, giving them the chance to train as pilots.

For eligible Borno State youth interested in aviation, giving them the chance to train as pilots. International scholarships : Available for eligible indigenes who wish to study outside Nigeria, in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Egypt. These scholarships typically cover Medicine, Law, Sciences and Engineering courses.

: Available for eligible indigenes who wish to study outside Nigeria, in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Egypt. These scholarships typically cover Medicine, Law, Sciences and Engineering courses. Zulum Female STEM Scholarship: This scholarship is available to female indigenes who scored 250 and above in the 2025 JAMB UTME and wish to pursue STEM or technical/vocational courses.

Borno state scholarship application process

The application process is done online via the Borno State scholarship portal. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply.

Borno state scholarship application page. Photo: bssb.bo.gov.ng

Source: UGC

Go to the official Borno State Scholarship Board portal. Create an account by providing your name, email, phone, NIN, BVN, LGA of origin and date of birth. Confirm the email to activate the account. Log in and complete your profile, including uploading a passport photo and filling in personal and school details. Select the scholarship you are eligible for and read the specific eligibility requirements. Upload all required documents, such as your admission letter, registration receipt, certificate of origin, FSLC, and transcripts. Pay any scholarship application fee if required, then submit your application. Print or save a copy of the completed application form and wait for updates via the portal or email.

The closing date for the Borno State Scholarship applications in 2025 varies by program. The postgraduate scholarship closed on 28 February 2025, while the undergraduate scholarship closed on 21 April 2025.

Which documents should I submit with my Borno State scholarship application?

You should submit a recent passport photograph with a red background, your admission letter, registration receipt, birth certificate, statement of results showing your CGPA, and JAMB admission letter if required.

Can I apply for multiple scholarships at the same time?

You can apply for multiple scholarships as long as their eligibility criteria and deadlines do not conflict, and you meet the requirements for each scholarship’s application.

How can I check the status of my scholarship application?

You can check your scholarship application status by logging into your account on the scholarship portal and visiting your application dashboard, where the current status (Pending, Approved, Rejected) will be shown.

Eligibility for the Borno State Scholarship varies depending on the scholarship program. Common criteria include being a resident of the state, meeting certain academic requirements, or demonstrating financial need. The application is completed online through the official scholarship portal, where students sign up, upload their details, and submit their forms.

Legit.ng recently published an article about fully funded scholarships for Nigerian undergraduate students. Nigerian students have a wide array of scholarships for undergraduate students. These programs cater to bright students both locally and abroad, covering major expenses to facilitate education.

Students who have completed secondary education at a public secondary school and passed with a minimum of 5 distinctions from WASSCE/NECO are eligible to apply. Discover some well-known, fully funded scholarships that undergraduate students in Nigeria can consider.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng