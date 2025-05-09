Is environmental management and toxicology a good course? This is one of the best courses to study in Nigeria, as concerns continue to rise over various environmental issues, thus underscoring the importance of environmental management and toxicology. This guide explores everything you need to know, from course duration and admission requirements to job prospects.

Environmental management and toxicology focuses on pollutants and ecosystems. Photo: Thianchai (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Environmental management and toxicology deal with studying environmental pollutants on human health and the environment .

. The course is offered in several Nigerian universities , requiring four or five years of study.

, requiring four or five years of study. Graduates can work in various sectors, including government agencies and private health and safety organisations, but may require additional certifications.

Is environmental management and toxicology a good course?

It is among the best courses to pursue in Nigeria, as the need for sustainable development and environmental preservation continues to rise globally. The course explores various environmental issues, but most importantly, how humans and ecological health are affected by pollutants. It further provides solutions and how to mitigate the adverse effects.

Nigeria heavily relies on natural resources, and with industrial sector expansion, environmental issues are bound to increase. As a result, urgent solutions are required to curb the effects, making knowledge of environmental management and toxicology crucial. Professionals in the field ensure that economic growth does not come with environmental destruction.

Reasons why environmental management and toxicology is a good course

Environmental management and toxicology graduates have numerous job opportunities in the public and private sectors. Photo: Pipat Wongsawang

Environmental management and toxicology course provides solutions to a myriad of environmental and health issues. Below are some compelling reasons why you should opt to study the course:

Rising demand for environmental professionals: As Nigeria intensifies efforts to meet sustainable development goals (SDGs), more industries are required to follow environmental safety standards. This has created a growing need for experts in waste management, toxicology, and pollution control.

As Nigeria intensifies efforts to meet sustainable development goals (SDGs), more industries are required to follow environmental safety standards. This has created a growing need for experts in waste management, toxicology, and pollution control. Diverse career opportunities: Graduates can work in a wide range of sectors — from government to oil and gas, NGOs, environmental consultancy, and academia. This diversity offers flexibility and room for specialisation.

Graduates can work in a wide range of sectors — from government to oil and gas, NGOs, environmental consultancy, and academia. This diversity offers flexibility and room for specialisation. Relevance in high-risk industries: Industries such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing pose serious environmental risks. Companies in these sectors actively seek environmental professionals to manage compliance and sustainability.

Industries such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing pose serious environmental risks. Companies in these sectors actively seek environmental professionals to manage compliance and sustainability. International opportunities: With a solid academic foundation and further certifications or postgraduate degrees, Nigerian graduates can find opportunities abroad in countries prioritising climate action and environmental safety.

With a solid academic foundation and further certifications or postgraduate degrees, Nigerian graduates can find opportunities abroad in countries prioritising climate action and environmental safety. Positive impact on society: For those who want meaningful careers, the course offers the chance to make a difference by solving real environmental and public health challenges in local communities.

Colleges offering environmental management and toxicology

Environmental management and toxicology is one of the most relevant fields in Nigeria, and several colleges offer the course or other closely related programmes. Below are some of the tertiary learning institutions that offer the course.

University of Benin (UNIBEN): It is one of the leading Nigerian public universities. The course is among UNIBEN courses under the faculty of life sciences.

It is one of the leading Nigerian public universities. The course is among UNIBEN courses under the faculty of life sciences. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE): This university majors in environmental issues related to the oil and gas industry. It offers environmental management and toxicology in the College of Science. You can choose to pursue it as a postgraduate diploma, undergraduate degree, master's, or Ph.D.

This university majors in environmental issues related to the oil and gas industry. It offers environmental management and toxicology in the College of Science. You can choose to pursue it as a postgraduate diploma, undergraduate degree, master's, or Ph.D. Niger Delta University (NDU): The learning institution is located in Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, where there are several environmental concerns, making the course necessary and highly practical. It is offered as environmental management under the faculty of environmental science.

The learning institution is located in Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, where there are several environmental concerns, making the course necessary and highly practical. It is offered as environmental management under the faculty of environmental science. University of Ibadan (UI): Offers related courses such as environmental health and toxicology under its science faculties.

Offers related courses such as environmental health and toxicology under its science faculties. Covenant University: It offers programmes related to environmental management and sustainability.

Environmental management and toxicology course requirements

Several Nigerian universities offer environmental management and toxicology or related programmes with varying admission requirements. Photo: Maskot

Like many other courses, you have to meet certain requirements to be eligible for admission at a university to study the course. Various Nigerian universities have different admission requirements, but generally, candidates must meet the following criteria:

UTME (undergraduate entry)

O’Level Subjects: Credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

UTME Subjects: English, Chemistry, Biology, and either Physics or Geography.

Minimum Score: Varies by institution but generally between 180 and 220 in JAMB UTME.

Direct Entry

A-level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Physics.

A National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND) in related science or environmental fields may be accepted.

Note that in addition to meeting the above requirements, you will have to participate in post-UTME screening to establish your suitability for the course.

Where can environmental management and toxicology graduates work in Nigeria?

There are several career opportunities in both public and private sectors for environmental management and toxicology graduates. Below is a highlight of some of the places you can work if you have completed the course.

Government agencies

Various Nigerian government agencies employ graduates with qualifications in environmental management and toxicology. The graduates can have employment opportunities in the Federal Ministry of Environment, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and Environmental units within state governments.

Oil and gas companies

With several oil and gas companies in the country, the services of environmental management and toxicology graduates are constantly in demand.

NGOs and international organisations

Non-profit groups focusing on sustainability, health, and environmental justice provide roles in research, project implementation, and advocacy.

Private environmental consulting firms

You can work at a private firm dealing with environmental consultancy, or you can establish a private environmental consultancy firm and offer services such as environmental impact assessments (EIA), pollution audits, and sustainability advice to industries.

Academic and research institutions

You can work as a lecturer or researcher at a university, or if you have an advanced degree, you can be in a think tank offering solutions to complex environmental issues.

Manufacturing and agribusiness

Environmental safety officers are essential in industries that generate waste or require waste treatment systems.

What is environmental management and toxicology all about?

Environmental management and toxicology can enhance their chances in the job market by obtaining additional certifications. Photo: Camille Tokerud

It is a science-based course that focuses on understanding the impact of pollutants on the environment and human health and explores sustainable ways to manage waste, control pollution, and enforce environmental safety.

What are the UTME subject requirements for environmental management and toxicology?

To pursue this course, a potential candidate should have the following subject combinations: English Language, Chemistry, Biology, and either Physics or Geography in the UTME.

How many years does an environmental management and toxicology course in Nigeria take?

If you are pursuing it as an undergraduate degree, it takes approximately four or five years to complete. However, you will require an additional two or three years if you decide to obtain a master’s or Ph.D.

Do I need additional certifications after graduating?

You are ready for the job market with an undergraduate degree. However, having additional certifications puts you in the best place to easily get a job, as it improves your qualification’s credibility. Notable certifications include Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Is there a demand for environmental management and toxicology graduates in Nigeria?

Yes, especially with increasing environmental concerns, stricter regulations, and international pressure on industries to comply with sustainability standards.

Environmental management and toxicology is a highly promising and increasingly valuable course in Nigeria. The country is grappling with the effects of industrialisation and urbanisation, which have led to various environmental challenges. Several Nigerian universities offer this course, with job opportunities available for graduates in public and private sectors.

