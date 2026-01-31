How to apply for the Seplat Scholarship and what Nigerian students should know

The Seplat Scholarship is a competitive undergraduate funding programme sponsored by Seplat Energy Plc. It is awarded through an online application process to academically outstanding Nigerian students in eligible universities. Knowing the application steps, eligibility rules, and required documents can greatly improve your chances of success.

The Seplat Scholarship is designed for Nigerian undergraduate students studying in recognised federal and state universities .

. Applicants must be in 200 level or above and enrolled in approved courses, mainly science, engineering, and related disciplines connected to energy, technology, and environmental fields.

The application process is free, completed online, and the scholarship is renewable annually, subject to meeting academic requirements.

Seplat Scholarship: a complete guide

The Seplat Scholarship Scheme is a corporate social responsibility initiative of Seplat Energy Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies. The programme was created to encourage academic excellence and support human capital development in Nigeria.

Each year, the scholarship provides financial assistance to selected undergraduate students studying in approved Nigerian universities. The award helps beneficiaries cover tuition fees and other academic-related expenses, allowing them to focus on their studies without financial pressure.

Who is eligible for the Seplat Scholarship?

Eligibility is one of the most important aspects of the scholarship application process. Nigerian students must meet all the Seplat scholarship requirements to be considered.

Applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens by birth.

Be enrolled in a recognised federal or state university in Nigeria.

Be in 200-level or above at the time of application.

Be studying an approved course.

Have a strong academic record, usually with a minimum CGPA of 3.5 on a 5.0 scale.

Not be receiving another major scholarship award.

Students from Seplat host communities may apply under a separate host community category.

Approved courses for the Seplat Scholarship

The Seplat Scholarship focuses mainly on courses related to science, technology, engineering, and the energy sector. While the exact list may vary yearly, commonly accepted undergraduate courses include:

Petroleum Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Civil Engineering

Geology

Geophysics

Computer Science

Information Technology

Environmental Science

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Applicants are advised to confirm the official course list when applications open.

How to apply for the Seplat Scholarship in 2026

The Seplat Scholarship application process is conducted entirely online. Applicants should follow each step carefully to avoid disqualification.

Visit the official Seplat Scholarship portal – When the scholarship opens, Seplat Energy publishes an official announcement on its website and through reputable Nigerian media platforms. Register an account – Applicants must create an account using a valid email address and phone number. These details will be used for all communication. Complete the application form – Candidates are required to fill in personal information, university details, course of study, academic level, and CGPA. Upload required documents – Applicants are usually asked to upload a recent passport photograph, student identity card, admission letter, academic transcript or statement of result, and local government identification letter. All uploaded documents must be clear, authentic, and properly labelled. Submit the application – After reviewing all details, submit the application and save the confirmation slip for reference.

What happens after applying for the Seplat Scholarship?

Once the application deadline closes, Seplat Energy begins the screening process. Applications are reviewed to ensure candidates meet all eligibility requirements. Only successful applicants are contacted through email or SMS. Shortlisted candidates may be invited to:

Write an online aptitude or computer-based test

Participate in document verification

Undergo final merit-based selection

How much is the Seplat Scholarship worth?

The value of the Seplat Scholarship may differ from year to year. However, it generally covers tuition fees and provides financial support for academic expenses. The scholarship is renewable annually, provided beneficiaries maintain the required CGPA and adhere to Seplat Energy’s scholarship guidelines.

Important things to know about the Seplat Scholarship

The Seplat Scholarship comes with specific rules and expectations every applicant must understand. Knowing these details early helps students avoid common mistakes that lead to disqualification. It also improves the chances of submitting a successful application.

The application is free: Seplat Energy does not charge any fee for scholarship applications. Any payment request is a scam.

Seplat Energy does not charge any fee for scholarship applications. Any payment request is a scam. Accuracy is essential: Incorrect information or mismatched documents can lead to automatic disqualification.

Incorrect information or mismatched documents can lead to automatic disqualification. Academic excellence matters: A strong CGPA is one of the most important selection criteria.

A strong CGPA is one of the most important selection criteria. Apply early: Early applications help applicants avoid technical issues and mistakes caused by rushing.

Early applications help applicants avoid technical issues and mistakes caused by rushing. Follow official announcements: Always rely on Seplat Energy’s official channels and trusted Nigerian news platforms for updates.

Is the Seplat Scholarship for undergraduates or postgraduates?

The Seplat Scholarship is primarily designed for undergraduate students in Nigerian universities. It targets students in 200-level and above who are studying approved courses. Postgraduate students are generally not eligible for the scheme.

Can private university students apply for the Seplat Scholarship?

In most application years, the Seplat Scholarship is limited to students studying in federal and state universities in Nigeria. Students of private universities are usually not eligible unless officially stated otherwise in a specific year’s guidelines.

Is the Seplat Scholarship renewable?

The Seplat Scholarship is renewable on a yearly basis. Beneficiaries are required to maintain the minimum CGPA specified by Seplat Energy and comply with all scholarship terms to continue enjoying the award.

How will I know if I am selected for the Seplat Scholarship?

Shortlisted and successful candidates are contacted directly by Seplat Energy through email or SMS. Applicants are advised to regularly check their inbox and spam folders after applying.

How long should I wait for the Seplat Scholarship results after the application?

The screening and selection process usually takes several weeks after the application deadline. Results are often released within one to two months, depending on the volume of applications and the screening stages involved.

The Seplat Scholarship remains one of the best scholarship opportunities available to Nigerian undergraduates. By understanding the eligibility requirements, applying correctly, and maintaining strong academic performance, students can significantly improve their chances of success.

