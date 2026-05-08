A lady celebrated as she finally bagged her degree in business administration from the National Open University of Nigeria

She opened up about how her journey at the National Open University went and how she worked for her degree

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully bagged her degree from the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she worked hard before getting her degree in business administration, despite delays.

A lady bags degree from the National Open University 10 years after high school. Photo: @t_marh_teddybear_.

Source: TikTok

NOUN student bags degree, shares experience

Identified as @t_marh_teddybear_ on TikTok, the lady shared her experience, stating that she finally bagged a degree 10 years after leaving secondary school.

She said:

"To myself, Dear Fatimah You did it. Thank you for not giving up Thank you for choosing growth on the days it was hard I dreamed it. I worked for it. I own it. Every late night, every deadline, every “I can’t” that turned into “I will”

'Today I’m not just a graduate of BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION FROM NOUN, I’m a woman who kept her promise to herself. I didn’t just earn a degree, I earned my proof. Proof that I show up, I finish, and I do it in style

"This certificate has my name, but the journey has my heart. This is my moment. I own it. The world is next✨ I’m proud of me. I made it🥺🎓 Delayed but not Denied🥳 10 years later- A B.Sc. Certificate Classof2025."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail NOUN student's graduation

Peace said:

"Congratulations Queen💐💐 but did you say 10 years?"

Amarya 💍Alhaji Nasiru said:

"Congrat anytime I come a convocation pics am always in tears 🥰 I can’t wait graduate Abk center 400l, can’t wait to make maami proud."

Enivelle said:

"The kind of joy seeing you guys on this great achievement, I can't hold the joy back🥰 congratulations 🎉 ma'am 🥰 soar higher ijn 🙏 seriously I can't wait for mine too."

Wunmi _stitches said:

"I will not stop Congratulating others till it’s get to my turn 2028 graduate la wa o."

Lady UN-PEOPLE-PLEASER said:

"The finest photoshoot picture I have seen on the first slide."

Abidemi Arike said:

"Omo is me I am just seeing my fellow graduates everywhere congratulations fellow NOUN students."

Omah's Global Concept said:

"Congratulations am a proud Nountes."

A lady shares experience as she bags degree 10 years after leaving secondary school. Photo: @t_marh_teddybear_.

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng