Private universities in Nigeria are often perceived as expensive, yet a growing number of them offer structured scholarship and financial aid programmes to support academically gifted and financially challenged students.

These institutions use scholarships not only as a welfare measure but also as a strategy to attract top talent and promote academic excellence.

From fully funded awards to partial tuition support and need-based assistance, several private universities now provide clear scholarship pathways for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Below are five leading Nigerian private universities known for offering consistent and well-defined scholarship opportunities.

1. Covenant University, Ota

Covenant University operates one of the most visible scholarship ecosystems among private universities in Nigeria.

Students may access both fully funded and partially funded scholarships across undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The university offers specialised opportunities such as the Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship, targeted at non-Nigerian applicants admitted into its master’s programmes.

Another major option is the CApIC ACE Scholarship under the World Bank-supported African Centre of Excellence initiative, which focuses on disciplines such as bioinformatics, computer science, biochemistry and information and communication engineering.

In addition, the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship provides full funding for selected African students to study at Covenant University, subject to competitive selection and eligibility requirements.

2. Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja

Nile University offers a broad range of merit-based scholarships tied to academic performance.

Undergraduate applicants may qualify for tuition reductions or full scholarships based on JAMB scores and O Level results, with exceptional candidates eligible for 100 percent funding.

The institution also extends scholarships to students with strong A-level results.

Postgraduate students are not excluded, as first-class graduates of Nile University receive substantial tuition support for master’s programmes.

Sports scholarships are also available for students who represent the university at national or professional levels.

In addition, Nile operates sibling discounts and institutional sponsorship incentives.

3. Babcock University, Ilishan Remo

Babcock University provides multiple need based and special circumstance scholarships through its financial aid framework.

These include the Adopt A Student Scholarship Scheme, which supports students with proven financial needs, and the PCF Education Endowment Fund for students who have lost a parent or sponsor during their studies.

Other options include scholarships sponsored by the Springtime Development Foundation, support funds managed by the university’s scholarship committee, and tuition-focused awards for Ilishan indigenes.

Most of the schemes combine academic performance requirements with evidence of financial need.

4. Pan Atlantic University, Lagos

Pan Atlantic University offers structured tuition fee aid for undergraduate students who demonstrate strong academic ability and financial need.

Scholarships are awarded to a limited percentage of the student population each academic session, with a small number receiving near full funding and others placed on partial support.

The university also operates sibling tuition discounts and a work study programme that allows students to earn income through on-campus employment.

Additional financing options include flexible payment plans and tuition pre-payment arrangements.

5. Al Hikmah University, Ilorin

Al Hikmah University provides targeted scholarship support, particularly within its agricultural science programme. The institution offers scholarships covering the first three years of study for early cohorts admitted into the course.

This initiative is designed to encourage enrolment into agricultural disciplines and support students during the foundational stages of their education.

