Joseph Yobo’s wife speaks on stigma after C-section revelation

Adaeze Yobo, a former winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), opened up about her life

The beauty queen, who is married to footballer star Joseph Yobo, revealed how she gave birth to her 3 kids

Not stopping there, she spoke on the stigma she faced that almost stopped her from sharing her childbirth story

Adaeze Yobo, wife of former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, has opened up on her struggles with postpartum depression.

The former beauty queen revealed the stigma she faced after form sharing that all three of her children were delivered through C-section.

Joseph Yobo’s wife shares emotional truth about C-section aftermath. Credit: @adaezeyobo

Source: Instagram

Adaze disclosed that she had initially felt ashamed of her delivery method, but not anymore, as he shared her story openly.

In a heartfelt post, she admitted:

"When I had my first son, I told people I gave birth naturally... because I was genuinely embarrassed that I had a C-section (emergency, C-section). I really thought I wasn't woman enough. Imagine. I had just carried and delivered a whole baby safely. Now I say it with my full chest all three kids... C-section gang lol!"

Adaeze went further to open up about her battle with postpartum depression, which lasted for more than a year after her first child. She revealed that at the time, she had no knowledge of the condition and feared she was mentally ill.

"PPD. Can I ever stop talking about it? Never. I had postpartum depression for more than a year... 16 years ago. For the longest time, I genuinely thought I was losing my mind. I didn't know what postpartum depression was. I thought I was mentally sick. Possessed even. Then one day, I randomly picked up a hospital pamphlet at a hospital reception... The symptoms listed sounded exactly like me. That moment changed everything."

Her openness sheds light on the silent battles many women face after childbirth, particularly the stigma surrounding C-section deliveries and the lack of awareness about postpartum depression.

Slide to see her revelation:

Netizens react to Adeze Yobi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obianuju.jo said:

"There’s nothing like “I gave birth normally” you gave birth is you gave birth!!! Through vaginna or CS!!! You brought life forth!!!! CS mums should be even more proud 😩😩 cutting through layers of your skin to bring forth life isn’t an easy fit!!!"

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"In fact, take natural delivery, gimme CS! Who Hebrew woman epp?"

thevillagechef said:

"I'm glad women are become more open about this . Hear me out , there should be no stigma attached to any type of birth- be it vaginaal, cs, surrogacy or adoption . What matters is that you brought forth life and are able to cater adequately for the child . Signed - Proud CS mum of 3."

chyka_a2 said:

"Funny enough I see c-sections as safe delivery Na money make am risky 😂😂."

adebambo_xx said:

"CS is an inferiority complex? Meanwhile here I am,a proud 2x CS mum and couldn’t be prouder 🤭❤️."

onyinyechi_blossom said:

"Because of year of indoctrination, there is a shame associated to CS, nobody even need to say it anymore. You just feel that you should hide it because society has programmed you to. Thank God for this generation. We are decentering shame."

fdbanky01 said:

"The things the world shame you for is just crazy!"

prosperoushelen said:

"CS GANG Abeg I no be Hebrew woman, I be Nigeria woman✌🏼."

Joseph Yobo’s wife shares powerful message after C-section story. Credit: @adaezeyobo

Source: Instagram

Nigerians who have been in relationships with beauty queens

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joseph Yobo is one of the Nigerians involved with a beauty queen.

He is married to Adaeze Stephanie Chinenye Igwe now known as Adaeze Yobo, a dancer and the winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2008.

Adaeze, who represented Nigeria at the Miss World 2008, is now a mother of two boys and a girl.

Source: Legit.ng