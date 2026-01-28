Covenant University is reported to have created scholarship opportunities that removed financial barriers for students

The institution offers both fully funded and partially funded scholarships to international students and local citizens every year, and these scholarships were designed to support academic excellence, leadership development, and research capacity across Africa.

David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship Programme

The David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship Programme is described as the major platform for promoting the Foundation’s vision and goals. It awards full-ride scholarships to qualified individuals who were indigenes and residents of African countries.

The scholarship granted students the opportunity to study at Covenant University and Landmark University in Nigeria, and it covered full school fees for a maximum of five years in line with the stipulated duration of chosen courses. The programme sought to develop youth leaders who were ready to apply their skills in organisations, communities, and their local countries.

Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship

The Covenant University International Excellence Scholarship was announced as being tailored for non-Nigerian Master’s applicants seeking on-campus admission.

It is only open to candidates holding citizenship other than Nigeria, and it applied to any of Covenant’s Master’s programmes. The scholarship will last for a period of 18 months and supported international students in their academic journey.

CApIC-ACE Scholarship

The Covenant Applied Informatics and Communication Africa Centre of Excellence (CApIC-ACE) Scholarship was introduced under the World Bank-funded African Centre of Excellence IMPACT project (ACE-IMPACT). It invited highly motivated applicants from Nigeria and West & Central Africa into its Master’s and Ph.D. programmes.

The scholarship supported students pursuing degrees in Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Biochemistry, and Information & Communication Engineering, and it was designed to strengthen research and innovation capacity in critical fields across the region.

Covenant University’s scholarships were reported as a gateway for students to achieve their academic dreams without financial barriers.

From leadership-focused programmes to international excellence awards and advanced research scholarships, the institution had shown commitment to nurturing talent and empowering future leaders across Africa.

Covenant University approved school fees for 2026

Covenant University has officially published the approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, aimed at providing clarity for both new and returning students.

According to the institution, the fees are structured to reflect the quality of education and facilities offered, while also ensuring transparency for parents and guardians. University officials noted that charges differ across departments and courses, with professional and science-based programmes generally requiring higher payments.

The announcement was described as part of Covenant University’s ongoing commitment to keeping stakeholders well-informed ahead of the new academic year.

Here is the complete breakdown of the approved fees for each course, as shared on Covenant University's admissions page.

