Your complete guide to the Adamawa State Scholarship and how to secure it
The Adamawa State Scholarship is a government-funded education support program that helps Adamawa indigenes pay for higher education with reduced financial stress. Interested applicants can apply through the official Adamawa State Scholarship portal by submitting the required documents before the deadline.
- The Adamawa State Scholarship is a financial support program managed by the Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund (ASSTF) in Yola, Nigeria.
- All applicants must be indigenes of Adamawa State and have been admitted to an accredited Nigerian tertiary institution.
- Applicants must complete the application on the official Adamawa State Scholarship portal, upload all required documents, and submit it before the specified deadline.
- The Adamawa State Scholarship offers three main opportunities: Local Undergraduate Scholarships, Special Female Scholarships, and Postgraduate/International Scholarships.
Adamawa State Scholarship: Funding opportunities for students
The Adamawa State Scholarship provides financial support to indigenes through three main categories: Local Undergraduate, Special Female, and Postgraduate/International scholarships. It also offers Special Grants, Vocational Training support, and Merit‑Based Awards for students with unique needs or outstanding academic performance.
What are the requirements for the Adamawa Scholarship?
To apply for the Adamawa State Scholarship, applicants must meet the following general requirements.
- Must be a genuine indigene of Adamawa State.
- Must apply via the official Adamawa State Scholarship portal.
- Must submit accurate and valid supporting documents.
- Must complete and apply before the stated deadline.
Each scholarship category may include additional specific requirements, as detailed below.
Local Undergraduate Scholarships requirements
The Local Scholarship helps Nigerian undergraduates cover tuition and fees, enabling Adamawa students to access higher education. The eligibility criteria include:
- Admitted to a recognised Nigerian university, polytechnic, or college (e.g., NCE I, ND I, HND I, or 100 L/200 L direct entry).
- Provide proof of admission and valid identification.
- Submit supporting documents, including an admission letter, a local government/state of origin certificate, a passport photograph, and academic transcripts.
Special Female Scholarship
This scholarship supports eligible female students in Nigerian universities, promoting gender equality in higher education. Applicants should meet the following requirements:
- Must have obtained at least 9 credits in the 2025 WAEC or NECO O' Level examinations.
- Must have completed secondary education at a government-owned school.
- The applicant must have met the JAMB cut-off mark for their chosen course and have been admitted to a government university.
Postgraduate/International Scholarships
The Postgraduate/International Scholarship funds tuition, accommodation, and other expenses for Adamawa students pursuing advanced degrees in Nigeria or abroad. Applicants must:
- Applicants must be between 20 and 33 years of age.
- Hold a relevant bachelor’s degree with required academic standards (e.g., Second Class Upper Division or equivalent GPA).
- Prepared to undergo a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or other assessment if required.
- Submit all necessary academic and identification documents.
How to apply for the Adamawa State scholarship online?
Applications for the Adamawa State Scholarship are submitted online. The application form is available on the official scholarship portal of the Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund (ASSTF). Below is a detailed step-by-step guide to help you register and submit your application.
- Go to the official Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund portal.
- Click 'Register' or 'Create Account' to set up your profile, providing your full name, email address, phone number, and a secure password.
- Verify your email if prompted, then log in to your account.
- Fill in your personal details, including date of birth, state of origin, and contact information.
- Choose the scholarship category that applies to you: Local Undergraduate, Special Female, or Postgraduate/International.
- Enter your academic information, including your institution, course of study, and previous exam results (WAEC, NECO, or degree certificate). If applying for an undergraduate scholarship, include your JAMB score.
- Upload all required documents, such as your admission letter, proof of Adamawa State origin, passport photograph, academic results, and a valid ID (national ID, voter's card, or passport).
- Carefully review all information and uploaded documents, then click 'Submit' to complete your application.
- Save or print your confirmation slip or reference number for tracking and future verification.
- Regularly check your email or the scholarship portal for updates, as selected candidates may be contacted for verification or additional screening.
Tips for a successful Adamawa State Scholarship application
Applying for the Adamawa State Scholarship requires careful preparation to ensure a complete and accurate submission. Below are the key tips to help you submit a successful application.
- Submit your application early to avoid technical issues or portal downtime.
- Ensure all documents are clear, valid, and up to date.
- Carefully review all information before submitting your application.
- Keep a copy of your confirmation slip and supporting documents for your records.
What is the Adamawa State Scholarship 2026 deadline?
The Adamawa State Scholarship 2026 deadlines vary by category. The Local Scholarship application was open from 12 September to 22 September 2025, the Special Female Scholarship ran from 14 January to 28 January 2026, and the postgraduate/international Foreign Master’s scholarship application was open from 3 November to 10 November 2025.
Applicants should regularly check the official portal for updates on current and upcoming scholarship cycles.
Successfully obtaining the Adamawa State Scholarship requires careful planning, timely application, and meeting all category-specific requirements. Eligible students can gain financial support for undergraduate, female-focused, and postgraduate studies with proper preparation.
