Gunmen attacked Ngbra Zongo community in Plateau State and killed at least 13 residents, including three pregnant women

Resident Philip Alanga said the attackers moved from house to house shooting innocent people during the midnight assault

Irigwe Development Association Secretary General, Danjuma Auta, condemned the killings and urged security agencies to protect rural communities

Plateau state - Fresh tragedy struck Plateau State on Friday, May 8, after gunmen invaded Ngbra Zongo community in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area, killing at least 13 residents, including three pregnant women.

Several other persons were reportedly injured during the midnight attack, which threw the community into panic as residents fled for safety.

Again, Gunmen Attack Plateau, Kill Pregnant Women, 13 Others

Source: Getty Images

Attackers invaded community at midnight

Residents said the attackers stormed the community at about midnight while many people were asleep.

A community member, Mr Philip Alanga, said the gunmen moved from house to house, shooting indiscriminately and targeting innocent residents, Daily Trust reported.

“They came into the community and started shooting. They moved from one house to another attacking innocent people,” Alanga said.

Pregnant women among victims

Another resident, Mr Chigoji Rocku, disclosed that three pregnant women were among those killed during the attack.

The latest killings have heightened fears among residents of Bassa Local Government Area, which has witnessed repeated violent attacks in recent months.

Irigwe group condemns attack

The Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr Danjuma Auta, also confirmed the incident and described the attack as unfortunate and condemnable.

Auta lamented the recurring violence affecting communities in Bassa and other parts of Plateau State.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable rural communities from further attacks, Leadership reported.

Call for justice and stronger security

The community leader called on security operatives to track down those responsible for the killings and ensure they are brought to justice.

He stressed that decisive action against the attackers would help prevent further violence in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, spokespersons for Operation Enduring Peace and the Plateau State Police Command had not responded to enquiries regarding the incident.

Boko Haram attacks police camp in Niger

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram fighters linked to the Sadiku faction have attacked a Mobile Police camp in Papiri village, Niger state, killing two officers and injuring another in a late-night raid.

The community, located in a rural part of the state, has recently been under increased security pressure following repeated insurgent activities in the area.

Source: Legit.ng