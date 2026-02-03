How Nigerian students can apply for the McGill Mastercard Scholarship and what it covers
Nigerian students can apply for the McGill Mastercard Scholarship program by first attending a mandatory virtual information session, then submitting the program application, and if shortlisted, applying formally to McGill University. The scholarship is fully funded, covering tuition, living expenses, travel, and all costs related to studying at McGill.
Key takeaways
- The McGill Mastercard Foundation Scholars program offers 100% funding for needy and academically gifted graduate students from Africa.
- Nigerian students below 35 years of age are eligible for the program if they meet academic and leadership requirements.
- The scholarship covers tuition, living expenses, housing, and more, except for visa and travel costs.
- The application involves four stages: checking eligibility, registering and attending an information session, filling out the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application form, and providing documentation after pre-screening.
Key facts of the McGill Mastercard Scholarship
Host university
McGill University
Location
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Sponsor
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program
Target participants
Citizens and residents of sub-Saharan African countries
Priority list
Women, people living with disabilities, refugees, and internally displaced people
Eligible countries
African countries
Eligible level of study
Graduate level
Funding
Fully funded
Deadline
Varies
Selection criteria
Academic merit, economic need, leadership potential
Is the McGill Mastercard Scholarship open to Nigerian students?
Nigerian citizens are included in the list of eligible African countries for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at McGill University. For other graduate students, citizenship in and residence within an African country are core eligibility requirements. Applicants with dual citizenship, asylee, refugee, or permanent resident status in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., or the E.U. are not eligible for the program.
Who is eligible for the McGill Mastercard Scholarship?
Nigerian graduate students who meet the minimum admission requirements based on their educational background are invited to apply for the McGill Mastercard Scholarship. To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must first meet McGill University’s academic standards, which includes:
- Completion of a four-year undergraduate degree in a related area at a recognised institution for admission into a master's programme, excluding Master of Business Administration, Finance, Accountancy, and Corporate Law.
- Completion of a master's degree in a related area from a recognised Nigerian university for admission into a doctoral or PhD programme.
- Extensive research experience.
- A minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (cGPA) of 3.0 or a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.2 in the last two years of full-time studies.
- Demonstrate an adequate level of proficiency in English.
Once you have fulfilled these requirements, interested applicants must then satisfy the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program criteria.
Candidates must also make applications in line with the Mastercard Foundation ethos and values of the scholars program at McGill. The core eligibility thresholds include:
- Be 35 years old or younger at the time of application.
- Be a citizen of and live in any African country except the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Western Sahara).
- Be admissible to any one of the academic programmes at McGill University.
- Not having ever registered for or completed a master’s degree.
- Have a valid passport.
- Meet all legal and immigration requirements to be granted a study permit as an international student in Canada.
- Demonstrate a strong record of service, leadership, and involvement in your school and/or community.
- Demonstrate a genuine desire to give back to the community.
- Provide evidence of social, financial, personal, or health-related hardship impacting educational advancement.
McGill Mastercard Scholarship requirements for Nigerian students
For a complete application, Nigerian students must complete the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application form found on the official university's website, as well as the financial status and recommendation forms. They should also prepare the following documents in line with the official process:
- Official academic transcripts (SSCE, GCE, WAEC, NECO, and university)
- Bachelor’s or master's degree certificate
- Leadership and service documentation (evidence of community engagement).
- Letters of recommendation
- A personal statement or essay
- A valid passport
- TOEFL, IELTS, or SAT scores
What does the McGill Mastercard Scholarship cover?
The McGill Mastercard Scholarship is one of the top Canadian scholarships intended to be fully comprehensive. According to the official program information, the scholars program covers the following;
- Pre-arrival and immigration support
- Full international student tuition
- On-campus housing
- Personal monthly stipend (food, personal expenses, transportation)
- Academic tools and resources (book allowance, laptop, tutoring)
- A leadership and professional development program
- Post-graduation transition expenses (excluding convocation regalia and return flight)
What costs are not covered by the McGill Mastercard Scholarship
While immigration support is provided through the program, visa application and processing fees, as well as the costs of processing a Canadian study permit, are typically the responsibility of the student.
This also applies to international flights and travel costs to and from Canada. However, return flights to and from Canada may be partially supported through the scholarship’s transition support fund.
A monthly stipend is provided, but budgeting for unexpected personal or settlement expenses beyond stipend limits is necessary.
How does the McGill Mastercard Scholarship application process work?
For Nigerian students, the application process begins with confirmation of eligibility and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application. These applications go through a pre-screening process before successful applicants are invited to apply to their chosen graduate and postgraduate courses at McGill University.
These applicants will receive a fee waiver and detailed application instructions via email. Although the 2026 application window is not open yet, prepare yourself by having a look at this detailed application timeline based on the 2025 program.
Date
Action
3 July 2025–28 July 2025
Attend a virtual info session
4 August 2025 (3:00 p.m. WST)
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program applications open
31 August 2025 (10:00 p.m. WST)
Applications close
1 September 2025–1 November 2025
Successful pre-screened applicants receive invitations to start the McGill University application
1 December 2025
Application deadline for successful pre-screened candidates
Early to mid-February 2025
Successful and unsuccessful applicants receive notifications of their McGill admission status
Mid-February to the end of March 2025
McGill Mastercard Foundation Scholarship awardees are selected
Do the University of Toronto and McGill participate in the Mastercard Scholarship?
Both the University of Toronto and McGill University are partner institutions in the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. They offer fully funded scholarships for Nigerian students and other deserving students across sub-Saharan Africa.
Is the McGill Mastercard Scholarship open in 2026?
The scholars programme for the fall 2026 cohort is now closed. Dates, updates, and details of the upcoming spring cohort will be published on the McGill and Mastercard official websites.
When is the McGill Mastercard Scholarship deadline?
The 2026 application for the McGill University Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program requires a two-stage process, with initial scholarship applications due by specified date. Successful applicants must then meet specific program deadlines for admission to the university.
The McGill Mastercard Scholarship offers a highly competitive, fully funded opportunity for African students, including Nigerian graduate students. For the 2026-2027 academic year (spring cohort), prospective candidates must meet the eligibility and selection criteria by demonstrating academic excellence and leadership potential.
