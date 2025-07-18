Fully funded scholarships for Nigerian undergraduate students and how to apply

There are many fully funded scholarships for Nigerian students, including the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, and the Abwabul-Khair Foundation Scholarship. Explore the sought-after opportunities that cover all or most of the students' expenses locally and abroad.

There are numerous scholarships for Nigerian undergraduate students. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Students who have completed secondary education at a public secondary school and passed with a minimum of 5 distinctions from WASSCE/NECO are eligible to apply.

from WASSCE/NECO are eligible to apply. Fully funded scholarships cover expenses for undergraduate students, including tuition fees, living expenses , travel costs , and academic materials .

, , and . Potential students should visit the scholarship program website to apply.

Fully funded scholarships for Nigerian undergraduate students

Nigerian students have a wide array of scholarships for undergraduate students. These programs cater to bright students both locally and abroad, covering major expenses to facilitate education. Below are some well-known, fully funded scholarships that undergraduate students in Nigeria can consider.

1. David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) Scholarship

The David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) Scholarship advert. Photo: @davidoyedepofoundation on Instagram (modified by author)

Established : 2016

: 2016 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: 27 June 2025

The David Oyedepo Foundation (DOF) Scholarship enables young African leaders to pursue a high-quality university education in Nigeria. Founded by Dr. David Oyedepo, it's a full scholarship for citizens of African nations. The David Oyedepo Foundation aims to develop future leaders who will make a real difference.

The foundation covers 100% of academic fees for your entire undergraduate course. For 2025, it may also include living stipends and healthcare, making it a robust package. You get to study at either Covenant University or Landmark University.

2. Jim Ovia Scholars Program

Established : 1998

: 1998 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigerian

: Nigerian Application deadline: 24 November 2024

Jim Ovia Scholars Program, formerly MUSTE scholarship program, was founded by Mr. Jim Ovia and focuses on developing future leaders in Nigeria who can contribute to society. It aims to provide financial aid to outstanding Nigerian students for their undergraduate studies. Jim Ovia Scholars Program supports qualified students for the duration of their program and covers school fees and student maintenance.

3. Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU)

Mastercard logo (L) and Pan-Atlantic University logo (R). Photo: @PanAtlanticUniversityNG, @mastercardafrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Established : 2025

: 2025 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigerian

: Nigerian Application deadline: 13 June 2025

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program supports bright young Africans who lack the financial means to access a quality education. Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) is the first university in Nigeria to work with the Mastercard Foundation on this worldwide program.

The foundation has plans to help 650 young students over ten years. This scholarship covers all expenses, including full tuition fees, accommodation, and living costs.

4. Sterling Bank Scholarship at MIVA Open University

Sterling bank scholarship with MIVA Open University advert. Photo: @mivauniversity on Instagram (modified by author)

Established : 29 May 2025

: 29 May 2025 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: 12 June 2025

Sterling Bank's "Beyond Education" program offers 600 full-tuition scholarships for Nigerians. It covers university fees and expenses at MIVA Open University, which is 100% online and doesn't require JAMB/UTME scores.

The scholarship is for Nigerians aged 16-35, focusing on key sectors like health and education. Plus, it now includes paid internships and job opportunities, with mentorship, to help students start their careers.

5. KPMG Nigeria University Scholarship Programme

KPMG Nigeria University Scholarship Programme advert. Photo: @KPMG_NG on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Established : 1978

: 1978 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: 3 July 2025

The KPMG Nigeria University Scholarship Programme (KUSP) helps brilliant Nigerian students attend federal universities. It's a fully funded scholarship, covering tuition, hostel accommodation, and book costs.

KUSP aims to support education and develop future leaders. Scholars also get mentorship and may find internship or job opportunities at KPMG. KPMG Nigeria University Scholarship Programme helps bright students succeed in their studies and careers.

6. NNPC/RENAISSANCE JV University Scholarship

NNPC-RENAISSANCE JV University Scholarship poster. Photo: @udusscholarsforum on Facebook

Established : 2025

: 2025 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: 25 July 2025

The NNPC/RENAISSANCE JV University Scholarship helps bright young Nigerians who meet the admission requirements to study at local universities. It's a popular scholarship that gives a yearly monetary grant to help cover school costs.

The NNPC Scholarship for undergraduates pays a significant amount of about ₦200,000 annually, which greatly reduces the financial burden for students. There are two types of programs: a National Merit Award for all Nigerians and an Area of Operation Merit Award for students from Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, and Rivers States.

7. TotalEnergies National Merit Scholarship Scheme

TotalEnergies National Merit Scholarship Scheme students. Photo: @totalenergies.com

Established : 2003

: 2003 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: 1 July 2025

The TotalEnergies National Merit Scholarship helps bright Nigerian students get a university education. It gives a yearly monetary grant to cover school costs like tuition and housing. This scholarship aims to promote academic excellence and help deserving students finish their degrees. TotalEnergies is committed to improving education in Nigeria by easing students' financial burdens.

8. The UNICAF Scholarship Program

Students posing with the UNICAF booklet during the UNICAF Scholarship Program launch. Photo: @unicaf.org on Facebook

Established : 2012

: 2012 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: Not applicable

The UNICAF Scholarship Program helps Nigerian students get higher education, mainly online. Unlike regular scholarships, the UNICAF Program connects students to local and global universities in Nigeria, the UK, the United States, Europe, and Africa.

Applications are always open, so there's no fixed deadline. Students can apply whenever they're ready to start their program by visiting the UNICAF website. This scholarship makes quality undergraduate courses cheaper and easier to attain by offering large discounts on tuition fees, often covering most of the cost.

9. University of Cumbria Global Health and Well-being Scholarship 2025/2026

University of Cumbria logo (L) and two university students in class (R). Photo: @universityofcumbria on Facebook (modified by author)

Established : 2025

: 2025 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Application deadline: Not applicable

The University of Cumbria Global Health and Well-being Scholarship helps international students, including Nigerians, study Undergraduate Nursing in the UK. The University of Cumbria Global Health scholarship reduces the tuition fees by £4,000 each year. Students can also get an extra £1,000 off if they pay all their fees upfront.

There's no separate application; it's automatically included if you're accepted into a nursing program. The program aims to support future healthcare professionals.

10. The Dreamers College Scholarship

Dreamers College, Abeokuta registration advert with three students holding books in a library. Photo: @dreamerscollege on Facebook

Established : 2015

: 2015 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application deadline: 15 July 2025

The Dreamers College Scholarship helps bright Nigerian students, especially those with financial needs. It offers a ₦1,000,000 grant to cover various school costs in Nigerian top state universities. This includes tuition, housing, books, and even daily expenses.

The financial aid from the Dreamers College Scholarship goes directly to the school or the student for other needs. Plus, scholars also get valuable mentorship to guide them.

11. University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program

University of Toronto logo (L) and three students posing for a photo during graduation at University of Toronto (R). Photo: @universitytoronto on Facebook (modified by author)

Established : 1827

: 1827 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Canada

: Canada Application deadline: 7 November 2025

The University of Toronto Lester B. Pearson Scholarship is for outstanding international undergraduates, including Nigerians. It's fully funded, covering tuition, books, fees, and housing for four years in Canada.

To access the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship, students require top grades, leadership skills, and must be nominated by their high school. The deadline for school nominations for 2026 entry is October 10, 2025. This is a highly competitive and prestigious award.

12. Abwabul-Khair Foundation Scholarship

Al-Bukhary International University students taking an oath. Photo: @AIUedu on Facebook

Established : 2025

: 2025 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : Malaysia

: Malaysia Application deadline: 14 June 2025

The Abwabul-Khair Foundation Scholarship offers Nigerian students a unique chance to study in Malaysia. This program is for undergraduates at Al-Bukhary International University (AIU).

The scholarship is a fully funded scholarship, covering your tuition, monthly allowance, and accommodation. Applications for 2025 opened on 1 June and closed on 14 June. The Abwabul-Khair Foundation Scholarship helps deserving students get an international education.

13. The University of Birmingham Undergraduate Scholarship

University of Birmingham logo (L) an international student receiving flowers during graduation at Birmingham University (R). Photo: @unibirmingham on Facebook (modified by author)

Established : 2025

: 2025 Type : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Application deadline: 27 June 2025

The University of Birmingham offers the Africa High Fliers Scholarship for students from Nigeria and other African nations. This scholarship helps bright students study for an undergraduate degree in the UK.

The program provides £5,000 towards your first year's tuition fees. The goal is to support talented individuals seeking a top-quality education. The Africa High Fliers Scholarship only covers the first year and cannot be combined with other University of Birmingham awards.

How to get a scholarship as a Nigerian?

Getting a scholarship as a Nigerian student is not an easy thing, but it is achievable. To get a scholarship, you can boost your chances by:

Be an excellent student and get top grades in your exams (like WAEC/NECO).

Do well in tests needed for the international study if you want an international scholarship, such as IELTS/TOEFL, SAT/ACT.

Look for different scholarships by visiting their website.

Prepare a strong application to your preferred program by writing a great personal statement/essay and attaching all your academic documents.

Get good recommendation letters from your teachers or mentors.

Apply to as many scholarships as possible early enough and keep checking for feedback.

What are the scholarship opportunities in Nigeria?

There are many scholarship opportunities in Nigeria to study locally and abroad. These scholarships include the Africa High Fliers Scholarship, the Dreamers College Scholarship, and the UNICAF Scholarship Program.

Which country gives a fully funded scholarship to Nigerian students?

There are several countries that offer fully funded scholarships to undergraduate students. The most pupular countries offering these scholarships include the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia, Japan, Switzerland, and Australia.

There are numerous fully funded scholarships for Nigerian undergraduate students locally and abroad. Eligible students must have top grades in their secondary education to be eligible.

