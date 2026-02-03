The Lester B. Pearson Scholarship and how Nigerian students can apply for it
The Lester B. Pears Scholarship offers Nigerian students a life-changing opportunity: a fully funded, four-year undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto. This scholarship covers tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support. Applications are submitted online by high-achieving students who can demonstrate creativity and a deep commitment to their community.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Lester B. Pearson Scholarship: 2026/2027 guide
- Lester B. Pearson Scholarship requirements
- Lester B. Pearson scholarship documents
- Lester B. Pearson Scholarship undergraduate application procedure
- Lester B. Pearson scholarship courses
- Benefits of Lester B. Pearson Scholarship
- Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application deadline
- Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application fee
- Who is eligible for the Lester B. Pearson scholarship?
- What is the minimum GPA to get the Lester B. Pearson scholarship?
- What is the acceptance rate for the Lester B. Pearson scholarship?
Key takeaways
- The scholarship, named after former Canadian Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson, awards approximately 37 scholars annually.
- The scholarship covers tuition, books, fees, and residence for four years of undergraduate study.
- The Lester B. Pearson accepts international students, including Nigerians, who are in their final year of high school or are recent graduates.
- Students must be nominated by their high school before they can apply.
Lester B. Pearson Scholarship: 2026/2027 guide
The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded scholarship at the University of Toronto for exceptional international students. It targets outstanding high school leaders who demonstrate academic excellence, creativity, and significant community impact, with approximately 37 awards given annually.
Lester B. Pearson Scholarship requirements
Like any scholarship, the Lester B Pearson Scholarship has mandatory criteria for interested applicants. To qualify for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following minimum requirements.
- Must be a non-Canadian international student requiring a study permit.
- Applicants must be in the final year of secondary school, graduating in 2026, or have graduated no earlier than June 2025.
- Candidates require a high school nomination.
- Potential applicants must have outstanding academic performance.
- You must not have already started post-secondary studies at any other institution.
- Applicants must meet the University of Toronto's English language requirements, such as IELTS or TOEFL.
- Applicants should apply to start full-time undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto in September 2026.
Lester B. Pearson scholarship documents
In addition to the admission requirements, potential candidates must submit relevant documents to support their application. Below are the documents you must attach to your application.
- A valid international passport.
- Official academic transcripts.
- Proof of expected or current graduation.
- A formal confirmation from your high school nomination.
- Submit a University of Toronto admission application via the Ontario Universities' Application Centre (OUAC).
- Submit the Pearson scholarship form.
- Attach the recommendation letters highlighting leadership and impact, or a motivation letter if required.
Lester B. Pearson Scholarship undergraduate application procedure
The scholarship is tied to your admission to the University of Toronto. To apply for the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship at the University of Toronto for 2026 entry, follow the following steps:
- Secure school nomination. Your high school must nominate you. If your school is not registered, it must apply for the "nomination rights" on the university's website.
- Apply to the University of Toronto. Submit your undergraduate application via the OUAC portal. Note that the program will consider only your first undergraduate program at the University of Toronto for the scholarship.
- Complete scholarship application. Once nominated and your University of Toronto application is received, you will be sent a private link to the Pearson Scholarship application.
Lester B. Pearson scholarship courses
The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship supports first-entry undergraduate programs at the University of Toronto across all three campuses: St. George (Downtown) Campus, the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM), and the University of Toronto (UTSC). Below is a list of undergraduate courses offered at the University of Toronto.
Faculty of Arts & Science Humanities & Social Sciences (Arts)
The Faculty of Arts & Science is the most prominent faculty at the University of Toronto, offering courses in the humanities and social sciences. Below are some of the courses under this faculty.
- African Studies
- Anthropology
- Art and Art History
- Commerce (Arts)
- Communication
- Culture
- Information and Technology (CCIT)
- Creative Writing
- Criminology
- Education Studies
- English
- Ethics
- Law and Society
- French Studies
- Geography
- Global Leadership
- History
- International Affairs
- Linguistic Studies
- Management
- Philosophy
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Theatre and Drama Studies
- Accounting
- Commerce
- Economics (Commerce)
- Finance
- Human Resource Management
- Management (BBA)
- Marketing
- Economics for Management Studies (BBA)
- Management
- Management and Accounting/Finance/HR/IT/Marketing
- Strategic Management
Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering
The Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering offers students theory and practical training in top engineering courses like Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Below are some popular courses offered by the Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering.
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Industrial Engineering
- Materials Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Mineral Engineering
- Engineering Science
Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design
The University of Toronto's John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design trains students to develop creative solutions to global issues such as urban growth and climate change. Below are some courses under this faculty.
- Architecture
- Landscape and Design
- Architectural Studies
The Temerty Faculty of Medicine
Medical studies are among the most competitive courses that Nigerian students aspire to do at the University of Toronto. The courses include Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, and Pharmacy. Here are some of the medical courses you can undertake once you get the scholarship.
- Medicine and Surgery
- Medical Radiation Sciences
- Doctor of Medicine (MD)
- Immunology
- Physician Assistant
- Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology
- Medical Biophysics
- Pharmacy
- Physiology
- Nursing
Faculty of Sciences
The University of Toronto offers numerous science courses. Check out some of the courses you can undertake under the Faculty of Sciences.
- Anthropology
- Astronomy
- Biophysics
- Biotechnology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Earth Science
- Financial Economics
- GeoSpatial Data Science
- Mathematical Sciences
- Molecular Biology
- Neuroscience
- Physics
- Psychology
- Biochemistry
- Biology
- Biomedical Ethics
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Environmental Science
- Global Environmental Change
- Mental Health Studies
- Immunology and Disease
- Neuroscience
- Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- Physics and Astrophysics
- Psychology
- Statistics
Benefits of Lester B. Pearson Scholarship
The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship at the University of Toronto provides a comprehensive financial support for four years of undergraduate study. Below are the benefits the program offers:
- It fully covers tuition for four years.
- Pays for books.
- Health insurance for the duration of the program
- All incidental fees.
- Covers complete residence fees including on-campus housing during study terms.
- Beyond finances, recipients gain access to a world-class education at Canada's top university. Students can network in a multicultural hub to boost global careers.
Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application deadline
To be considered for the Pearson International scholarship for the 2026 academic year, you must have submitted your school nomination by 10 October 2025, and the QUAC application deadline was 17 October 2026. The scholarship application deadline was 7 November 2025.
Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application fee
The scholarship itself does not charge an application fee. However, applying to the University of Toronto via OUAC incurs a $156 base fee as of 2025, plus $10 international service fee. Additional fees apply if you choose more than three programs.
Who is eligible for the Lester B. Pearson scholarship?
The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship is open to international students, including Nigerians. The students should be in their final year of secondary school during 2025/2026 or graduated no earlier than 20 June25.
What is the minimum GPA to get the Lester B. Pearson scholarship?
The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship does not specify an official minimum GPA requirement. Instead, successful applicants achieve exceptional grades equivalent to straight A's or rank among the top 1-2% of the graduating class.
What is the acceptance rate for the Lester B. Pearson scholarship?
The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship has a very low acceptance rate due to its global prestige and limited awards. With only 37 awards for thousands of global applicants, the acceptance rate is approximately 1.6%.
Seizing the transformative power of the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship, Nigerian students have a gateway to a fully funded, world-class education at the University of Toronto. With no minimum GPA but demands for top academics, leadership, and school nomination, interested candidates can start by applying via OUAC for the 2027 intake.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng published an article about the Fast Credit scholarship. The Fast Credit Scholarship provides financial support to high-achieving Nigerian students pursuing their academic goals. To qualify for this grant, applicants must be Nigerian nationals enrolled in an accredited institution with a minimum 3.7 CGPA.
Fast Credit launched the scholarship in 2024 to commemorate the company's 10th anniversary. This initiative awards ₦250,000 each to 40 exceptional students selected from across all 36 states of the federation. Learn more about the Fast Credit scholarship in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.